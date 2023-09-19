Priscilla Block's weight loss: everything about her measurements
Priscilla Block is an American country music singer and songwriter. She gained prominence for her music through social media platforms and released her debut single, Just About Over You, in 2020, which quickly went viral on TikTok. Aside from her thriving music career, Priscilla Block's weight loss journey has also been a major topic of discussion among her fans on social media.
Priscilla Block has been in the entertainment industry since 2017 and is currently signed to the Mercury Nashville record label. She began releasing music on the TikTok app during the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer hit the headlines for her remarkable physical change when she lost approximately 33 pounds within two years. Here is everything you need to know about Priscilla Block's weight loss journey.
Priscilla Block’s profile summary
|Full name
|Priscilla Ann Block
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|11 August 1995
|Age
|28 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Raleigh, North Carolina, United States
|Current residence
|Nashville, Tennessee, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in inches
|5’5’’
|Height in centimetres
|165
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Body measurements in inches
|33-24-35
|Body measurements in centimetres
|86-61-89
|Hair colour
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Father
|Brett Block
|Siblings
|4
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|Leesville Road High School
|Profession
|Singer, songwriter
|TikTok
|Spotify
Who is Priscilla Block?
The rising country music singer was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States, but currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. She grew up alongside four siblings whose names are not known to the public. Her father’s name is Brett Block.
How old is Priscilla Block?
The American country music singer is 28 years old as of 2023. When was Priscilla Block born? She was born on 11 August 1995. Her zodiac sign is Leo.
Career progress
Soon after graduating from Leesville Road High School in 2014, she relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, where she began her music career. She is best known for her hit singles, including Thick Thighs, Like A Boy, Off The Deep End, and Just About Over You. Her musical style blends country music with pop and southern rock.
She released her first single, Tip of My Tongue, in June 2017 and her debut extended play (EP) titled Different Route in August 2017. Between 2016 and 2020, she released numerous songs about self-love and acceptance.
In 2020, Priscilla wrote and recorded a song titled Just About Over You. The song became a hit on TikTok and appeared on the American country chart in 2021. Her latest hit studio album, Welcome to the Block Party, was released in 2022.
Priscilla Block's weight loss journey
Priscilla Block has always been a talented performer, but she struggled with her weight for much of her life. She experienced a lot of criticism from people in the entertainment industry who told her she needed to lose weight if she wanted to be a successful singer. As a response, she released the song Thick Thighs, in which she exposed her vulnerability.
The single boosted her confidence and drew the attention of many others who could relate to her story. As of this writing, the song has accumulated over 2.5 million views. In the lyrics of the song, she says:
You can't spell 'diet' without 'die.' I've been eating carbs since '95. And I heard (I heard) thick thighs save lives.
Priscilla Block’s weight loss is primarily attributed to her commitment to a healthy diet and exercise routine. At the beginning of her weight loss journey, she weighed 154 pounds. In two years, she reportedly lost about 33 pounds. Hence, she now weighs 121 pounds.
Did Priscilla Block undergo surgery for weight loss?
Priscilla Block sparked weight loss surgery rumours after she appeared at the Country Music Awards, looking slim and slender as she had lost 33 pounds. However, she has not publicly confirmed any surgical interventions.
Priscilla Block’s height and weight
The talented American singer stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres. She currently weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Furthermore, Priscilla Block’s measurements are 33-24-35 inches or 86-61-89 centimetres.
How many siblings does Priscilla Block have?
The country music singer has four siblings. However, the singer has never disclosed their names in public.
Is Priscilla Block married?
The singer is not married yet and is not in any romantic relationship with anyone at the moment. She is presumed single since she has not confirmed any details about her previous and current relationships.
Priscilla Block is an American country music singer and songwriter best recognised for her hit single Just About Over You. She recently hit the headlines for her impressive weight loss journey. Priscilla Block's weight loss journey has been a true inspiration to many. She was able to shed more than 15 kilograms in a span of two years.
READ ALSO: Ripley Parker, Thandiwe Newton's daughter, is an upcoming writer
Briefly.co.za recently published Ripley Parker’s biography. Ripley Parker, Thandiwe Newton's daughter, is a young up-and-coming writer. She was born on 17 December 2000, where she resides.
Ripley Parker gained public recognition for being the eldest daughter of film director and screenwriter Ol Parker and actress Thandiwe Newton. Find out more details about her here.
Source: Briefly News