Jorge Garcia's bio: Age, family, education, weight loss, movies and TV shows

Jorge Garcia is no new face in the entertainment industry. He couples up as an actor and comedian with more than twenty years of experience in the entertainment industry. Most fans know him for portraying Hugo Hurley Reyes on ABC's Lost between 2004 and 2010. He also played Jerry Ortega on Hawaii Five-0, and his incredible acting skills have left people interested in knowing more about him.

Jorge Garcia's physique is significant in his movies and TV roles. Nonetheless, his fans have noticed a weight fluctuation, stirring speculation and questions. As a result, his biography addresses the questions about his life, achievements and journey in the entertainment industry.

Jorge Garcia's profile summary and bio

Birth name Jorge Fernando Garcia Nickname Baby-Faced Killer Gender Male Date of birth 28th April 1973 Age 49 years as of October 2022 Birthday 28th April Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. Nationality American Ethnicity Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height in cm 183 cm Height in feet 6' Occupation Actor, voice actor, comedian Years active 1997–present Net worth $5 million Alma mater University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Marital status Married Spouse Rebecca Birdsall Father Humberto Garcia Mother Dora Mesa Instagram Twitter Website

Jorge Garcia's age

Jorge is forty-nine years old. He was born on 28th April 1973 in Omaha, Nebraska, USA.

Jorge Garcia's family

Jorge was born to a mixed-ethnicity family. His father, Humberto Garcia, was a Chilean-born doctor, while his mother, Dora Mesa, was a Cuban-born professor. He grew up in San Juan Capistrano in Orange County, California.

Who did Jorge Garcia marry?

Jorge Garcia's wife is Rebecca Birdsall. They officiated their union on 22nd June 2019. Before the marriage, Garcia was in a relationship with Bethany Leigh Shady.

Rebecca Birdsall is also an actress. She was a guest actress in Hawaii Five-0.

Jorge Garcia's education

Garcia went to San Clement High School and was a wrestling team member, culminating in his nickname, Baby-Faced Killer. He proceeded to the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) and graduated in 1995 with a Communication Studies major. He also studied acting at the Beverly Hills Playhouse acting school.

Jorge Garcia's movies and TV shows

Jorge's taste in street recognition came from starring in a Jack in the Box commercial, which frequently aired on local television. His most significant career move came when he became the first actor to be cast on Lost. The producers spotted him on Curb Your Enthusiasm the night before the casting began and immediately created a role for him.

Since then, these are the other TV shows he has featured in:

TV Shows Role The Wild Thornberrys Ricardo Spin City Taxi driver Old School Jorge Columbo Julius Rock Me Baby Vizzy Becker Hector Lopez Curb Your Enthusiasm Drug dealer Lost Hugo "Hurley" Reyes Higglytown Heroes Dog trainer hero (Voice) How I Met Your Mother Steve (The Blitz) Mr Sunshine Bob Bobinson Bobert Fringe Kevin Alcatraz Dr Diego Soto Phineas and Ferb

What is Jorge Garcia doing now? These are some of the most recent Jorge Garcia TV shows:

TV Shows Role Once Upon a Time Anton, the Giant The Ordained Carlos Californication Drug dealer Maggie Gaspar iSteve Steve Wozniak Hawaii Five-0 Jerry Ortega Food Truck Kyle BoJack Horseman Himself Tim and Eric's Bedtime Stories Bryan MacGyver Jerry Ortega The Masked Singer Cyclops

Movies

These are some of the movies he has featured in:

Movies Role Raven's Ridge Monty Tomorrow by Midnight Jay King of the Open Mics Meatloag The Slow and the Cautious Teddy Tales from the Crapper Racoon head Our Time Is Up Gardener The Good Humor Man Mt Rushmore Little Athens Pedro Deck the Halls Wallace Sweetzer Sergio Maktub Carlos Cooties Rick

Is Jorge Garcia still acting? Yes, he is. His recent movies include:

Movies Role The Wedding Ringer Lurch / Garvey The Ridiculous 6 Herm Get a Job Fernando Rock Dog Germur The Healer Father Malloy The Wrong Missy The guy on the plane Nobody Knows I'm Here Memo The Munsters Floop Condor's Nest Proprietor Hipolito

Producing and podcasting

Besides acting, Garcia is also an associate producer in When We Were Pirates. He also co-hosts Kaiju Podcast, a podcast dedicated to Kaiju films, alongside Ralph Apel.

Jorge Garcia's net worth in 2022

The actor and comedian is worth $5 million. He has accumulated wealth throughout his career in the entertainment industry.

Jorge Garcia's weight loss journey

Jorge has topped the headlines because of his fluctuating weight. This attention has even attracted mean comments. At one point, he was rumoured to weigh 400 pounds. His friends allegedly alluded that the actor's weight was not one of his favourite topics to talk about.

How much weight did Jorge Garcia lose?

Garcia's first serious attempt at losing weight came when he faced the threat of losing his role as Hurley in Lost. Weeks into the journey, he announced that he had lost 30 pounds.

Has Jorge Garcia lost a lot of weight?

In the past years, he has shed a significant amount of weight. His body transformation is quite noticeable. Cumulatively, he has arguably lost around 100 pounds.

How much does Jorge Garcia weigh?

Currently, it is unclear how much the actor and comedian weighs. Nonetheless, he embraces his weight loss journey, and it reflects on his current physique.

Can Jorge Garcia speak Spanish?

Yes, Garcia is an incredible Spanish speaker. His role as the lead in Killing Will Willys is his first Spanish-language feature.

Jorge Garcia's biography takes you on the trip that is his life. He has had highs and lows but still focuses on being an incredible actor and comedian.

