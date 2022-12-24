Global site navigation

Juan Rivera: All about the American singer and actor of Mexican heritage
by  Priscillah Mueni

Juan Rivera is an American singer and actor famous for being born into a musical family, even though he has an established career in his own right and has been in the music scene for over 25 years.

Juan Rivera's profiles
The star attended the Jenni Rivera honoured posthumously on Plaza Mexico's Walk of Fame at Plaza Mexico in December 2014 in California. Photo: @JC Olivera
Source: Getty Images

Juan Rivera was born to an American family of Mexican heritage, leading in Mexican music in the USA. His family includes renowned stars like Lupillo Rivera, Jenni Rivera and Chiquis Rivera. His hits, such as La Lampara and El Ser Equivocado, have ranked on the Billboard Latin charts.

Juan Rivera's profile summary and bio

Full name Juan Rivera Saavedra
NicknameEl Pelotero Mayor
Date of birth 22nd February 1978
Age44 years (as of December 2022)
Birthday 22nd February
Zodiac sign Pisces
Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States
Nationality American
Ethnicity Mexican
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourBrown
Height in cm 188 cm
Height in feet 6'2"
Occupation Singer and actor
Genre Regional Mexican
Labels Divina Music, Cintas Acuario, Regio Music, Fonovisa, Hacienda Records, Univision Records, Sony Music
Years active1995-present
Marital status Married
Spouse Brenda Rivera
Children 4 ( Marina, Johnny, Frido, and Divine Rivera)
Father Pedro Rivera
MotherRosa Saavedra
Siblings Rosie Rivera (sister), Jenni Rivera (sister), Lupilo Rivera (brother), Gustavo Rivera (brother)
Social mediaInstagram TikTokTwitterYouTube

When was Juan Rivera born?

Juan was born on 22nd February 1978 in Long Beach, California, USA. As of December 2022, Juan Rivera's age is 44 years.

Is Juan Rivera Puerto Rican?

Contrary to popular belief, Juan was born in America, although his roots are traced to Mexico.

Juan Rivera's height

Reports suggest Juan stands at 6 foot 2 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Family

He is one of Pedro Rivera and Rosa Saavedra's five children. He has two brothers, Lupilo Rivera and Gustavo and two sisters, Rosie Rivera and the late Jenni Rivera. All his siblings have a history as musicians, except for Rosie, a TV personality and businesswoman.

His father, a musician, is the founder of Cintas Acuario and played a significant role in his decision to pursue a career in music.

What is Juan Rivera known for?

How old is Juan Rivera?
The singer during a press conference to announce the opening of Jenni Rivera's Women's Refuge in May 2016. Photo: @JC Olivera
Source: Getty Images

Juan made his career official in 1995 with his debut release, El Atizado, and he was only 16 then. He has since then released top tracks and albums. He is also famous for being an actor.

Juan Rivera's songs

Some of his top tracks include:

Producto de SociedadDe Padre a Hijo
Me Falta EllaOveja Negra
Cortina de HumoPideme la Luna
El TraquilitoEl Abadonado
Los CocodrillosEl Pelotero
Dentro di Mi PechoSan Juditas

Juan Rivera's albums

Saavedra is the brains behind the following albums:

Album titleYear of release
El Atizador1995
El Atizador, Vol. 21995
Juan Rivera Y los Corridos Mas Broncudos1999
Los Cuates Colgando2000
Orden de Aprehension2000
El Abandonado2001
Canciones2002
Entre Loquera2002
Atórele a lo Grande Con2003
Con la Locura Nortena y Banda2004
El Grande: Como Hueso Compadre!!!! 2004
Mano a Mano Musical 2004
Un Borracho Sin Futuro2005
Pa' La Raza Del Barrio2007
Corridos de Poca Madre2007
El Tamaulipeco2008
Vaqueton y Semental 2009

Other albums include:

  • En La Mira
  • Purso Corridos Pesados, Vol. 1
  • Déjame

Acting

Apart from music, Juan has also carved a career as an actor. He has played the following TV roles:

RoleFilm or TV show titleYear
José Luis PerezLa dinastía de Los Pérez1994
ExtraJefe de nadie2001
HimselfBillboard Latin Music Awards2013

What is Juan Rivera doing now?

How old is Juan Rivera Saavedra?
The singer speaks outside All Souls Cemetery on December 2012 in Long Beach, California. Photo: @JC Olivera
Source: Getty Images

Besides creating music and acting, Juan is passionate about his fitness journey; he shares snippets of his workouts on his Instagram account. He also shares his relations with his family, especially his wife.

Is Juan Rivera Saavedra married?

Juan is married to Brenda Rivera, and they have been together for nearly 28 years. They met at the beginning of Juan's career in music. Some sources allege they have been married for 20 years, while others claim they officially became life partners in 2021.

Is Juan Rivera still with Brenda?

Juan Rivera's wife is the only woman the star has been linked to. She has been with him through the ups and downs of his journey and dealt with the emotional turmoil that came with the artist's arrest and incarceration for drug dealing.

Children

Juan and Brenda have four children, two sons, Johnny and Frido, and two daughters, Marina and Divine.

Juan Rivera's net worth

In 2022, sources reveal he is worth $10 million and earns from his long-running career as a musician and actor.

Juan Rivera's biography highlights the artist's rise to stardom and what he has been up to lately. Besides his thriving career, he is also a proud father, husband and brother.

