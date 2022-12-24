Juan Rivera: All about the American singer and actor of Mexican heritage

Juan Rivera is an American singer and actor famous for being born into a musical family, even though he has an established career in his own right and has been in the music scene for over 25 years.

Juan Rivera was born to an American family of Mexican heritage, leading in Mexican music in the USA. His family includes renowned stars like Lupillo Rivera, Jenni Rivera and Chiquis Rivera. His hits, such as La Lampara and El Ser Equivocado, have ranked on the Billboard Latin charts.

Juan Rivera's profile summary and bio

Full name Juan Rivera Saavedra Nickname El Pelotero Mayor Date of birth 22nd February 1978 Age 44 years (as of December 2022) Birthday 22nd February Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Long Beach, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Height in cm 188 cm Height in feet 6'2" Occupation Singer and actor Genre Regional Mexican Labels Divina Music, Cintas Acuario, Regio Music, Fonovisa, Hacienda Records, Univision Records, Sony Music Years active 1995-present Marital status Married Spouse Brenda Rivera Children 4 ( Marina, Johnny, Frido, and Divine Rivera) Father Pedro Rivera Mother Rosa Saavedra Siblings Rosie Rivera (sister), Jenni Rivera (sister), Lupilo Rivera (brother), Gustavo Rivera (brother) Social media Instagram TikTok Twitter YouTube

When was Juan Rivera born?

Juan was born on 22nd February 1978 in Long Beach, California, USA. As of December 2022, Juan Rivera's age is 44 years.

Is Juan Rivera Puerto Rican?

Contrary to popular belief, Juan was born in America, although his roots are traced to Mexico.

Juan Rivera's height

Reports suggest Juan stands at 6 foot 2 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Family

He is one of Pedro Rivera and Rosa Saavedra's five children. He has two brothers, Lupilo Rivera and Gustavo and two sisters, Rosie Rivera and the late Jenni Rivera. All his siblings have a history as musicians, except for Rosie, a TV personality and businesswoman.

His father, a musician, is the founder of Cintas Acuario and played a significant role in his decision to pursue a career in music.

What is Juan Rivera known for?

Juan made his career official in 1995 with his debut release, El Atizado, and he was only 16 then. He has since then released top tracks and albums. He is also famous for being an actor.

Juan Rivera's songs

Some of his top tracks include:

Producto de Sociedad De Padre a Hijo Me Falta Ella Oveja Negra Cortina de Humo Pideme la Luna El Traquilito El Abadonado Los Cocodrillos El Pelotero Dentro di Mi Pecho San Juditas

Juan Rivera's albums

Saavedra is the brains behind the following albums:

Album title Year of release El Atizador 1995 El Atizador, Vol. 2 1995 Juan Rivera Y los Corridos Mas Broncudos 1999 Los Cuates Colgando 2000 Orden de Aprehension 2000 El Abandonado 2001 Canciones 2002 Entre Loquera 2002 Atórele a lo Grande Con 2003 Con la Locura Nortena y Banda 2004 El Grande: Como Hueso Compadre!!!! 2004 Mano a Mano Musical 2004 Un Borracho Sin Futuro 2005 Pa' La Raza Del Barrio 2007 Corridos de Poca Madre 2007 El Tamaulipeco 2008 Vaqueton y Semental 2009

Other albums include:

En La Mira

Purso Corridos Pesados, Vol. 1

Déjame

Acting

Apart from music, Juan has also carved a career as an actor. He has played the following TV roles:

Role Film or TV show title Year José Luis Perez La dinastía de Los Pérez 1994 Extra Jefe de nadie 2001 Himself Billboard Latin Music Awards 2013

What is Juan Rivera doing now?

Besides creating music and acting, Juan is passionate about his fitness journey; he shares snippets of his workouts on his Instagram account. He also shares his relations with his family, especially his wife.

Is Juan Rivera Saavedra married?

Juan is married to Brenda Rivera, and they have been together for nearly 28 years. They met at the beginning of Juan's career in music. Some sources allege they have been married for 20 years, while others claim they officially became life partners in 2021.

Is Juan Rivera still with Brenda?

Juan Rivera's wife is the only woman the star has been linked to. She has been with him through the ups and downs of his journey and dealt with the emotional turmoil that came with the artist's arrest and incarceration for drug dealing.

Children

Juan and Brenda have four children, two sons, Johnny and Frido, and two daughters, Marina and Divine.

Juan Rivera's net worth

In 2022, sources reveal he is worth $10 million and earns from his long-running career as a musician and actor.

Juan Rivera's biography highlights the artist's rise to stardom and what he has been up to lately. Besides his thriving career, he is also a proud father, husband and brother.

