Terry Crews’ children in real life: Everything you need to know about them

Terry Crews is a renowned American actor, television host, bodybuilder, and former football player. He is famously known for starring as Julius in Everybody Hates Chris. He is also a TV host on America’s Got Talent. The actor has made tremendous success in the entertainment scene. However, little is known about his family. For instance, do you know Terry Crews’ children? Here is all you need to know about his kids in real life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Rebecca Crews, Isaiah, Terry, Wynfrey, and Tera attend the Teen Choice Awards 2015 at the USC Galen Center on August 16, 2015, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Source: UGC

Terry Alan Crews is a family man. He has been married to Rebecca King for more than three decades. Rebecca was born on 24 December 1965 in Benton Harbor, Michigan, United States. Professionally, she is a seasoned actress, singer, businesswoman, and former athlete. Find out how they met and the number of children they have.

Terry Crews’ profile summary and bio

Real name Terry Alan Crews Gender Male Date of birth 30 July 1968 Age 54 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Flint, Michigan, United States Current residence Pasadena Mansion, Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3” Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 245 Weight in kilograms 111 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Terry Crews, Sr. Mother Patricia Ann Simpson Siblings Marcelle Marital status Married Wife Rebecca King Children 5 Profession Actor, television host, bodybuilder, athlete Net worth $25 million Instagram @terrycrews

How many children does Terry Crews have?

How many children do Terry Crews and his wife have? Terry and Rebecca Kings are parents to five kids, four daughters and one son.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Terry Crews’ kids and their ages

The age difference between the eldest and youngest child of Terry is 18. Below is more information about Terry Crews’ kids and their ages:

1. Naomi Burton-Crews

Terry’s adopted daughter Naomi Burton. Photo: @GottesKind9 on Twitter (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Naomi Burton is the eldest among Terry Crews’ kids. What is Naomi Burton-Crews’ age? She was born in 1989, meaning she is around 33 years old as of 2022. Interestingly, she has followed in her parent’s footsteps – she is a singer, TV personality, and actress. The actress also dabbles as a clinical psychologist and marriage/family therapist.

Did Terry Crews adopt Naomi?

Yes. Naomi is not the biological daughter of actor Alan. Naomi Crew was adopted by the actor when he married her mother, Rebecca. Her biological father has been identified as Charles Burton.

2. Azriél Patricia

Azriél is an actress, singer, and writer. Photo: @azrielpatricia on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Azriél is the second born in the family. She was born on 3 November 1990. As of 2022, she is 32 years old. Azriél is an actress, singer, and writer. Regarding her education, she attended NYU’s Tisch School Of The Arts, where she earned her BFA.

Terry Crews' daughter, Azriél, is known for Crashing, I Ship It, High Maintenance, and I Ship It. Currently, she is based in New York. Lastly, she is a rising social media star with a considerable following on Instagram.

3. Tera Crews

Tera, his father and sister Wynfrey at the 10th Annual BAMcinemaFest Opening Night Premiere Of "Sorry To Bother You" at BAM Harvey Theater. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Another daughter of Terry Crews is Tera. She was born in 1999, meaning that she is 23 years old as of 2022. Unlike her siblings, she prefers to lead a low-key life away from the public's prying eye. However, she has appeared in one episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

4. Wynfrey Crews

Rebecca and her daughter, Wynfrey Crews, attend the premiere of 'Boo! A Madea Halloween' at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on October 17, 2016, in Hollywood, California. Photo by Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Wynfrey is the youngest daughter of Terry Crews. She was born in 2004, making her 18 years old as of 2022. In 2010, she appeared in The Family Crews, a reality family TV show about her family. Like Tera, she has stayed under the radar, making it challenging to know more about her.

5. Isaiah Crews

Isaiah and actor Crews pose backstage at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022, in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Does Terry Crews have a son? Yes. Isaiah is his only son and the youngest in the family. He was born on 27 June 2005, making his age 17 years as of 2022. Interestingly, he has also followed in his father’s footsteps – he is an actor.

According to his IMDb profile, he has two acting credits; Nick News (2022) and Side Hustle (2020-2022). He stars as Munchy in Side Hustle and has appeared in 46 episodes at the time of witting.

Does Terry Crews have grandkids?

Yes. Crews has one grandchild from his eldest daughter, Naomi. The name of Naomi Burton Crews' baby is Miley Crews. Considering her discrete nature when it comes to personal matters, she has not revealed who the father of her daughter is as of 2022.

Rebecca and Terry are parents to five children. Some of Terry Crews’ children have followed in his footsteps and are doing well for themselves in the entertainment industry. The age difference between his eldest and youngest children is 18 years. Additionally, he is a grandfather of one.

READ ALSO: Who is Young Dolph’s wife? Everything to know about Mia Jaye

Briefly.co.za also shared an article on lesser-known facts about Young Dolph’s wife. Many people have been increasingly curious about Mia Jaye since Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.’s premature death. The rapper was shot in a Memphis bakery.

Mia Jaye is a businessperson, social media activist, author, podcaster, and philanthropist. She was born on 15 April 1989. Together with the late rapper, they had two children.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News