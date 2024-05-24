Cynthia Erivo's husband & love life: Who is the actress dating?

Cynthia Erivo is currently one of Britain's most talented singers and actresses, with a career that spans the stage and on screen. Since her Tony Award-winning Broadway performance in The Color Purple, her career has flourished, but so has her love life. This article highlights all you need to know about Cynthia Erivo's husband and sexuality.

Cynthia Erivo during Gold House's Gold Gala at The Music Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

Erivo is only an O away from becoming an EGOT. She currently has two Oscar nominations for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in the Harriet biopic and for Best Original Song for Stand Up. Her journey from London theatres to Hollywood has been impressive.

Cynthia Erivo's profile summary

Full name Cynthia Onyedinmanasu Chinasaokwu Erivo Date of birth January 8, 1987 Age 37 years old in 2024 Birth sign Capricorn Place of birth Stockwell, London, England Current residence London, England Nationality English Ethnicity African (Nigerian) Religion Christian (Catholic) Height 5 feet 0.5 inches (1.54 m/154 cm) Gender Female Sexual orientation Queer Pronouns She/her Parents Edith Erivo (mother) Education University of East London (Music Psychology–Dropped out) Royal Academy of Dramatic Art Profession Actress, singer-songwriter Years active 2011 to date Social media Instagram X.com YouTube Facebook TikTok Website cynthiaerivo.net

Who is Cynthia Erivo's husband?

The renowned Broadway star is not married as of 2024. She has never walked down the aisle before but has been in several romantic relationships.

Cynthia Erivo's partners

The Tony-winning actress has not revealed whether she is dating anyone recently. She has been busy with onscreen roles, including her latest role as Elphaba in the Wicked movie alongside Ariana Grande. Below is a look at Cynthia Erivo's relationship history.

Top 5 facts about English actress Cynthia Erivo. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez on Getty Images (modified by author)

Lena Waithe

Cynthia Erivo and Lena Waithe have been rumoured to be dating since 2020. The two started hanging out around 2018 when Cynthia uploaded a picture of them together in May with the caption;

I finally found my sis. Lena you are absolutely everything. You are perfection. What a meeting of minds, glad to have you in my life! Stuck like glue !!! SHINE QUEEN SHINE!!

The two actresses have never confirmed or denied being in a romantic relationship but have been to several red carpet-events together. In June 2022, Cynthia and Lena were spotted holding hands while attending the Alvin Ailey Spirit Gala at Lincoln Center.

Waithe was previously married to film executive Alana Mayo. They tied the knot in November 2019 but separated after two months, and Mayo filed for divorce in November 2020.

Lena Waithe and Cynthia Erivo speaking onstage during the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Kevin Winter

Mario Martinez

The Harriet star started dating actor Mario Martinez around 2017. They met in 2016, the day after she won a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for her role in The Color Purple.

Erino later told Vogue in October 2018 that Mario had no idea she could sing or act when they first met. She recounted his reaction when she heard her sing during an Oprah Winfrey gospel brunch in Montecito.

I remember looking at him and seeing this What? look...It took him, I think, a couple of days to process what had happened...But he also hasn't seen me act on the stage—he hasn't seen any of this!

In 2019, the actress told Vanity Fair that Mario started to pursue her while she was still in a relationship with Aladdin actor Dean John-Wilson. They started going out after she broke up with Dean.

Then the last time, I was not with my ex anymore—except this time he did not ask...He just walked up to me and gave me a kiss.

Mario Martinez and Cynthia Erivo have not been seen together since 2019. The actress deleted photos of him from her Instagram, but the two have never announced their breakup.

Dean John-Wilson

Cynthia Erivo and Dean John-Wilson during the press night after-party for Disney's Aladdin at The National Gallery in London. Photo: David M. Benett

The singer-songwriter started dating British actor and singer Dean John-Wilson around 2013. In 2016, they graced the red carpet together during the opening night of Aladdin West End production at the Prince Edward Theatre in London. Dean portrayed Prince Ali in the musical.

Dean and Erivo kept most details of their relationship private. The two quietly ended things shortly before the actress made her relationship with Mario Martinez public.

What gender is Cynthia Erivo?

The Grammy-winning English artist is female. Her Instagram profile indicates she uses she/her pronouns.

Cynthia Erivo at the Met Gala: 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Cynthia Erivo's sexual orientation

The actress came out as queer in her August 2021 interview with The Standard. She revealed that she felt there was no need to talk about it earlier because the internet was already making assumptions.

Yeah, but it's just, I have never felt like I necessarily needed to come out - just because no-one ever really asked...People make assumptions… No one's ever really assumed that I'm straight!

While talking to British Vogue in the August 2022 Pride-themed issue, Erivo opened up about why it took her a while to speak publicly about her sexuality.

(LGBTQ+ people) still feel the need to be constantly justifying why we deserve to be treated as equal beings, when really the only difference is that we love differently, and we express ourselves differently. Rather than being chastised for that, we should be commended for being brave. That's the most important thing: giving people the space to show up fully as who they are.

Cynthia also discussed the difficulty she had expressing her identity while she was growing up during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. She did not have the language to describe what was happening but confessed it felt wonderful to be her.

I knew something was different but I didn't know what, like how do I call it...I think sometimes we assume that every queer person knows it from the beginning; most of us do, but we don't necessarily know the language until someone says hey, this is, these are the words that you might want to use.

Cynthia Erivo during the 49th Chaplin Award Honoring Jeff Bridges at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Marleen Moise

Cynthia Erivo's husband is currently not in the picture, but she continues to reach milestones in her singing and acting career. Fans' curiosity about her personal life has also increased, but the London-born Nigerian star chooses to keep her personal life private.

