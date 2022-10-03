Who is Phophi Mudau Ratlabala? Age, family, TV shows, profiles, net worth

It takes added confidence to make peace with your insecurities, especially if you are a public figure. Phophi Mudau Ratlabala has had her fair share of challenges but still holds her head up high and shows up for her craft. She lives unapologetically and wears a front, even though she has been through the test of time that nearly tainted her image. These snippets of her life explain how she does it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She is famous for playing Cindy in Skeem Saam. Photo: @Phophi Mudau Ratlabala (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Phophi Mudau Ratlabala is a South African actress and traditional healer. She is famous for playing Cindy in Skeem Saam, a role she plays perfectly. She recently revealed she is a traditional healer focused on fulfiling her calling. Phophi Mudau Ratlabala's biography reveals unknown details about her life while touching on the controversies she has been involved in.

Phophi Mudau Ratlabala's profile summary and bio

Full name Phophi Mudau Ratlabala Gender Female Date of birth 10th February 1989 Age 33 years as of October 2022 Birthday 10th February Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Louis Trichard, Limpopo province Current residence Johannesburg Nationality South African Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Educational background Bachelor's degree in Business Management, BCom in Marketing and Management and Post graduate diploma in general management Alma mater Alma mater UNISA, University of Johannesburg, GIBS Occupation Actress TV shows Skeem Saam Marital status Married Spouse Mohale Ratlabala

Phophi Mudau Ratlabala's age

How old is Phophi Mudau Ratlabala? She is thirty-three years old. She was born on 10th February 1989.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nationality

Where is Phophi Mudau Ratlabala from? She was born in Louis Trichardt, Limpopo Province. This makes her a South African national.

Education

Phophi Mudau is well-learned. She is an alumnus of the University of South Africa, where she obtained her bachelor's degree in Business Management. She also holds a junior degree in BCom Marketing Management from the University of Johannesburg and has a post-graduate diploma in general management from GIBS.

Phophi Mudau Ratlabala's career

On Skeem Saam, Cindy is a businesswoman and the co-owner of a high-end restaurant. Photo: @Phophi Mudau Ratlabala (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Even though Mudau has a perfectly decorated CV, she is an actress without prior training or background in acting. She featured in Muvhango as Mulaudsi. Currently, she plays Cindy Khuzwayo on Skeem Saam. Cindy is a businesswoman and the co-owner of a high-end restaurant, Cafe Rhovuwa.

Phophi Mudau Ratlabala's awards

In 2016, Phophi bagged a F.A.M.E award as the Best TV actress for her role in Skeem Saam. The award celebrates Film, Arts, Music and Entertainment in Limpopo.

Traditional healer

Besides acting, Phophi is a traditional healer. She revealed the news in March 2019, informing her fans why she had taken the previous year off. She sounded excited as she announced the progression of her decision, saying,

It’s been a difficult and amazing trip. Learning to give of yourself, your time, and your resources paled in comparison to the humility lesson. When you accept your purpose to be a Healer, you entirely surrender to the Spirits and allow them to work through and in you,

She further stated how amazing the trip was and how accepting to be a sangoma meant surrendering herself to the Spirits and allowing them to work in her. She enjoys helping others reconnect with their roots and ancestors.

Business

Besides her career, Phophi is also a businesswoman. She is the founder of Phophi Seed Talent Management, which is doing exceptionally well.

Phophi Mudau Ratlaba's family

Mohale Ratlabala was blasted for failing to pay a loan. Photo: @Phophi Mudau Ratlabala (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Phophi Mudau Ratlaba's husband is Mohale Ratlaba. According to his LinkedIn account, he is a chief operations officer at Valobex 49. He is also based in Johannesburg.

Phophi and Mohale have been through the test of time. In 2019, they were dragged into the mud after allegations emerged that they had failed to pay a loan. Steyn Shabalala, the mashonisa in question, lent Mohale R50,000, which he could not refund on time. Steyn revealed that the couple runs a company contracted to provide extras for Skeem Saam, one of Phophi Mudau Ratlaba's TV shows.

Phophi Mudau Ratlaba's body

Phophi has a history of struggling with her weight. She felt she was bigger than the average size, which affected her confidence. She also felt like her body made her look older.

Taking the year off to focus on her traditional healing career helped her work on her body. When she resurfaced, she looked smaller in size and way younger.

Phophi Mudau Ratlabala's net worth

Phophi prefers to keep specific aspects of her life a mystery. Therefore, information regarding her net worth is not publicly available. However, in 2019, a mashonisa insinuated that the family's financial situation was in a crisis. The actress did not comment on the matter.

Unknown facts about Phophi Mudau Ratlabala

Phophi went to China Beijing for Internationals Diplomacy to represent five delegates from South Africa at the Y20 summit. South African Youth selected her. She is good friends with Muvhango's Charlotte Mulaudzi. She is also a motivational speaker. Although she is a proud mother, she does not let the public in on her family.

Phophi Mudau Ratlabala's biography sets the record straight on the controversies and questions about her life. Even though she has been through the test of time, she wears her crown and gives her acting career her best.

READ ALSO: Keke Palmer's net worth, age, full name, boyfriend, movies, height, songs, profiles

Briefly.co.za published enlightening details about Keke Palmer. How is she famous at her age?

Keke Palmer is an American actress, singer, model and social media star. Her biography details her transcendence to fame and financial success.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News