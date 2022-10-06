Global site navigation

Jorge Garcia's bio: Age, family, education, weight loss, movies and TV shows
by  Priscillah Mueni

Jorge Garcia is no new face in the entertainment industry. He couples up as an actor and comedian with more than twenty years of experience in the entertainment industry. Most fans know him for portraying Hugo Hurley Reyes on ABC's Lost between 2004 and 2010. He also played Jerry Ortega on Hawaii Five-0, and his incredible acting skills have left people interested in knowing more about him.

Jorge Garcia's kids
Fans have noticed a weight fluctuation, stirring speculation and questions. Photo: @Paul Archuleta and @Albert L. Ortega (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Jorge Garcia's physique is significant in his movies and TV roles. Nonetheless, his fans have noticed a weight fluctuation, stirring speculation and questions. As a result, his biography addresses the questions about his life, achievements and journey in the entertainment industry.

Jorge Garcia's profile summary and bio

Birth name Jorge Fernando Garcia
Nickname Baby-Faced Killer
Gender Male
Date of birth28th April 1973
Age 49 years as of October 2022
Birthday28th April
Zodiac signTaurus
Place of birthOmaha, Nebraska, U.S.
NationalityAmerican
Ethnicity Ethnicity Mixed
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
Height in cm 183 cm
Height in feet 6'
OccupationActor, voice actor, comedian
Years active1997–present
Net worth $5 million
Alma materUniversity of California Los Angeles (UCLA)
Marital status Married
Spouse Rebecca Birdsall
Father Humberto Garcia
MotherDora Mesa
InstagramTwitter
Website

Jorge Garcia's age

Jorge is forty-nine years old. He was born on 28th April 1973 in Omaha, Nebraska, USA.

Jorge Garcia's family

Jorge was born to a mixed-ethnicity family. His father, Humberto Garcia, was a Chilean-born doctor, while his mother, Dora Mesa, was a Cuban-born professor. He grew up in San Juan Capistrano in Orange County, California.

Who did Jorge Garcia marry?

Jorge Garcia's wife is Rebecca Birdsall. They officiated their union on 22nd June 2019. Before the marriage, Garcia was in a relationship with Bethany Leigh Shady.

Rebecca Birdsall is also an actress. She was a guest actress in Hawaii Five-0.

Jorge Garcia's education

Garcia went to San Clement High School and was a wrestling team member, culminating in his nickname, Baby-Faced Killer. He proceeded to the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and graduated in 1995 with a Communication Studies major. He also studied acting at the Beverly Hills Playhouse acting school.

Jorge Garcia's movies and TV shows

Do Jorge and Alba stay together?
Hugo from Lost. Photo: @Darryl Oumi and @Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Jorge's taste in street recognition came from starring in a Jack in the Box commercial, which frequently aired on local television. His most significant career move came when he became the first actor to be cast on Lost. The producers spotted him on Curb Your Enthusiasm the night before the casting began and immediately created a role for him.

Since then, these are the other TV shows he has featured in:

TV ShowsRole
The Wild ThornberrysRicardo
Spin CityTaxi driver
Old SchoolJorge
ColumboJulius
Rock Me BabyVizzy
BeckerHector Lopez
Curb Your EnthusiasmDrug dealer
LostHugo "Hurley" Reyes
Higglytown HeroesDog trainer hero (Voice)
How I Met Your MotherSteve (The Blitz)
Mr SunshineBob Bobinson Bobert
FringeKevin
Alcatraz Dr Diego Soto
Phineas and Ferb

What is Jorge Garcia doing now? These are some of the most recent Jorge Garcia TV shows:

TV ShowsRole
Once Upon a TimeAnton, the Giant
The OrdainedCarlos
CalifornicationDrug dealer
MaggieGaspar
iSteveSteve Wozniak
Hawaii Five-0 Jerry Ortega
Food TruckKyle
BoJack HorsemanHimself
Tim and Eric's Bedtime StoriesBryan
MacGyverJerry Ortega
The Masked SingerCyclops

Movies

These are some of the movies he has featured in:

MoviesRole
Raven's RidgeMonty
Tomorrow by MidnightJay
King of the Open MicsMeatloag
The Slow and the CautiousTeddy
Tales from the CrapperRacoon head
Our Time Is UpGardener
The Good Humor ManMt Rushmore
Little AthensPedro
Deck the HallsWallace
SweetzerSergio
MaktubCarlos
CootiesRick

Is Jorge Garcia still acting? Yes, he is. His recent movies include:

MoviesRole
The Wedding RingerLurch / Garvey
The Ridiculous 6Herm
Get a JobFernando
Rock DogGermur
The HealerFather Malloy
The Wrong MissyThe guy on the plane
Nobody Knows I'm HereMemo
The MunstersFloop
Condor's NestProprietor Hipolito

Producing and podcasting

Besides acting, Garcia is also an associate producer in When We Were Pirates. He also co-hosts Kaiju Podcast, a podcast dedicated to Kaiju films, alongside Ralph Apel.

Jorge Garcia's net worth in 2022

Does Jorge have feelings for Alba?
He has accumulated wealth throughout his career in the entertainment industry. Photo: @Michael Buckner and @Amy Graves (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The actor and comedian is worth $5 million. He has accumulated wealth throughout his career in the entertainment industry.

Jorge Garcia's weight loss journey

Jorge has topped the headlines because of his fluctuating weight. This attention has even attracted mean comments. At one point, he was rumoured to weigh 400 pounds. His friends allegedly alluded that the actor's weight was not one of his favourite topics to talk about.

How much weight did Jorge Garcia lose?

Garcia's first serious attempt at losing weight came when he faced the threat of losing his role as Hurley in Lost. Weeks into the journey, he announced that he had lost 30 pounds.

Has Jorge Garcia lost a lot of weight?

In the past years, he has shed a significant amount of weight. His body transformation is quite noticeable. Cumulatively, he has arguably lost around 100 pounds.

How much does Jorge Garcia weigh?

Currently, it is unclear how much the actor and comedian weighs. Nonetheless, he embraces his weight loss journey, and it reflects on his current physique.

Can Jorge Garcia speak Spanish?

Yes, Garcia is an incredible Spanish speaker. His role as the lead in Killing Will Willys is his first Spanish-language feature.

Jorge Garcia's biography takes you on the trip that is his life. He has had highs and lows but still focuses on being an incredible actor and comedian.

