Jenn Carter's gender: Is the rapper a girl? Meet the drill sensation

Jenn Carter is an upcoming drill rap artist known for being part of the Brooklyn hip-hop collective 41 alongside newcomers Kyle Richh and Tata. Her sound blends jazz, hip-hop, folk, and blues elements, which has made her unique in the vast New York music industry. Jenn Carter is also known for her distinctive fashion that defies gender norms.

Rapper Jenn Carter during a past event. Photo: @therealjenncarter on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jenn has nurtured her passion for music since she was 11. She was partly influenced by her mother, who is also a singer. She released her first songs on SoundCloud before forming her YouTube channel in January 2021. She later partnered with Kyle and TaTa to create the 41 band, bringing a vibrant dynamic to Brooklyn's rich hip-hop culture.

Jenn Carter's profile summary

Birth name Jennifer Oghenekevwe Akpofure Date of birth March 26, 2003 Age 20 years in 2024 Birth sign Aries Place of birth Brownsville, Brooklyn, New York City, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African from Nigeria's Yoruba ethnic group Height in feet 5 feet 7 inches Height in centimetre 170 cm Height in meters 1.7 m Weight in kg Approximately 54 kg Weight in pounds Approximately 119 lbs Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Gender Female Pronouns She/her Profession Rapper Genre Hip-hop, Brooklyn drill Band 41 (with Kyle Richh and TaTa) Record label RiteOrWrong KVH Entertainment, Republic Records Years active 2019 to date Social media/music streaming Instagram TikTok Spotify SoundCloud YouTube Apple Music

What is Jenn Carter's real name?

The artist's real name is Jennifer Oghenekevwe Akpofure. The name Oghenekevwe means 'God provided for me', while the Akpofure means 'life is peaceful' in Urhobo. The Urhobo people are predominantly located in the Delta State in southern Nigeria.

Jenn Carter's age and nationality

The Lights Freestyle singer is 20 years old in 2024. She was born on March 26, 2003, in Brownsville, Brooklyn, New York City, United States. Jenn Carter's nationality is American. She was raised by her mother in Brownsville.

Jenn Carter's gender

The rising hip-hop artist is female and uses she/her pronouns according to her Instagram profile. Despite her gender, she often rocks menswear, including suits, Jordans, fitted caps, streetwear, sneakers, and locks.

Top 5 facts about Jenn Carter. Photo: @therealjenncarter on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Jenn Carter gay?

There have been speculations about Jenn Carter's sexuality being gay since her debut in show business, but she has never explicitly addressed the issue. She rarely talks about her private life.

She was previously rumoured to be dating fellow 41 collective member Kyle Richh. They debunked the rumour in a TikTok video in which Kyle says, 'This is really my twin'. The two were childhood friends who grew up in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

Jenn Carter's musical career

Jenn Carter has been perfecting her musical craft since she was 11, but it was not until 2020 that she gained recognition. Her music draws inspiration from various genres, including folk, hip-hop, blues, and jazz.

While talking to The Knockturnal in March 2023, the artist revealed that she expected to make it in the industry after being in it for a while. She also acknowledged that her rise has been quicker than most people, and her fans hope that she does not fall.

I did because I know I've been working for a minute. I might not have gotten to this position until right now, but I have been working for about two years. When we started blowing up I didn't expect it to be as big as it is, but I knew we was gonna go up sooner or later.

She an established star when she partnered with fellow Brooklyn natives TaTa and Kyle Richh to form the 41 Drill Collective in 2022. The trio is signed to RiteOrWrong KVH Entertainment and has a joint venture with Republic Records, which has been instrumental in promoting their music.

Carter and fellow 41 bandmates went viral in October 2022 following the release of their controversial diss track Notti Bop, which sparked a TikTok dance trend before being removed on YouTube due to its graphic content. They have since released hits like Deuce, Fetty, and Stomp Stomp.

Kyle Richh, TaTa and Jenn Carter (L to R) at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Jenn Carter's songs

Song Year EP/Album Strangers with Kyle Richh 2023 41 OTR Pt. 2 Pussete with Kyle Richh and TaTa 2023 41 OTR Pt. 2 Thooties with Dee Bills 2023 Single Ghetto & Ratchet with Connie Diiamond 2023 Single Jenn Jenn Jenn with Kyle Richh and TaTa 2023 Single On Gang with Kyle Richh and TaTa 2023 41 Ways Deuce with Kyle Richh 2023 41 Ways See Red with Tata 2023 41 Ways Misconceptions with Kyle Richh 2023 41 Ways Wait with Kyle Richh and TaTa 2023 41 Ways Juliet with Kyle Richh 2023 41 Ways Too Easy with Kyle Richh and TaTa 2023 41 World: Not The Album Run That with Kyle Richh and TaTa 2023 41 World: Not The Album Problems 2023 41 World: Not The Album Broom with Kyle Richh and TaTa 2023 41 World: Not The Album Bent with Kyle Richh and TaTa 2023 41 World: Not The Album Bent (Remix) with Kyke Rich, TaTa, and Sexyy Red 2023 41 World: Not The Album Function with Kyle Richh and TaTa 2023 41 World: Not The Album Stomp Stomp with Kyle Richh, TaTa, and Dee Billz 2023 41 World: Not The Album

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about Jenn Carter's life and career;

Is Jenn Carter a girl?

Jenn Carter is a girl and uses she/her pronouns. She, however, prefers men's fashion and hairstyles.

What is Jenn Carter's Instagram name?

Her Instagram username is @therealjenncarter, and her account has over 530 thousand followers. She established her YouTube channel in January 2021, and it currently has over 123 thousand followers with more than 23 million views. The artist is also on TikTok with over 1.1 million followers.

Is Jenn Carter from Brooklyn?

The upcoming artist hails from Brooklyn, New York City, United States. She still resides in the NYC borough.

Is Jenn Carter a drill rapper?

Jenn is a Brooklyn drill rapper. She also incorporates elements of jazz, hip-hop, folk, and blues sounds in her music.

What tribe is Jenn Carter from?

The artist hails from the Urhobo tribe in Nigeria but was born and raised in New York City. It is unclear whether Jenn Carter's Nigerian roots are from her father's side or her mother's side of the family.

American drill rapper Jenn Carter during a previous photo session. Photo: @therealjenncarter on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

While her personal life remains private, Jenn Carter's passion for music continues to captivate audiences. Her fresh, unique sound and lyrical prowess set her apart from other industry newcomers.

READ ALSO: Meet Machine Gun Kelly's daughter: All about Casie Colson Baker

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Casie Colson Baker. She is rapper Machine Gun Kelly's daughter from a previous relationship.

Casie was born when MGK was still a teenager and had yet to make a name for himself in the music industry. Check the article to learn more about her relationship with her famous dad.

Source: Briefly News