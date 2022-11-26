Although Hollywood actors from the same family are familiar, some choose a different path. It applies to Elizabeth Keuchler's family. Baldwin's brothers are producers, directors, and actors in the entertainment industry, while the sisters decided to pursue entirely different careers. We will feature one of them who stands out as a philanthropist.

Beth was born in New York, on October 15, 1955. Photo: Ron Galella

She is from a well-known American family. In contrast to her brothers, who work in the entertainment industry, she is the eldest and rarely makes the news. Before continuing, let's go through her credentials.

Profile summary

Full name Elizabeth Keuchler (Neé Baldwin) Nickname Betty Gender Female Date of birth October 15 1955 Age 66 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New York City, New York, USA Current residence 1003 Rail Fence Rd, Camillus, NY 13031, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity (Catholic) Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Mother Carol M. Baldwin Father Alexander Rae Baldwin II Siblings 5 Profession Philanthropist, executive director Husband Charles Keuchler Children 6 Net worth $3 million

Elizabeth Keuchler's biography

The American lady was brought up in Amityville, New York, by her mother, Carol M. Baldwin, a housewife, and her father, Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr. Her father, a teacher and football coach, passed away on April 1983. Carol also passed away in May 2022 at the age of 92.

She is the CEO of a cancer research institute in America founded by her mother. Photo: The Baldwin Fund on Facebook (modified by author)

Elizabeth Keuchler's age

Alec Baldwin's sister was born on October 15, 1955, making her 67 ( 2022). She is 168 centimetres tall and weighs 70 kg on average (154 pounds). Her eyes are brown, and she has blonde hair.

Alec Baldwin's family

Is Stephen Baldwin related to Elizabeth? Her younger brother is a Hollywood actor, director, and producer. Alec's siblings are Elizabeth, Jane Ann, Daniel, Stephen, and William. Daniel is most known for his appearances in the movies Homicide: Life on the Street, Cold Case, The Wisdom to Know the Difference, and Grey Gardens.

Although the four brothers are all well-known actors, Keucheler has a different career.

Elizabeth Keuchler's career

The oldest child of the Baldwin family is the executive director of a cancer research organization that her mother started sometime about 2001. Additionally, she has over 12 years of experience as a licensed physical therapist and has been employed at Bellevue Manor in Syracuse, New York.

The American philanthropist was greatly influenced by her mother, Carol M. Baldwin, who faced cancer twice.

Alec Baldwin has three younger brothers and two sisters. Photo: Ron Galella

Elizabeth Keuchler's spouse

The physiotherapist married an American landscaper Charles Keuchler. Their wedding was in Massapequa, New York, in the United States. Charles Keuchler and Elizabeth Keuchler's children are Jennifer, Jill, Jacqueline, John, Jean, and Jessica.

Jacqueline works at Family Care Medical Group as a marital and family therapist.

Elizabeth Keuchler's net worth

She is said to be worth $3 million, which is not verified. She primarily derives most of her income from her work as a physical therapist. Still, she also makes money through her position as an executive director of a company her mother created.

Elizabeth Keuchler's salary

Her annual pay is around $243,473. The news that she received part of this salary from the largest private funder of cancer research caused controversy, with many alleging that it was not fair to get such a figure from a non-profit institution. It is not clear whether this stalemate was finally resolved.

The Research Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cancer cure and preventative measures. It provides vital funding for cancer research on a global scale.

Elizabeth Keuchler's facts

Together with her family, she was raised in her native New York.

Her ethnicity is Caucasian, and she is an American national.

She is 67 years old ( 2022).

Jane Sasso, Elizabeth's sister, works as a physician.

Elizabeth Keuchler's husband was born and raised in Massapequa, Nassau County.

Elizabeth Keuchler is one of the influential American women working to make a difference in the world through supporting charitable causes. She has not let the fact that she was raised in a privileged family cause her to ignore those less fortunate.

