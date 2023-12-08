Meet Nicky Jam's ex-girlfriend, Venezuelan model Genesis Aleska

Genesis Aleska is a Venezuelan model and Instagram star best known as Nicky Jam's ex-girlfriend. Nicky, a renowned singer and actor, is widely recognized for the hit songs Travesuras, En la Cama, Hasta el Amanecer, and X. He introduced Aleska as his girlfriend in September 2021 but confirmed their split in a 2022 interview.

Genesis Aleska's zodiac sign is Leo. Photo: @aleskagenesis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite her online popularity, Aleska prefers keeping details about her personal life under wraps. This is what we know about the celebrity ex-girlfriend so far.

Genesis Aleska’s profile summary and bio

Full name Genesis Aleska Nickname Genesis Gender Female Date of birth 4 August 1991 Age 32 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Leo Birthplace Caracas, Venezuela Nationality Venezuelan Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Ex-boyfriend Nicky Jam Siblings 3 Profession Instagram star and model Famous for Being Nicky Jam’s ex-girlfriend Social media Instagram

How old is Genesis Aleska?

Model Genesis Aleska is active on social media. Photo: @aleskagenesis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Genesis Aleska (aged 32 as of 2023) was born on 4 August 1991 in Caracas, Venezuela. Her zodiac sign is Leo. Aleska has two sisters, Michelle Roxana and Barbara Castellanos, and a brother named Diego.

Professional career

Aleska began posting modelling, travelling and lifestyle content on her Instagram in June 2015. She has an online clothing line, Sense of G, selling bikinis explicitly. In addition, Genesis appeared as a model in the album Los Dioses video clip alongside stars such as Ozuna and Anuel AA.

Genesis Aleska’s profiles

Genesis is active on social media. She has 5.6 million Instagram followers as of 29 November 2023.

Who is Nicky Jam?

Nicky Jam made his musical debut in 1995 at 14 with his first EP ...Distinto a los demás. Together with Daddy Yankee, they formed the group Los Cangris, active from the late 1990s to 2004.

After the dup split, Jam’s career took a sharp decline marred by legal issues and substance abuse. In 2014, he rejuvenated his career with the single Voy a Beber. Some of his studio albums:

Vida escante (2004)

(2004) The Black Carpet (2007)

(2007) Fénix (2017)

(2017) Íntimo (2019)

(2019) Infinity (2021)

Nicky Jam at the Jon M. Huntsman Centre in Salt Lake City, Utah. Photo: Brandon Todd

Source: UGC

As an actor, Jam has acted in the film Bad Boys for Life (2020) and starred in and executive produced the Netflix biographical series Nicky Jam: El Ganador.

Nicky Jam’s age

Jam (aged 42 as of 2023) was born on 17 March 1981 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, USA. His zodiac sign is Pisces. Nicky’s mother is Dominican, while his father is Puerto Rican.

How tall is Nicky Jam?

The singer stands 5 feet 10 inches (180 centimetres). As per reports, she weighs 165 pounds (75 kilograms). Nicky features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Nicky Jam's wife

Jam exchanged nuptials with his girlfriend of two years, Angélica Cruz, in February 2017. However, the duo filed for divorce in August 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. On 14 February 2020, Nicky became engaged to model Cydney Moreau.

The singer confirmed that they were no longer together in February 2021. He dated Nati Torres, Paulina Cruz and Livia Rici. Jam has four kids, born in 2002, 2002, 2005 and 2012.

How much is Nicky Jam’s net worth?

Genesis Aleska was born in 1991. Photo: @aleskagenesis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Celebrity Net Worth reports Nicky has an estimated net worth of $25 million in 2023. He has amassed this wealth from his successful career in the entertainment industry.

Nicky Jam’s ex-girlfriend, Genesis Aleska, is a talented model and Instagram sensation. The pair dated for a few months before calling it quits.

READ MORE: What happened to Julie Lauren Curtis, Trace Adkins' ex-wife?

As published by Briefly, American country artist Trace Adkins, recognised for chart-topping hits like Ladies Love Country Boys, has had a diverse career in music, acting, writing, and television hosting.

Throughout Trace's career, he has experienced various marriages at different stages of his life. But among them, Adkins' ex-wife, Julie Lauren Curtis, stands out for an unforgettable incident that nearly took his life.

Source: Briefly News