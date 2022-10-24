Who is Young Dolph’s wife? Everything to know about Mia Jaye

Mia Jaye is a woman who wears many hats. She is a businessperson, social media activist, author, podcaster, and philanthropist. However, she is widely recognised as Young Dolph’s wife. Young was a fast-growing rapper, producer, and recording artist. He was gunned down in a Memphis bakery when he stopped to buy cookies. Since his death, many people have been curious to learn more about his family, particularly his wife.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Young Dolph’s wife is originally from Detroit, Michigan, USA. Photo: @iammiajaye on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Mia Jaye? She is famous as the girlfriend of Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., alias Young Dolph. Jaye has been running a Black Men Deserve to Grow Old campaign since Dolph passed away. Many people have praised her because of how she manages her grief, considering she was with Young for many years before his death.

Mia Jaye's profile summary and bio

Real name Mia Jaye Gender Female Date of birth 15 April 1989 Age 33 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, USA Current residence Memphis, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’6” Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings Jeremy Jerdine (deceased) Marital status Widowed Partner Adolph Robert Thornton Jr. (Young Dolph) Children Tre Tre Thornton, Aria Ella Thornton Education University of Memphis Profession Businessperson, social media activist, author, podcaster, philanthropist Net worth $1 million Instagram @iammiajaye Website iammiajaye

Mia Jaye’s biography

Is Mia Jaye from Memphis? No. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, USA. She was raised a long two older siblings, all brothers. However, only one of her siblings is known by the public, . Unfortunately, he passed away in 2020 following a shooting incident in his place of work. He was a car dealer.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Considering she is a reserved lady, she has kept many details about her parents under wraps. However, she occasionally shares their pictures on social media.

Regarding her education, she is an alumna of the University of Memphis. She reportedly graduated from this higher-learning institution with a degree in Real Estate Finance.

How old is Mia Jaye?

Mia was born in April 1989. Photo: @iammiajaye on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mia Jaye's age is 33 years as of 2022. She was born on 15 April 1989. Therefore, her zodiac sign is Aries.

Mia Jaye's career highlights

Jaye is a jack of all trades. She never rode on her late partner’s fame like many celebrity spouses. She is a businessperson, real estate pro, author, philanthropist, and author.

According to Mia Jaye’s Instagram bio, she is the founder of The Mom and CEO (MOM•E•O), Black Men Deserve to Grow Old (clothing line), and Fresh Star Kidz. The Mom and CEO is a business dedicated to growing and supporting ladies evolving as leaders.

As a social activist, she has been fiercely supporting the black community. She is against the violence meted on young black men. As a result, she started the Black Men Deserve to Grow Old movement and has a clothing line dedicated to the course.

She is also an author specialising in kid’s books. In 2015, she published No Way Tre You Can't Have Your Way. She has a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping her reach needy people, especially kids. The name of the organisation is Fresh Start Kidz Inc. She also runs a podcast known as Mia Jaye's Diary Series.

What is Mia Jaye's net worth?

Young Dolph’s wife has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She has attained this wealth through her many businesses. Additionally, some assume that she inherited part of her partner’s wealth. Young Dolph had a net worth of $3 million at the time of his death.

How long were Dolph and Mia together?

Mia Jaye and Young Dolph were together for nearly a decade. Photo: @iammiajaye on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mia Jaye and Young Dolph were together for nearly a decade. In her recent interview with Linsey Davis of ABC News, she revealed that they were planning for a surprise wedding before Dolph’s premature death.

The couple share two kids, a boy and a girl. Their names are Tre Tre Thornton and Aria Ella Thornton.

Where is Mia Jaye's house?

The family lives in Memphis, Tennessee. The late rapper bought a house for his family in the city and has been living there for a while now. However, it is unknown if his wife has a house of her own.

Young Dolph’s wife is one of the strongest women because she has always tried her best to manage her grief and care for her toddlers. It has been a year since Young Dolph was shot several times in a Memphis bakery, and many fans have still come to terms with the fact that he is dead.

READ ALSO: What was Young Dolph's net worth at the time of his death?

Briefly.co.za also shared another intriguing article about Young Dolph's net worth. Dolph was among the fastest-rising American rappers.

Young Dolph progressively grew his wealth primarily through music. In his life, he bought several luxury cars and even gifted a Lamborghini worth $400k to one of his fans. Find out how much he was worth at the time of his death.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News