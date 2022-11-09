Is Jarnette Olsen the oldest child in the family? Everything about the actress

Jarnette Olsen is no stranger to the limelight. Her daughters are renowned actresses and businesswomen; hence, her name always comes up. Her acting credits have also earned her a spot in the competitive entertainment industry.

Whenever Jarnette Olsen's name comes up, fans assume she is Mary-Kate or Ashley's sister. Is that the case? If not, how are they related and why are they famous? Go through these details of Jarnette Olsen's biography as they debunk her rise to fame and their relationship.

Jarnette Olsen's profile summary and bio

Full name Jarnette Olsen Gender Female Date of birth 16th February 1954 Age 68 years (2022) Birthday 16th February Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Toluca lake Los Angeles California Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Weight in kg 55kg Weight in pounds 121 lbs Height in cm 160 cm Height in feet 5’3” Occupation Actress Hobbies Acting, dancing, and travelling Net worth $100,000 Relationship status Divorced Ex-husband David Olsen Mother Mary Jones Father David Jones

How old is Jarnette Olsen?

Jarnette Olsen (aged 68 in 2022) was born on 16th February 1954 to Mary and David Jones. Her mother was an accountant, while her father was a high school teacher.

Jarnette Olsen's nationality

She was born in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, California, USA. Therefore, she is an American national.

Jarnette Olsen's career

It is alleged that she was a ballet dancer during her prime years. In 1993, she received special thanks for a film which starred her twins. That same day, a TV special featured the twins' Mother's Day special.

Jarnette Olsen's movies

Janet has also made memorable appearances in these shows:

Our First Video in 1993

in 1993 Celebrity Profile in 1999

in 1999 Driven 2003

2003 Biography in 2004

Jarnette Olsen's spouse

Jarnette tied the knot on 6th August 1977 to David Olsen, an actor, a special ceremony attended by family and friends. David made appearances in the following movies:

The Olsen Twins' Mother's Day Special in 1993

in 1993 Our First Video in 1993

in 1993 Celebrity Profile in 1999

in 1999 Driven 2003

2003 Biography in 2004

in 2004 BNow! in 2004

Divorce

After eighteen years of being together, Jarnette and David finally divorced. She has never publicly opened up about the reason for the end of the union. Nonetheless, according to allegations, she was married before she met David.

Jarnette Olsen's children

Jarnette's marriage of close to eighteen years resulted in four children, Trent, Ashley, Mary, and Elizabeth.

Trent Olsen

Trent was born on 6th May 1984. He made appearances in his sisters' video series, You're Invited to Mary-Kate & Ashley's Sleepover Party in 1995. He also featured in the following movies:

An extra in 2003's Old School

Nick in 2020's Comedy Corner

A background performer in 2020's Stalker

Ashley Fuller Olsen

Ashley is one of the Olsen twin sisters. She was born on 13th June 1986 and is an American actress and businesswoman. She is famous for featuring in the following movies and TV shows:

Julie Thompson in To Grandmother's House We Go in 1992

in 1992 Young Aunt Agatha in Double, Double Toil and Trouble in 1993

in 1993 Ashley in The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley: The Case of Thorn Mansion in 1994

in 1994 Emily Tyler in Billboard Dad in 1998

in 1998 Emma Stanton in The Wonderful World of Disney in 1999

in 1999 Taylor Hunter in Getting There in 2002

in 2002 Future Angel in Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle in 2003

in 2003 Ellia in The Suite Life of Hudson & James in 2005

Mary-Kate Olsen

Mary-Kate Olsen is the other Olsen twin. She was born on 13th June 1986 in Los Angels, California, USA. Mary-Kate is a renowned actress, fashion designer, professional model, producer and businesswoman. She has partnered with her twin sister to co-found brands, such as:

The Row

Elizabeth and James

Olsenboye Style

Mint

She pursued an independent acting career as an adult and has featured in over 50 films and TV shows. Some of them include:

Michelle Tanner in Hangin' with Mr Cooper in 1992

in 1992 Mary-Kate in The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley: The Case of Thorn Mansion in 1998

in 1998 Madison Stewart in Holiday in the Sun in 2001

in 2001 Riley Carlson in So Little Time between 2001 and 2002

between 2001 and 2002 Roxy Riley in New York Minutes in 2004

in 2004 Natalie in Samantha Who? in 2008

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen is the youngest in the family. Like her other siblings, she is also in the entertainment industry as an actress. Some of her movies and TV features include:

The girl in the car in How the West Was Fun in 1994

in 1994 Zoe Hudson in Peace, Love & Misunderstanding in 2011

in 2011 Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Leigh Shaw in Sorry for Your Loss as between 2018 and 2019

as between 2018 and 2019 Wanda Maximoff in Wanda Vision in 2021

in 2021 The Scarlet witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in 2022

in 2022 Candy Montgomery in Love and Death in 2023

Jarnette Olsen's net worth

Her net worth is still subject to speculation although some sources purport she is worth $100,000. Nonetheless, as of November 2022, Ashley and Mary-Kate are worth a whopping $500 million.

Who is the oldest Olsen child?

The oldest is actor Trent, who turned 38 years of age in May 2022. He has been featured in many films and appeared alongside his famous twin sisters.

Who is the Olsen twins' mother?

Mary Kate and Ashley are Jarnette Olsen's daughters. They were born when she was married to Hollywood actor David Olsen.

Is Jarnette Olsen married?

There are no credible details suggesting she is married. She was married to David Olsen for eighteen years before they opted to get divorced.

Do the Olsen twins have kids?

Neither of them has children. However, for the five years that Mary-Kate was married to Olivier Sarkozy, she was the stepmother to two of his children from his previous marriage to Charlotte Bernard. Mary-Kate and Olivier finalized their divorce in January 2021.

Jarnette Olsen carved a name in the entertainment industry for being Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's mother. The twins are known for their excellence in the film and fashion industry.

