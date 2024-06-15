Olivia Dunne's net worth: From gymnastics to lucrative NIL deals

Olivia Dunne is an American artistic gymnast and social media personality. She currently competes for the LSU Tigers women’s gymnastics team. Her spotlight goes beyond the gymnastics mat into the digital space. With this popularity, many of her fans are curious about how much she earns from her endeavours. So, what is Olivia Dunne's net worth?

Livvy Dunne during the 2023 ESPY Awards (L). The athlete at the Dolby Theatre in 2022 (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison, Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The athlete broke the tradition of anonymity in collegiate athletics. She leveraged her online popularity and NIL rules to bag brand deals that have translated to big bucks in her bank account. Thanks to her natural talent and determination, Olivia has worked to become a household name in the sports and entertainment industry. Discover her career achievements and earnings.

Full name Olivia Paige Dunne Nickname Livvy Gender Female Date of birth 1 October 2002 Age 21 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Westwood, New Jersey, USA Current residence Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height 5’ 6.25’’ (168 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Boyfriend Paul Skenes Parents Katherine and David Dunne Siblings Julz Occupation Gymnast and social media personality Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter)

What is Olivia Dunne’s net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Livvy Dunne’s net worth is $6 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful sporting career and lucrative brand deals. Here is an overview of her financial portfolio.

Athlete Olivia Dunne during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Issue Release and 60th Anniversary Celebration. Photo: Mike Coppola

Source: Original

How does Olivia Dunne make her money?

The New Jersey native has multiple revenue-generating channels contributing significantly to her financial portfolio. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of Olivia Dunne’s income sources:

Sporting career

According to Olivia’s official site, she started gymnastics at three because she wanted a sparkly pink leotard. She then made her elite debut at the American Classic in 2014.

Paige competed at the US Classic and, this time around, came in 12th. In 2015, the sportswoman placed eighth at the American Classic. Dunne improved in the 2016 National Championship, finishing 12th in the all-around.

In 2017, she was selected to represent the US national team at the City of Jesolo Trophy in Italy. Paige won a gold medal with the team and came 6th in the all-around. She made her senior debut in 2018, but an ankle injury deterred her from competing for the next two years.

In 2020, Olivia joined the LSU Tigers women’s gymnastics team, finishing with an NQS of 9.9 during that season.

Olivia Dunne during the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party in New York City, USA. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Dunne went on to help the Tigers claim the bronze medal at the SEC championships. During the 2023-24 season, the Tigers won their first national championship title at the NCAA Championships.

How much money does Olivia Dunne make from TikTok and Instagram?

Olivia has 8 million followers on TikTok and 5.2 million on Instagram as of 11 June 2024. As documented by Marca, she allegedly earns anywhere from $31,900 to $43,200 for a single sponsored Instagram post.

During a 2023 appearance on the Full Send podcast, she revealed the impressive amount she once earned from a single post on the platform:

I usually do not talk about money. It is a six-figure sum, over $500,000. I am fortunate. It is just crazy to me.

In addition, Olivia Dunne’s TikTok videos are also money generators, raking between $4,427 to $7,387 each.

Sportswoman Olivia Dunne before a meet against Auburn at Neville Arena in 2023. Photo: Stew Milne

Source: Getty Images

How much money does Olivia Dunne make from NIL deals?

In July 2021, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) allowed its athletes to earn money from their name, image and likeness (NIL). Paige was projected to earn millions thanks to her extensive social media following.

A month later, she inked her first partnership with activewear brand Vuori. As of 2023, Olivia Dunne’s nil valuation is $3.3 million per Parade. This led to endorsement deals with Bodyarmor, Grubhub and American Eagle Outfitters.

In a 2023 interview with Sports Illustrated, she disclosed how NIL has impacted her life while sharing her aspirations for the future:

I am grateful for all the opportunities that I have had, especially with NIL. You can have it all; you can be a student, an athlete, and you can also be a savvy businesswoman. Hopefully, in five years, I will have my own thing, my product. With NIL, there are more eyes on gymnastics, which is fantastic because the sport deserves so much recognition because it is pretty difficult. NIL is great for all sports.

Olivia Dunne during a tournament at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in 2024. Photo: James Gilbert

Source: Getty Images

How much does Olivia Dunne make a year?

According to TheThings, Livvy Dunne’s salary is around $3.7 million annually. Although the athlete has not disclosed her annual income, she once admitted to making at least seven figures yearly.

Olivia Dunne’s net worth ranks her among the world’s highest-paid college athletes. Her achievements demonstrate the value of strategic thinking in the modern digital era. With her massive online following, she was able to attract the attention of various brands, increasing her wealth.

