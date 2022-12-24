Juan Rivera: All about the American singer and actor of Mexican heritage
Juan Rivera is an American singer and actor famous for being born into a musical family, even though he has an established career in his own right and has been in the music scene for over 25 years.
Juan Rivera was born to an American family of Mexican heritage, leading in Mexican music in the USA. His family includes renowned stars like Lupillo Rivera, Jenni Rivera and Chiquis Rivera. His hits, such as La Lampara and El Ser Equivocado, have ranked on the Billboard Latin charts.
Juan Rivera's profile summary and bio
|Full name
|Juan Rivera Saavedra
|Nickname
|El Pelotero Mayor
|Date of birth
|22nd February 1978
|Age
|44 years (as of December 2022)
|Birthday
|22nd February
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Long Beach, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mexican
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Height in cm
|188 cm
|Height in feet
|6'2"
|Occupation
|Singer and actor
|Genre
|Regional Mexican
|Labels
|Divina Music, Cintas Acuario, Regio Music, Fonovisa, Hacienda Records, Univision Records, Sony Music
|Years active
|1995-present
|Marital status
|Married
|Spouse
|Brenda Rivera
|Children
|4 ( Marina, Johnny, Frido, and Divine Rivera)
|Father
|Pedro Rivera
|Mother
|Rosa Saavedra
|Siblings
|Rosie Rivera (sister), Jenni Rivera (sister), Lupilo Rivera (brother), Gustavo Rivera (brother)
|Social media
Instagram TikTokTwitterYouTube
When was Juan Rivera born?
Juan was born on 22nd February 1978 in Long Beach, California, USA. As of December 2022, Juan Rivera's age is 44 years.
Is Juan Rivera Puerto Rican?
Contrary to popular belief, Juan was born in America, although his roots are traced to Mexico.
Juan Rivera's height
Reports suggest Juan stands at 6 foot 2 inches tall. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Family
He is one of Pedro Rivera and Rosa Saavedra's five children. He has two brothers, Lupilo Rivera and Gustavo and two sisters, Rosie Rivera and the late Jenni Rivera. All his siblings have a history as musicians, except for Rosie, a TV personality and businesswoman.
His father, a musician, is the founder of Cintas Acuario and played a significant role in his decision to pursue a career in music.
What is Juan Rivera known for?
Juan made his career official in 1995 with his debut release, El Atizado, and he was only 16 then. He has since then released top tracks and albums. He is also famous for being an actor.
Juan Rivera's songs
Some of his top tracks include:
|Producto de Sociedad
|De Padre a Hijo
|Me Falta Ella
|Oveja Negra
|Cortina de Humo
|Pideme la Luna
|El Traquilito
|El Abadonado
|Los Cocodrillos
|El Pelotero
|Dentro di Mi Pecho
|San Juditas
Juan Rivera's albums
Saavedra is the brains behind the following albums:
|Album title
|Year of release
|El Atizador
|1995
|El Atizador, Vol. 2
|1995
|Juan Rivera Y los Corridos Mas Broncudos
|1999
|Los Cuates Colgando
|2000
|Orden de Aprehension
|2000
|El Abandonado
|2001
|Canciones
|2002
|Entre Loquera
|2002
|Atórele a lo Grande Con
|2003
|Con la Locura Nortena y Banda
|2004
|El Grande: Como Hueso Compadre!!!!
|2004
|Mano a Mano Musical
|2004
|Un Borracho Sin Futuro
|2005
|Pa' La Raza Del Barrio
|2007
|Corridos de Poca Madre
|2007
|El Tamaulipeco
|2008
|Vaqueton y Semental
|2009
Other albums include:
- En La Mira
- Purso Corridos Pesados, Vol. 1
- Déjame
Acting
Apart from music, Juan has also carved a career as an actor. He has played the following TV roles:
|Role
|Film or TV show title
|Year
|José Luis Perez
|La dinastía de Los Pérez
|1994
|Extra
|Jefe de nadie
|2001
|Himself
|Billboard Latin Music Awards
|2013
What is Juan Rivera doing now?
Besides creating music and acting, Juan is passionate about his fitness journey; he shares snippets of his workouts on his Instagram account. He also shares his relations with his family, especially his wife.
Is Juan Rivera Saavedra married?
Juan is married to Brenda Rivera, and they have been together for nearly 28 years. They met at the beginning of Juan's career in music. Some sources allege they have been married for 20 years, while others claim they officially became life partners in 2021.
Is Juan Rivera still with Brenda?
Juan Rivera's wife is the only woman the star has been linked to. She has been with him through the ups and downs of his journey and dealt with the emotional turmoil that came with the artist's arrest and incarceration for drug dealing.
Children
Juan and Brenda have four children, two sons, Johnny and Frido, and two daughters, Marina and Divine.
Juan Rivera's net worth
In 2022, sources reveal he is worth $10 million and earns from his long-running career as a musician and actor.
Juan Rivera's biography highlights the artist's rise to stardom and what he has been up to lately. Besides his thriving career, he is also a proud father, husband and brother.
