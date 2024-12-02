Who is Ava Eliot Jackman? Meet Hugh Jackman's daughter

Ava Eliot Jackman is an American-born celebrity kid best recognised as the adoptive child of the Australian actors Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness. Her father is widely known for his roles in X-Men, Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman. Her mother has also starred in Shame. Discover interesting details about Ava Eliot in this post.

Hugh Jackman at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City (L). Ava Jackman, her mother and brother in Hollywood, California (R). Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Robyn Beck (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ava Eliot Jackman has been raised out of the public eye, with her parents striving to maintain their family's privacy despite their celebrity status. Her father occasionally shares glimpses of his relationship with Ava, describing her as creative and energetic. Ava has also been spotted numerous times, accompanying her parents for walks in public places.

Ava Eliot Jackman's profile summary

Full name Ava Eliot Jackman Gender Female Date of birth 10 July 2005 Age 19 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States of America Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Height 5'5" (165 cm) Weight 115 Ibs (52 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Hugh Jackman Mother Deborra-Lee Furness Siblings Oscar Relationship status Single

Who is Ava Eliot Jackman?

Ava is an American-born celebrity daughter of actors Deborra-Lee Furness and Hugh Jackman. She is of Mexican-German heritage. During an interview with People, Furness briefly shared details about her daughter's heritage. She stated:

My daughter has a Mexican lineage, so we've been to Mexico. I'm very interested in epigenetics, and it's even more so when you have adopted children because I'm coming from my mother's lineage —how she parented me and how her mother parented her—and I'm translating that to my children. But my children also have a separate lineage, so it's almost like we have more players at the table.

Fast five facts about Ava Eliot Jackman. Photo: @ava_eliot_jackman_fan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Ava Eliot Jackman’s age?

The celebrity daughter is 19 years old as of 2024. She was born on 10 July 2005. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Is Ava Jackman adopted?

Ava Eliot is adopted. Hugh and Deborra-Lee Furness adopted her as a baby, like her older brother, Oscar Maximilian Jackman. Eliot's biological parents are unknown, as she was adopted a few days after birth.

Her adoptive parents, Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, openly shared their adoption journey, explaining that they chose adoption after experiencing miscarriages and IVF (in vitro fertilisation). In a 2017 interview with People, Hugh stated:

It was not easy. It was difficult, obviously, particularly on Deb. I remember saying to her, 'We were always going to adopt — let's just adopt now.' Our motivation behind adopting was, 'Where is the need?'. We just knew from talking with people in that space that the biggest need was for mixed-race kids when we looked around.

Did Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness get divorced?

After nearly 30 years of marriage, Jackman and Furness announced their separation in September 2023. In an exclusive statement to People, they emphasised that their family has always been their highest priority.

We have been blessed to spend almost thirty years together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. However, our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

They continued:

Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding and respect for our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness and Ava Jackman at Seventh Annual Istar Charity Shootout at Madison Square Garden on 20 July 2009 in New York City. Photo: Marc Dimov

Source: Getty Images

What does Hugh Jackman's daughter do?

Ava Eliot has largely stayed out of the public eye, and there is little information about her professional or personal pursuits. As a teenager, she is still in high school. She briefly pursued dance classes, showing her interest in the arts.

What is Ava Eliot Jackman's height?

The daughter of Hugh Jackman stands 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds or 52 kilograms.

Frequently asked questions

Ava Eliot Jackman's parents' popularity in the entertainment industry has attracted interest in her personal life. Here are some frequently asked questions about Ava.

Who is Hugh Jackman's daughter? The popular Hollywood actor's daughter is Ava Eliot Jackman.

The popular Hollywood actor's daughter is Ava Eliot Jackman. Where is Ava Eliot Jackman from? She was born in the United States of America.

She was born in the United States of America. How old is Ava Eliot Jackman? The celebrity kid is 19 years old as of 2024.

The celebrity kid is 19 years old as of 2024. Are all of Hugh Jackman's kids adopted? The actor's children are adopted. He and his ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness, adopted their son, Oscar, in 2000 and their daughter, Ava, in 2005.

The actor's children are adopted. He and his ex-wife, Deborra-lee Furness, adopted their son, Oscar, in 2000 and their daughter, Ava, in 2005. Where is Ava Eliot Jackman now? Ava is currently attending high school.

Ava is currently attending high school. What ethnicity are Hugh Jackman's kids? Oscar is of African-American-Hawaiian-Caucasian-Bosnian-Cherokee descent, while Eva is of Mexican-German heritage.

