Who is Selwyn Fraser? Age, wife, family, career, profiles, net worth

Selwyn Fraser is no new name among the Mzansi people. He recently became a sensation after people discovered he was married to Nomcebo Nothule Zikode, a popular South African singer who has been making headlines since 2019 after the hit song Jerusalema, in which she is featured, went viral and international.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Selwyn is the son to Deborah Fraser, a famous South African gospel music artist who passed away after a short illness. Photo: @fraserselwyn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Selwyn is also the late Deborah Fraser's son. His mother was a famous South African gospel music artist who passed away after a short illness. Not much is known about this celebrity as he prefers to live out of the spotlight but the details that are available reveal who Selwyn Fraser really is.

Selwyn Fraser's profiles

Full name Selwyn Fraser Gender Male Nationality South African Marital status Married Spouse Nomcebo Nothule Zikode Children Two Mother The late Deborah Fraser Selwyn Fraser's Instagram @fraserselwyn Twitter @FraserSelwyn

Who is Selwyn Fraser's biological mother?

Selwyn is the son of the late popular South African gospel singer Deborah Fraser. The singer succumbed after a short illness on May 15, 2022, in Soweto, South Africa. She left behind two children, Selwyn Fraser and Mbuso Fraser.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The late Deborah Fraser at the SA Fashion Week SS21 Digital Collections at the Mall of Africa on April 30, 2021 in Midrand, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Deborah commenced her career in 1985 as a backup singer and released her first album in 2000, known as Abanye Bayombona. The album was quite a huge success as it sold more than 1 million copies in South Africa.

She was also the first musician to receive the first SABC Crown Gospel Music Award for Best Female Artist. Her other awards include a Kora Award for Best Gospel Artist and a SAMA & Metro Award for Best Gospel Album. Here are some of Deborah Fraser's songs;

Abanye Bayombona

Uhambo

Nansi Le Nqola

Uma Kungenxa

Ndikhokhele

Lobuhlungu

Sizwile Ukukhala

Dila Nabo Nkosi

Ngeke Ngiyeke Ukuthandaza

Ngikuxolele

Ngonile

Susalo Mthwalo

Udlalile Ngabantu

Mangihamba

Vukani Bandla Bo

Imvuselelo

Glory Haleluya

Wenhinziyo

Khangela Umsindisi

Hlomani Izkhali

Siyankhala

Thapelo

Umangisuka

Deborah Fraser had previously been married to Sockey Okeke, a famous Nigerian preacher. However, their marriage ended in 2008. The gospel musician accused him of being physically violent towards her.

Who is Selwyn Fraser's wife?

Selwyn's spouse is known as Nomcebo Nothule Zikode. She is a popular South African singer who has made a name for herself in the competitive music industry. The couple resides in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Selwyn and his wife Nomcebo Nothule Zikode. Nomcebo is a popular South African singer. Photo: @fraserselwyn on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nomcebo is a reputable songwriter and singer, born on October 28, 1985, in the heart of Hammarsdale, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She commenced her music career in 2005, and since then, she has received numerous accolades. In August 2020, she released a debut studio album, Xola Moya Wam.

They are parents to two children, Ziyanda and Mntoho. Nomcebo's popularity increased after being featured on Master KG's chart-topping single hit Jerusalema in 2019. The song gained international recognition and received more than 508 million views (July 2022) on YouTube.

How old is Selwyn Fraser?

Selwyn has managed to keep his life low-key, just like his mother did when she was alive. Unfortunately, details on when he was born are unavailable in the public domain; thus, Selwyn Fraser's age remains unknown.

Selwyn Fraser may not be so popular to many people; however, his wife is. He is the husband to one of South Africa's most recognizable voices.

READ ALSO: Everything to know about Mellow and Sleazy | Full biography

Briefly.co.za recently published an article revealing more juicy details about Mellow and Sleazy, a power duo that has been making headlines not only in Mzansi but internationally. They have made an incredible name for themselves as one of South Africa's top Amapiano musicians.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News