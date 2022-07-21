The mysterious death of Sage Stallone, the son of actor Sylvester Stallone

Sage Stallone, popularly known by his loved ones as 'Stoney', was an American actor, producer, and film director. The Sylvester Stallone heir was also the co-founder of Grindhouse Releasing, a film distribution company. Away from all of this, Sage was well known for being the son of Hollywood heartthrob Sylvester Stallone. This is why his untimely death in July 2012 made headlines.

Stoney attends the "Daylight" Hollywood Premiere on December 5, 1996 at the Mann's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Ron Galella

As fate would have it, Sage Stallone followed in his father's footsteps and became an actor, even co-starring with his father in Rocky V (1990), the fifth instalment of the well-received Rocky franchise. This, however, does not mean that Sage's life was devoid of lows, which came from a rather rocky relationship with his father and a prescription problem on his part. Was this what finally led to his demise?

Profile summary and bio

Full name Sage Moonblood Stallone Nickname Stoney Date of birth May 5, 1976 Birthplace Los Angeles, California, U.S. Star sign Taurus Died July 13, 2012 Died in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Age at death 36 years old Resting place Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery Education Education Occupation Actor, film director, producer Years active 1990–2010 Spouse Starlin Wright (m. 2007; annulled 2008)​ Father Sylvester Stallone Mother Sasha Czack Height 5' 10" (1.78 m)

How old was Sage Stallone when he died?

Sage was born in Los Angeles, California, the USA, on May 5, 1976. At the time of his death in 2012, Sage Stallone's age was 36 years.

Parents and siblings

The Stallone offspring was the first child of Sylvester Stallone and Sasha Czack, both actors. His father is popular for his convincing roles in Rocky, Creed, Rambo, and more. His mother Sasha appeared in Love of Life, Rocky III, and Vic and directed a short film titled Long Lost Love.

Stoney and his mother Sasha Czack. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd.

Who are Sage Stallone's siblings?

He was the older brother to Seargeoh Stallone and the older half-brother of Sophia Rose, Sistine Rose and Scarlet Rose.

Where did Sage Stallone go to school?

He first attended Montclair College Preparatory School in Van Nuys, California, and graduated from the learning institution in 1993. He then studied a course in filmmaking at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Sage Stallone's height

Sage was 5 feet 10 inches tall, or 1.78 meters tall, at the time of his demise. An interesting fact about this is that his father, Sly, is only half an inch shorter than he was. Sly is 5 feet 9½ inches tall, which translates to 1.77 meters.

Sage Stallone's movies

When he was a child, Sage made a guest appearance on Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, a women's professional wrestling promotion. His grandmother, Jackie Stallone, promoted the series and was the one who brought him on board the promotion.

He then made his official acting debut in 1990, when he played Robert Balboa Jr in Rocky V. He played this role alongside his father, who played his character's father in the movie. He also appeared alongside his father in Daylight (1996).

Stoney at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Nevada. Photo: Steve Granitz

Why was Sage Stallone not in Rocky Balboa?

He did not reprise his role as Robert Balboa Jr in Rocky Balboa, the sixth movie in the Rocky franchise, as he had prior obligations with his film company, Grindhouse Releasing, and was working on his film titled Vic.

Film company

In 1996, Sage teamed up with renowned film editor Bob Murawski and co-founded Grindhouse Releasing, a film company dedicated to restoring exploitation films such as Gone with the Pope.

Awards

In 2006, he won the Best New Filmmaker award for Vic (2006).

Sage Stallone's spouse

He married Starlin Wright in 2007. Their marriage was annulled in 2008.

How did Sage Stallone pass away?

Sage's housekeeper found him dead on July 13, 2012, at his home in Mulholland Terrace in Studio City, Los Angeles. It is reported that his mother had asked the housekeeper to check on him, as he had not been heard of for four days preceding his demise.

Empty bottles of over-the-counter pain medicine were found at the scene and in his body (during the autopsy). According to Lt. Fred Corral of the Los Angeles coroner's office, no other dr*gs were found in his body.

Stoney during "Daylight" Los Angeles Premiere at Mann Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: SGranitz

What was Sage Stallone's cause of death?

The autopsy and toxicology tests determined that he died of atherosclerosis, which brought on a heart attack.

Why did Sage Stallone have heart disease?

It was reported that a few weeks before he died, Sage Stallone's mother had asked him not to undergo extensive dental surgery, which he eventually did. His mother, Sasha Czack, mentioned that Sage was on pain pills at the time of his death.

Where was Sage Stallone buried?

His funeral took place on July 21 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Los Angeles, and he was later interred at Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery.

Sage Stallone was known to many due to his relationship with the critically acclaimed movie star Sylvester Stallone. He followed in his father's footsteps and appeared in a couple of productions before his demise in 2012

