Who is Lungelo Mpangase? Age, child, education, TV shows, career, profiles

No amount of mistakes and experimenting compares to the gratification of finally finding what works for you. Lungelo Mpangase's life is nothing short of that. She has been bold about her journey and how she ended up in the acting scene. Lungelo Mpangase's biography shed more light on the same. You need to check it out.

Lungelo Mpangase is a South African actress, model and social media star. She is famous for playing Ntokozo on Mzali Wam. In the show, she is a high school student with a tainted background. She is caught in the crossfire since her mother is deeply involved in human trafficking. Her biography separates the character from who Lungeo Mpangase is in real life and how she transcended to fame.

Lungelo Mpangase's profile summary and bio

When was Lungelo Mpangase born?

How old is Khethiwe from eHostela? Mpangase is twenty-seven years old as of October 2022. She was born on 26th September 2022 in Ladysmith, KwaZulu Natal, South Africa.

Lungelo Mpangase's family

Mpangase was born to a very supportive family even though she has not disclosed her parents' identity and what they do.

Lungelo Mpangase's education

As a young girl, Mpangase was fascinated by testing her limits and the idea of venturing into challenging fields. Initially, she dreamt of being a surgeon. However, the idea fizzled out, and she settled on pursuing law for her higher education. Therefore, she enrolled for her bachelor's degree in law in 2013 and graduated in 2017.

After graduating, Lungelo enrolled on a one-year course in Aviation or Airways Management and operations at EP Aviation training.

Lungelo Mpangase's career

Despite the diversity in her educational background, Mpangase ventured into acting. She made her career debut after landing a role on SABC1's Uselwa.

Lungelo Mpangase's TV shows

Mpangase landed a role on eHostela, the Mzansi Magic drama series as Khethiwe, who is an ambitious young woman obsessed with being a successful Maskandi artist.

In 2019, Lungelo landed another role in Themba Lam, a Mzansi film made by graduates of Mnet's Magic in Motion Academy. Later that year, she landed another role in Idlozi, which aired on Mzansi Magic.

In 2021, Lungelo played the lead role, Ntokozo, in the Mzansi drama series Mzali Wam. In the show, Ntokozo is a graduate looking for a job. The role propelled her fame; hence, her fans started approaching her, sharing their struggles with their studies. In late 2021, she held a bursary competition on her social media platforms.

Director

Mpangase recently launched her career as a director on Lingashoni. She revealed the new accomplishment on Instagram.

Modelling

Apart from carving a lucrative career as an actress, Lungelo is also a model. She has worked with clothing and accessories brands on Instagram.

Social media marketing

Lungelo enjoys a massive following on social media. She has over 422,000 followers on Instagram, more than 124,000 on Twitter and over 350,000 on TikTok. She has monetized her platforms and works with clothing and accessories brands, especially on Instagram.

Near-death experience

Lungelo has also had her fair share of low moments. In 2019, she was involved in a road carnage that left her with an injured spine.

Controversy

In May 2021, she topped headlines for not-so-good reasons. A fellow actress allegedly physically attacked her on the set of her new movie in Vosloorus, Gauteng. Lungelo had been appointed to pick clothes from the other actress' wardrobe, and when she went to do so, the other actress attacked her.

Lungelo Mpangase's boyfriend

Is Lungelo Mpangase dating? According to allegations, the drop-dead gorgeous model and actress is in a relationship with Tiisetso Thoka, the Isibaya actor. The couple has been keeping their relationship under wraps even though they have thrown hints that they could be more than friends.

In 2020, they posted lovey-dovey photos of them gushing over each other. Even though they did not confirm the speculations, it is clear that they could be in a relationship.

Lungelo Mpangase's net worth

Lungelo Mpangase's net worth is $200,000. She has earned her fortune from her career as an actress.

Lungelo Mpangase's cars

In November 2021, the actress acquired a R1 million car. In an Instagram post, she celebrated her win after acquiring the Mercedes Benz, and her excitement could be felt in every word.

Lungelo Mpangase's rise to fame and success is a testament to how much boldness can earn you. She is very vocal about impacting lives and often encourages her social media followers to go after their dreams.

