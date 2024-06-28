Montana Jordan's wife: Is he married? Meet Jenna Weeks, his better half

Montana Jordan is an American actor widely recognized for his role as Georgie Cooper in The Big Bang Theory franchise, appearing in Young Sheldon. He is scheduled to reprise the role in the spin-off Georgia & Mandy’s First Marriage. With such popularity, fans are naturally curious about Montana’s personal life, including his love life. So, who is Montana Jordan's wife?

Jordan and Weeks during a 2024 maternity photoshoot (L). Emma Rae Jordan sleeping on the bed (R). Photo: @jennacweeks on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Marrying or dating a celebrity means their fame will eventually spill over to you. Jenna Weeks, Montana Jordan’s girlfriend, is a case in point. She gained notoriety due to her association with the renowned Hollywood star. But beyond Weeks’ romantic connection with Jordan, there are juicy details to uncover about her.

Jenna Weeks' profile summary

Full name Jenna Weeks Nickname Jenna Gender Female Date of birth 22 March 2003 Age 21 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace Diana, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater New Diana High School, LeTourneau University Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Partner Montana Jordan Children Emma Rae Jordan Profession Social media personality Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook (Unverified)

Who is Montana Jordan's wife?

Montana is currently unmarried. However, he has been dating Jenna Weeks since 2021. Weeks made their relationship Instagram official in November of that year in a post that she captioned:

My whole [white heart emoji]

Since then, the couple has regularly posted each other on their social media platforms, mirroring a healthy relationship.

Jenna Weeks and Montana Jordan during the 2024 CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Original

How old is Jenna Weeks?

According to Famous Birthdays, Jenna (aged 21 as of 2024) was born on 22 March 2003 in Texas, USA. Per a 2020 Instagram post, she is assumed to have a twin brother.

She attended New Diana High School before pursuing a nursing degree at LeTourneau University. As documented by The Journal Bharat, Weeks later, continued her education at Arizona State University.

What does Jenna Weeks do for a living?

Jenna, a content creator and social media personality made her career debut in 2020 by posting lifestyle content.

Now, she is even famous for her relatable and entertaining posts about her relationship with Jordan. Weeks’ TikTok, @jennacweeks, boasts 524.8K followers, while her Instagram, @jennacweeks, has 63.8K followers at the time of writing.

Montana during the 2024 CBS fall schedule celebration (L). Jordan and Weeks during a photoshoot (R). Photo: Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images, @jennacweeks on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Montana Jordan have a kid?

On 21 January 2024, Jenna announced she was expecting a child with her Montana. The celebrity girlfriend added a few photos in an Instagram post where she and her partner walked on a field with sonogram pictures in her hand. She wrote in the caption:

You are loved already, little girl. I hope you share the best parts of me and your father! I pray you inherit his contagious laugh and big heart. In a world entirely of uncertainties, one thing is that your father and I love you unconditionally.

The next day, Weeks also uploaded a post that read:

Half of you and half of me.

On 5 May 2024, The Big Bang Theory star revealed that they had welcomed their child via an Instagram post that he captioned:

God has blessed me with a beautiful baby girl. Emma Rae Jordan, Daddy and Momma love you. Forever and always.

Jordan celebrated his girlfriend on Mother’s Day seven days later while posting a few pregnancy photos.

Happy Mother’s Day to the most beautiful mom worldwide. To the lady who made me a dad and pushed me to do better each day, I am blessed beyond measure. I love you, Jenna!

Montana and Jenna posing for a photo (L). Emma Rae Jordan during a photoshoot (R). Photo: @jennacweeks on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Montana Jordan’s career

Jordan landed his first acting gig in October 2015, starring as Jaden in the Jody Hill-directed film The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter.

The film was released in March 2018. In addition, he played the role of Sheldon Cooper’s older brother, George, in The Bag Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon.

In 2024, CBS ordered a spin-off series of Young Sheldon, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, which will co-star Montana and American on-screen star Emily Osment.

What is Montana Jordan’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the on-screen star has an estimated net worth of $2 million. His income primarily stems from his successful 9-year-old acting career.

FAQs

Thanks to his celebrity status, Montana’s personal life details are always subject to public scrutiny. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the Hollywood star:

How old is Montana Jordan?

Jordan (aged 21 as of 2024) was born on 8 March 2003 in Longview, Texas, USA. He is the youngest of Tony Jordan and Kelli Pieratt Smith’s three children.

Jordan during the 2022 premiere of Young Sheldon (L). Jenna posing for a photo at the hospital (R). Photo: Amy Sussman via Getty Images, @jennacweeks on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pieratt is a first-grade teacher. According to his IMDb profile, Montana spent most of his childhood racing dirt bikes and competing for the Ore City Rebels National squad.

Is Montana Jordan married?

The Texas native has yet to exchange nuptials with his long-time girlfriend, Jenna Weeks. The duo welcomed their child, Emma, in May 2024.

How did Montana Jordan and Jenna Weeks meet?

Although Weeks and Montana’s relationship timeline remains unknown, the duo regularly shares their romantic moments online.

This article answers the many searches for, ‘’Who is Montana Jordan’s wife?’’ The budding actor has been dating internet sensation Jenna Weeks since 2021. While the couple has yet to tie the knot, they share a daughter, Emma Rae Jordan, born in 2024.

READ ALSO: Cynthia Erivo's husband & love life: Who is the actress dating?

Briefly.co.za shared lesser-known facts about Cynthia Erivo's love life. The London-born Nigerian singer and actress has been linked to various men and women in the entertainment industry.

Since coming out as queer, Erivo has been a vocal advocate of the LGBTQ+ community. Check the article for more on how she balances her dating life with her thriving career in show business.

Source: Briefly News