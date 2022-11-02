Terry Crews’ children in real life: Everything you need to know about them
Terry Crews is a renowned American actor, television host, bodybuilder, and former football player. He is famously known for starring as Julius in Everybody Hates Chris. He is also a TV host on America’s Got Talent. The actor has made tremendous success in the entertainment scene. However, little is known about his family. For instance, do you know Terry Crews’ children? Here is all you need to know about his kids in real life.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Terry Alan Crews is a family man. He has been married to Rebecca King for more than three decades. Rebecca was born on 24 December 1965 in Benton Harbor, Michigan, United States. Professionally, she is a seasoned actress, singer, businesswoman, and former athlete. Find out how they met and the number of children they have.
Terry Crews’ profile summary and bio
|Real name
|Terry Alan Crews
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|30 July 1968
|Age
|54 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Flint, Michigan, United States
|Current residence
|Pasadena Mansion, Los Angeles, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'3”
|Height in centimetres
|191
|Weight in pounds
|245
|Weight in kilograms
|111
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Father
|Terry Crews, Sr.
|Mother
|Patricia Ann Simpson
|Siblings
|Marcelle
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Rebecca King
|Children
|5
|Profession
|Actor, television host, bodybuilder, athlete
|Net worth
|$25 million
|@terrycrews
How many children does Terry Crews have?
How many children do Terry Crews and his wife have? Terry and Rebecca Kings are parents to five kids, four daughters and one son.
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
Terry Crews’ kids and their ages
The age difference between the eldest and youngest child of Terry is 18. Below is more information about Terry Crews’ kids and their ages:
1. Naomi Burton-Crews
Naomi Burton is the eldest among Terry Crews’ kids. What is Naomi Burton-Crews’ age? She was born in 1989, meaning she is around 33 years old as of 2022. Interestingly, she has followed in her parent’s footsteps – she is a singer, TV personality, and actress. The actress also dabbles as a clinical psychologist and marriage/family therapist.
Did Terry Crews adopt Naomi?
Yes. Naomi is not the biological daughter of actor Alan. Naomi Crew was adopted by the actor when he married her mother, Rebecca. Her biological father has been identified as Charles Burton.
2. Azriél Patricia
Azriél is the second born in the family. She was born on 3 November 1990. As of 2022, she is 32 years old. Azriél is an actress, singer, and writer. Regarding her education, she attended NYU’s Tisch School Of The Arts, where she earned her BFA.
Terry Crews' daughter, Azriél, is known for Crashing, I Ship It, High Maintenance, and I Ship It. Currently, she is based in New York. Lastly, she is a rising social media star with a considerable following on Instagram.
3. Tera Crews
Another daughter of Terry Crews is Tera. She was born in 1999, meaning that she is 23 years old as of 2022. Unlike her siblings, she prefers to lead a low-key life away from the public's prying eye. However, she has appeared in one episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
4. Wynfrey Crews
Wynfrey is the youngest daughter of Terry Crews. She was born in 2004, making her 18 years old as of 2022. In 2010, she appeared in The Family Crews, a reality family TV show about her family. Like Tera, she has stayed under the radar, making it challenging to know more about her.
5. Isaiah Crews
Does Terry Crews have a son? Yes. Isaiah is his only son and the youngest in the family. He was born on 27 June 2005, making his age 17 years as of 2022. Interestingly, he has also followed in his father’s footsteps – he is an actor.
According to his IMDb profile, he has two acting credits; Nick News (2022) and Side Hustle (2020-2022). He stars as Munchy in Side Hustle and has appeared in 46 episodes at the time of witting.
Does Terry Crews have grandkids?
Yes. Crews has one grandchild from his eldest daughter, Naomi. The name of Naomi Burton Crews' baby is Miley Crews. Considering her discrete nature when it comes to personal matters, she has not revealed who the father of her daughter is as of 2022.
Rebecca and Terry are parents to five children. Some of Terry Crews’ children have followed in his footsteps and are doing well for themselves in the entertainment industry. The age difference between his eldest and youngest children is 18 years. Additionally, he is a grandfather of one.
READ ALSO: Who is Young Dolph’s wife? Everything to know about Mia Jaye
Briefly.co.za also shared an article on lesser-known facts about Young Dolph’s wife. Many people have been increasingly curious about Mia Jaye since Adolph Robert Thornton Jr.’s premature death. The rapper was shot in a Memphis bakery.
Mia Jaye is a businessperson, social media activist, author, podcaster, and philanthropist. She was born on 15 April 1989. Together with the late rapper, they had two children.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News