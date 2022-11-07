Sire Jackson's biography: Everything to know about 50 Cent's son

50 Cent has been topping the headlines due to his strained relationship with his eldest son, Marquise. Even though a section of the public has been catching up on their drama, others have been curious to know more about Sire Jackson, his other son.

Sire Jackson is 50 Cent's youngest and second son. He is an Instagram star and actor who recently launched his acting career in a project his father inspired him to do. He was born after the rapper's two-year relationship with Daphne Joy. Are his parents on good terms?

Sire Jackson's profile summary and bio

Full name Sire Jackson Gender Male Date of birth 1st September 2012 Age 10 years (2022) Birthday 1st September Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Occupation Celebrity's child Father 50 Cent Mother Daphne Joy Siblings Mia Jackson and Marquise Jackson Net worth $1 to $5 million Instagram sire_jackson

Sire Jackson's age

Sire Jackson is 10 years of age as of November 2022. He was born on 1st September 2012. He has two siblings Mia Jackson, born in 2002 and Marquise Jackson born in 1996.

Sire Jackson's parents

Sire was born out of the relationship between Curtis Jackson, popularly known as 50 Cent, and Daphne Joy. His parents dated for two years, but the relationship ended after his birth.

Who is Sire Jackson's mom?

Sire Jackson's mother, Daphne Joy, is a popular model, actress, host, and entrepreneur from Puerto Rico. She started modelling aged 17 and has participated in several fashion shows and commercials.

Daphne Joy and 50 Cent

A decade ago, Daphne Joy and 50 Cent were in a relationship. They welcomed their son, Sire, in September 2012. However, things turned sour when Joy accused 50 Cent of domestic violence. She alleged that he destroyed her property in Toluca Lake. Even though the charges were dropped, the relationship ended badly.

In September 2022, reports emerged that Daphne was dating Diddy, and the speculations did not sit right with 50 Cent. The rapper mocked her by posting a photo of their son on his Instagram account and captioning it,

That’s your mommy over there with Puffy. LOL. Remember what I told you the other day; these women be crazy.

Daphne retaliated by asking the rapper to stop commenting on what she had chosen to do. She went ahead to remind him to focus on raising their son. In another Instagram post, Daphne cleared the air about the duration of their relationship, stating she was in a relationship with the rapper for two years more than a decade ago. She also mentioned that even though the relationship ended, she shifted her focus to her son's well-being.

Sire Jackson's movies

Sire follows in his father's footsteps, who recently cast him in his first movie role. He will star in Skill House, a horror flick directed by Joh Stolberg. He broke off the news to the world through an Instagram post which he captioned:

Excited to work on my first acting role in Dad’s new movie @skillhousemovie!

50 Cent also shared snippets of his son on set and confirmed that Sire would be featured in the film. The show was shot at Sway House, the former TikTok mansion. The film is alleged to be so terrifying that a crew member fainted while filming a bloody scene.

Sire Jackson's modelling career

Sire was a toddler when he landed his first gig as a brand ambassador for Kidz Safe, a headphone company. The contract was worth a whopping $700,000.

Sire Jackson's Instagram

Sire is only ten years of age and enjoys a following of over 100k people on Instagram as of 10th November 2022. He shares photos of his exciting escapades with his family and friends. He has a beautiful relationship with his parents despite their differences.

Sire Jackson's net worth

At his age, Sire's net worth is approximately $1-$5 million. He has allegedly accumulated it as a model and Instagram star. His father, 50 Cent has a net worth of $40 million.

Did 50 Cent have a baby?

50 Cent has fathered two children with different women, even though he has never been married. His eldest, Marquise Jackson, was born out of his relationship with Shaniqua Tompkins in 1996. He had his second, Sire, with Daphe Joy, in September 2012.

Who is Daphne Joy?

Daphne is a model, actress, host and entrepreneur from Puerto Rico. She is also famous for siring a son with 50 Cent and is speculated to be dating Diddy.

What did 50 Cent's son do to him?

Marquise Jackson has always had a strained relationship with his father. He came into the public eye after his parents' messy feud when they broke up. Their relationship has become so messy that he has hurled mean words at his father, and his father blames everything on how his relationship with his mother ended.

Who is Marquise Jackson's mother?

Shaniqua Tompkins, Marquise's mother, sued the rapper, alleging that he committed to "looking after" her for life. However, the judge dismissed her claim for $50 million. Instead, 50 Cent was ordered to pay $25,000 monthly in child support until Marquise turned 18.

In an interview in 2020, the rapper revealed that he used to love his son and wished to have a relationship with him, one that he did not have with his dad. Nonetheless, Marquise has also been scathing about his father on social media. In September, he went after him, claiming that the $6,700 his father paid in child support was insufficient.

According to allegations, the strained relationship was instigated by the rapper's messy breakup with Shaniqua Tompkins.

How old is Marquise Jackson?

Marquise, Sire's brother was born in October 1996, and he is twenty-six years of age as of 2022.

These details about Sire Jackson let you in on the rapper's second son and their relationship. Even though he has a strained relationship with his first son, his relationship with Sire is different and admirable.

