How to resolve the DStv remote not working issue (with infographics)

The internet and media technologies have become so handy that it is almost impossible to skip your favourite television channels as soon as you get home from work. For this reason, working with a faulty home electronic gadget such as a DStv remote that does not change channels is highly frustrating. Digital Satellite Television subscribers can now fix their DStv remote not working issues conveniently for maximum entertainment.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Remotes often run into problems as a result of different reasons ranging from hardware to setup configurations. One of the common issues among subscribers is their DStv remote not responding. Some active customers admit helplessly dealing with completely unresponsive DStv remote controls. Fanatics, in particular, find this experience intolerable to the extent of contemplating on shuttering their screens.

DStv remote not working: How to fix

In the majority of situations, when individuals initially observe that their controller isn't changing channels, they usually choose to contact customer care to address the issue. However, there are instances where this is not necessary. Always remember that a DStv remote control not responding does not render it useless but is recoverable with appropriate steps.

DStv remote troubleshooting

Depending on the model of your controller, it is crucial to run a basic troubleshooting test before concluding it is broken or at least laying your technical hands on it. For instance, it is unnecessary to conduct complex procedures only to discover a dead battery was the problem.

DStv remote not indicating green light when you press any button is one of the indicators of a dead battery requiring replacement. Note that batteries can usually last for approximately one year.

How do you know if the remote is broken?

DStv TV link eye not working is a straightforward indicator of a broken remote. When you press any button on the remote and the green light does not blink as described above, the remote may need new batteries or is broken.

If the problem remains unresolved upon replacing the batteries, you should consider it broken or at least problematic. Note that controllers come with a 12-month warranty; a period when you can enjoy free repairs.

You should, therefore, take the broken or faulty controller with the warranty or receipt to the nearby MultiChoice Service Centre or agent and have them look at it.

Why is your DStv Explora remote not working?

Always check the user manual for your specific remote model for instructions on how to perform a reset. Photo: pexels.com, @Karolina Grabowska

Source: UGC

Did you know that multiple DStv Exploras in your home is a recipe for disaster in remote functionalities? For this reason, be sure to set each of them to its distinct mode to avoid frequent command interference. In such cases, a signal sent by one remote can be picked by the wrong receiver.

How to connect DStv remote to decoder

Stranded with DStv remote not working on second TV? Always confirm that your remote is configured to listen to the intended mode to avoid any kind of interference. You can do this by selecting a preferred mode from TV, TV2 and TV3 as discussed below.

DStv remote control TV1 TV2 TV3

Learning how to change your DStv Explora remote from TV2 to TV1 and even TV3 is essential in dealing with a broken controller. Luckily, users can flexibly change their remotes to operate under TV1, TV2, or TV3 based on their immediate need.

How to set DStv remote to TV1, TV2 or TV3

Wondering how to set DStv remote to TV 1? Here is how to go about it.

Setting the remote back to its default in TV1 requires the user to press-hold the button for three consecutive seconds until a green light blinks on TV1.

If you observe a green coloured blink below the "Back" button, your controller is operating in TV2 mode.

Setting your controller to work in TV2 mode is equally simple, and it involves pressing and holding the "Back" button for 3 seconds in a row. Such will have the green light blinks on TV2.

Setting your remote to TV3 entails pressings and holding the "Back", and "i" buttons simultaneously for 3 seconds.

DStv remote troubleshooting colour codes

Here are the different modes and colour codes.

Mode 1 (TV1): Red

Red Mode 2 (TV2): Green

Green Mode 3 (TV3): Orange

DStv remote control TV1 and TV2 are however commonly applicable in solving Explora remote not working issues without seeking expert help.

DStv A7 remote setup

The fact that DStv A7 remote is programmable makes it possible to switch different devices sequentially. It is also possible to control various audio and visual equipment easily.

DStv A7 remote programming may sometimes generate errors ending up in a broken controller. In such a situation, it is proper to reset DStv remote to its default to help clear the mess. Resetting your programming in A7 remote helps in clearing erroneous settings.

How do you unlock your TV remote?

If your DStv remote is not working, ensure that the batteries in the remote are still functional and properly inserted. Photo: pexels.com, @Karolina Grabowska

Source: UGC

You may want to reset your DStv remote for different reasons, including corrupted and locked settings. Here is the reset procedure and for a blueprint on how to unlock DStv remote.

Hold down both the "ARC" and "Standby" for about 3 seconds. During this step, the remote lights should change to amber. Continue holding the "ARC" button as you release the "Standby". While you are still pressing the "ARC" button, dial 9499. During this step, you should observe three green blinks. Now, release the "ARC" button to complete the reset process.

DStv TV link setup instructions

If your TV is plugged in and is not responding to your controller, carry out the following troubleshooting exercise to recover the connectivity.

Press the "Menu" button. Select "Advanced Options". Provided the PIN as 9949. On the menu, choose "Equipment Setup". Select "TV Link/Auxiliary" in option 3. In this step, pick the "On option". Save the option you chose above. Press "OK" to finish saving.

What to do if your DStv remote is not working?

In most cases the battery can be the big issue. Make sure the batteries are fresh and inserted correctly, with the positive and negative ends matching the markings in the battery compartment.

Why is your DStv remote showing green light but not working?

If your DStv remote is not working but green light is blinking then the remote is either broken or needs new batteries. If you put in new batteries and the green light still does not blink when a button is pressed, you will need to replace the remote.

Why is the DStv remote not working red light?

If you observe a single red blink while using the remote, it signifies that the remote is currently in either "Standby Relay" or "Volume Relay" mode. However, this could be due to the absence of programming for that particular button, or there might be an error in the programming sequence.

Why is your DStv remote not working?

There are several reasons as to why your DStv remote is not working. The issue could be dead batteries that need to be replaced. Make sure there are no objects blocking the signal between the remote and the DStv decoder. Also check the mode of the remote. It should be in mode 1 to control your DStv Explora.

Your DStv remote remains an entertainment partner that no one would love to lose due to malfunction. It is important to make sure that you have proper knowledge concerning the functionalities of your remote before changing its setting and/or carrying out repairs. This quick fix to DStv remote not working is all you want whenever you are struggling with common remote control issues.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Briefly.co.za recently published a detailed article about DStv EasyView channels, packages and prices. DStv is one of the leading providers of satellite television services in Africa.

Currently, the provider offers its customers in South Africa six packages, and DStv EasyView is among them. It is the cheapest of all the packages offered by DStv, with 36 TV channels.

Source: Briefly News