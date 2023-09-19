Priscilla Block's weight loss: everything about her measurements

Priscilla Block is an American country music singer and songwriter. She gained prominence for her music through social media platforms and released her debut single, Just About Over You, in 2020, which quickly went viral on TikTok. Aside from her thriving music career, Priscilla Block's weight loss journey has also been a major topic of discussion among her fans on social media.

Priscilla Block attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on 11 April 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Priscilla Block has been in the entertainment industry since 2017 and is currently signed to the Mercury Nashville record label. She began releasing music on the TikTok app during the COVID-19 pandemic. The singer hit the headlines for her remarkable physical change when she lost approximately 33 pounds within two years. Here is everything you need to know about Priscilla Block's weight loss journey.

Priscilla Block’s profile summary

Full name Priscilla Ann Block Gender Female Date of birth 11 August 1995 Age 28 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Raleigh, North Carolina, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 33-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Brett Block Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Education Leesville Road High School Profession Singer, songwriter Facebook TikTok Instagram Spotify

Who is Priscilla Block?

The rising country music singer was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States, but currently resides in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. She grew up alongside four siblings whose names are not known to the public. Her father’s name is Brett Block.

How old is Priscilla Block?

The American country music singer is 28 years old as of 2023. When was Priscilla Block born? She was born on 11 August 1995. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

Priscilla Block performs onstage during Audacy's Leading Ladies Perform at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel at Hard Rock Live on 11 May 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Alexander Tamargo

Source: Getty Images

Career progress

Soon after graduating from Leesville Road High School in 2014, she relocated to Nashville, Tennessee, where she began her music career. She is best known for her hit singles, including Thick Thighs, Like A Boy, Off The Deep End, and Just About Over You. Her musical style blends country music with pop and southern rock.

She released her first single, Tip of My Tongue, in June 2017 and her debut extended play (EP) titled Different Route in August 2017. Between 2016 and 2020, she released numerous songs about self-love and acceptance.

In 2020, Priscilla wrote and recorded a song titled Just About Over You. The song became a hit on TikTok and appeared on the American country chart in 2021. Her latest hit studio album, Welcome to the Block Party, was released in 2022.

Priscilla Block's weight loss journey

Priscilla Block has always been a talented performer, but she struggled with her weight for much of her life. She experienced a lot of criticism from people in the entertainment industry who told her she needed to lose weight if she wanted to be a successful singer. As a response, she released the song Thick Thighs, in which she exposed her vulnerability.

The single boosted her confidence and drew the attention of many others who could relate to her story. As of this writing, the song has accumulated over 2.5 million views. In the lyrics of the song, she says:

You can't spell 'diet' without 'die.' I've been eating carbs since '95. And I heard (I heard) thick thighs save lives.

Priscilla Block’s weight loss is primarily attributed to her commitment to a healthy diet and exercise routine. At the beginning of her weight loss journey, she weighed 154 pounds. In two years, she reportedly lost about 33 pounds. Hence, she now weighs 121 pounds.

Priscilla Block performs during the iHeartCountry Festival Daytime Stage at Moody Center on 13 May 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Mindy Small

Source: Getty Images

Did Priscilla Block undergo surgery for weight loss?

Priscilla Block sparked weight loss surgery rumours after she appeared at the Country Music Awards, looking slim and slender as she had lost 33 pounds. However, she has not publicly confirmed any surgical interventions.

Priscilla Block’s height and weight

The talented American singer stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres. She currently weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Furthermore, Priscilla Block’s measurements are 33-24-35 inches or 86-61-89 centimetres.

How many siblings does Priscilla Block have?

The country music singer has four siblings. However, the singer has never disclosed their names in public.

Is Priscilla Block married?

The singer is not married yet and is not in any romantic relationship with anyone at the moment. She is presumed single since she has not confirmed any details about her previous and current relationships.

Priscilla Block is an American country music singer and songwriter best recognised for her hit single Just About Over You. She recently hit the headlines for her impressive weight loss journey. Priscilla Block's weight loss journey has been a true inspiration to many. She was able to shed more than 15 kilograms in a span of two years.

