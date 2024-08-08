Meet Ava Clark: All about Alex Guarnaschelli's daughter

Alex Guarnaschelli is an American chef, cookbook author and TV personality. She currently serves as an executive chef at Butter restaurant. In addition, Guarnaschelli hosts Food Network’s Supermarket Stakeout. But beyond the chef’s successful career, how much do you know about her only child, Ava Clark?

Ava Clark having her drink of choice (L). Chef Alex during the 2022 South Beach Wine and Food Festival (R). Photo: @avasimonec on Instagram, Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images (modified by author)

Having celebrity parents means you become popular right from birth. This is the case for chef Alex Guarnaschelli's daughter, Ava Clark. Her mother’s popularity has spilt over to her, making fans curious about her personal and professional life. Here is everything you need to know about the celebrity kid.

Ava Clark’s profile summary

Full name Ava Clark Gender Female Date of birth 12 July 2007 Age 17 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace United States of America Current residence New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Single Parents Alexandra Maria Guarnaschelli and Brandon Clark Famous for Being Alex Guarnaschelli's daughter Social media Instagram

Who is Ava Clark?

The love for culinary arts runs in the Guarnaschelli's family. Star chef Alexandra Maria often shares her cooking knowledge with her daughter, Ava, who has already carved out a hobby as an Instagram food influencer. Below are exciting facts about the food enthusiast:

Ava Clark was born in 2007

The celebrity daughter (aged 17 as of 2024) was born on 12 July 2007. To celebrate Ava’s birthday this year, her mother shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute featuring a compilation of throwback photos. She captioned the post:

There is no way around embarrassing a teenager so that I will go for it. Happy 17th birthday, Ava! Every year, this is unquestionably the best day of my life. Look at you, superstar. I love you to infinity and beyond.

Alexandra Maria Guarnaschelli's daughter, Ava, posing for the camera. Photo: @avasimonec on Instagram (modified by author)

Her parents divorced when she was eight years old

According to The New York Times, Ava Clark’s parents, Alex Guarnaschelli and Brandon Clark, met in 2006 at New York’s Institute of Culinary Education, where the former taught a fish class. Later, Brandon decided to quit Alexandra’s classes because he was falling in love with her.

With the teacher-student relationship out of the way, Ava Clark’s father declared his love for the celebrity chef, and they exchanged nuptials on 29 April 2007. Alex was heavily pregnant with their daughter during the wedding.

However, after being together for around eight years, the duo divorced in 2015. Although Brandon and Maria are no longer together, they share an amicable co-parenting relationship that prioritizes their daughter’s well-being.

Chef Alex Guarnaschelli during the 2024 South Beach Wine and Food Festival in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Ava shares a close relationship with her mom

Alex and her daughter often spend time together and have a great relationship. On 20 June 2024, Ava celebrated her mother as she turned 55, proof that the pair shares a strong bond.

Happy birthday to my best friend and the strongest, most passionate and gracious person I have ever known. I cannot wait to spend the rest of today with you. Thank you so much for always being here. I love you, mom.

Ava, who is her mom’s greatest cheerleader, spoke about her illustrious career in the food industry during the 2023 South Beach Wine & Food Festival, stating:

We gather here tonight to celebrate who people see as Alex, who I see as mom. I have always been proud of my mother because of her determination. Whether it is shucking a hundred oysters or writing an essay on French Revolution, my mother will get it done.

She loves to cook

The celebrity child has followed in her mother’s footsteps from a young age as she enjoys cooking. In a June 2019 interview with Food52, Ava described the vital lessons she has learnt while working together with her mother in the kitchen, saying:

I like it when my mom is in the kitchen but leaves me alone to cook something. She is teaching me patience. There are those moments when there is nothing to do but wait for food to cook, and I am learning about that.

Ava and her mother released a cookbook

In 2023, the duo released their first co-authored cookbook, Cook It Up. Maria announced the book in March of that year via an Instagram post, sharing the front cover design.

Even though my teenage daughter sometimes thinks I am embarrassing, she agreed to author a cookbook with me.

Alex during the 2024 Nassau Paradise Island Wine & Food Festival (L). Ava having a good time with her dad (R). Photo: Alexander Tamargo via Getty Images, @avasimonec on Instagram (modified by author)

FAQs

Alexandra's celebrity status has always sparked interest in her daughter. Here are some frequently asked questions about Ava Guarnaschelli and her family:

What does Alex Guarnaschelli's daughter do?

Ava is reportedly a chef-in-training, co-author and social media personality. While her mom attended one of the world’s best culinary schools, she has honed her cooking skills by observing her.

What illness does Ava Clark suffer from?

Ever since Ava started appearing publicly, there have been rumours about her health, mainly due to her weight. However, the celebrity daughter is happy and in good health.

Does Ava Clark have an Instagram?

The celebrity child is active on social media. As of 7 August 2024, Ava Clark’s Instagram boasts 40.3k followers.

Is Alex Guarnaschelli married?

Maria is not married. In June 2020, she announced her engagement to chef Michael Castellon. However, the pair broke their engagement in February 2022.

Alex Guarnaschelli during the 2023 New York City Wine & Food Festival. Photo: Jemal Countess

How rich is Alex Guarnaschelli?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Alexandra's estimated net worth is $2 million. Her income primarily stems from her illustrious career in the food and media industry.

Alexandra Maria Guarnaschelli shares a close bond with her only daughter, Ava Clark. The celebrity chef loves spending time in the kitchen, teaching the teenager what it takes to be a cooking master. It will not be surprising if Ava chooses to pursue a career in the culinary world.

