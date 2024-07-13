Who is Becky Hammon's wife? Meet the beautiful Brenda Milano

Becky Hammon is a Russian-American former professional basketball player and current head coach of the Las Vegas Aces of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). Due to her career achievements and prominence, many fans are curious about the coach’s personal life, including her love life. So, who is Becky Hammon's wife?

Becky having a good time with her family in 2021 (L).The coach during a 2024 basketball match. (R). Photo: @officialbeckyhammon on Instagram, Christian Petersen via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hammon’s partner, Brenda Milano, is also a former basketballer and current coach. Their love story, which blossomed due to their shared love for the game, is nothing short of remarkable. However, despite Becky’s popularity, Milano prefers to maintain a low-key profile. We have defied the odds to unravel lesser-known facts about the celebrity girlfriend.

Brenda Milano’s profile summary

Full name Brenda Milano Nickname Brenda Gender Female Birthplace Boonton, New Jersey, USA Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Wagner College, Seton Hall University Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Gay Marital status In a relationship Spouse Becky Hammon Children 2 Profession Former basketball player and head coach Famous for Being Becky Hammon’s wife

Who is Becky Hammon's wife, Brenda Milano?

While various tabloids report that Brenda and Becky are married, the true nature of their relationship remains a mystery as the couple is not fond of making public statements. According to Sportskeeda, the duo began dating in 2015.

Brenda Milano and Becky Hammon posing for a photo alongside their kids in 2021. Photo: @officialbeckyhammon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Nine years later and two kids later, they live together in Las Vegas and are considered one of the WNBA's gay power couples. In 2021, Hammon shared photos of her wife and children via an Instagram post that she captioned:

My original Valentine and our little angels that came later! I love and miss you guys.

How old is Brenda Milano?

The celebrity partner was born and raised in Boonton, New Jersey, USA. However, little is known about her early life and family background. Brenda later relocated to New York, where she pursued her education at Wagner College and earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing.

What does Brenda Milano do for a living?

Brenda began playing basketball in college, gaining recognition with three NEC Rookie of the Week awards.

As documented in her Wagner College Athletics profile, she capped her senior year with impressive stats, averaging 15 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Unfortunately, Milano’s career was curtailed by an injury.

Not giving up on her passion for basketball, she enrolled at Seton Hall University to pursue a master’s degree in Sports Management. Before her graduation, Becky Hammon’s partner served as a graduate assistant at the university for two years.

Becky during her team's match against the Minnesota Lynx in 2024 (L). The coach with her sons at the 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Induction (R). Photo: Ethan, Mike Lawrie (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Post-Seton Hall, she transitioned into coaching, becoming an assistant coach for Hofstra University’s women’s basketball team. In addition, she worked as the university’s recruiting coordinator.

After a year at the private university, Brenda replaced Christine Cunningham as the head coach of the St. Francis College women’s basketball team in 2003. Her overall record in the nine years she worked with the team was 58-201 per EssentiallySports.

Who is Becky Hammon?

Rebecca Lynn Hammon learned how to dribble a basketball at a young age while playing with her father and brother. Sadly, after playing during her years, she failed to grab the attention of college basketball recruiters as some considered her too small and slow.

In May 1999, Becky was signed to the WNBA, joining the New York Liberty. On 4 April 2007, she was traded to the San Antonio Silver Stars, where she played until her retirement in 2014, when she became the team’s assistant coach.

Lynn became the first female NBA head coach to win a Summer League title the following year. Since 2021, she has served as the head coach for the Las Vegas Aces.

While speaking to NBC News in 2021, she encouraged women who face challenges in their careers, saying:

Life will give us all heartaches and failures but can also provide us hope and love. How we react to challenging moments will eventually define us and who we become.

Head coach Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces during a 2024 match against the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Becky Hammon’s bio summary

Lynn (aged 47 as of 2024) was born on 11 March 1977 in South Dakota, USA. The coach’s parents, Bev and Martin Hammon, raised her as a devout Christian alongside her two siblings, Gina and Matt. She attended Stevens High School, graduating in 1995.

Does Becky Hammon have kids?

Becky Hammon and Brenda Milano have two adopted sons: Cayden (born in 2015) and Samuel (born in 2018). In September 2020, Lynn penned a heartfelt message on Instagram to celebrate the boys on National Sons Day. The post read:

Happy National Sons Day to the ones who have my entire heart. Being your mother is my life’s most incredible honour. You are both so different. We love you to the moon and back and forever!

What is Becky Hammon’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rebecca has an estimated net worth of $500,000. Her income primarily stems from her successful sporting career, which includes coaching one of WNBA’s finest teams.

FAQs

Becky’s celebrity status has always sparked interest in her personal life. Below are some frequently asked questions about the sportswoman;

Is Becky Hammon married and have children?

Although it is unclear whether Lynn and her partner Brenda ever exchanged nuptials, they share two children, Cayden and Samuel.

Becky Hammon during a 2023 basketball game (L). The coach's son, Samuel, playing in the park (R). Photo: Ethan Miller via Getty Images, @officialbeckyhammon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Becky Hammon still Russian?

The South Dakota native became a naturalized Russian citizen in 2008. She represented the country’s national team in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

This article answers the many searches for, ‘’Who is Becky Hammon’s wife?’’ Just like her wife, Brenda Milano is a basketball lover. She is a former player and head coach. She prefers a private lifestyle away from the paparazzi frenzy and the internet’s prying eyes.

READ ALSO: Nina Agdal's dating history: the Danish model's boyfriend timeline

Briefly.co.za published an article about Nina Agdal's dating history. She is a famous Danish commercial and swimsuit model best known for her appearance in the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Agdal's most famous relationship was with Leonardo DiCaprio, a Hollywood star. Discover exciting facts about Nina's relationship history.

Source: Briefly News