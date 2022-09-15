Who is Gelila Bekele? Everything to know about Tyler Perry's ex girlfriend

Celebrity status comes with a lot of expectations and scrutiny from fans. Tyler Perry is familiar with being on the spot. His romantic life and whether he has a family always come up, even when the conversation is about his achievements. In the past decade, he has been associated with Gelila Bekele. Who is she, and why are they intertwined?

Gelila Bekele is an Ethiopian-born model, author, activist and filmmaker. Apart from her successful career, she is famous for dating Tyler Perry. Are they still together? If not, what happened to them? Go through these details of her biography as they unpack her life before fame, how she met Tyler Perry and where she is now.

Gelila Bekele's profile summary and bio

Full name Gelila Bekele Gender Female Date of birth 4th September 1986 Age 36 years old as of 19th September 2022 Birthday 4th September Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Ethiopia Nationality Ethiopian Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in cm 175 cm Height in feet 5'9" Weight in kg 61 kg Weight in pounds 134 lbs Body measurements in cm 84-61-89 Body measurements in inches 32-24-35 Shoe size 6 Bra size 32B Occupation Professional model, activist, author and filmmaker Marital status Single Ex-partner Tyler Perry Children 1 Sibling Anne Wrossetti Net worth $600 million Twitter Facebook Instagram Website

Gelila Bekele's age

She was born on 4th September 1986, in Addis Ababa. Her grandmother raised her, and details about her parents are not publicly available. As of September 2022, she is thirty-six years old.

Gelila Bekele's nationality

Since she was born in Addis Ababa, she is an Ethiopian national.

Gelila Bekele's education

At the age of eight, Gelila's family moved to Europe. Later, she relocated to the USA for her college education. She joined the University of California, Berkeley. Her modelling talent was spotted during her first year on campus.

What does Gelila Bekele do?

She wears many hats as a model, author, activist and filmmaker. It is impressive how she juggles the four careers and has had tremendous success in all of them.

Modelling

Her modelling career set the pace for the rest of her career and fame. She started modelling in 2006 and has worked with reputable brands like Ford Model in Paris and New York. She has also been featured in several fashion and beauty campaigns like Tory Burch, Diesel, Levi's, Nespresso, H&M, Anna Sui, Pantene, Mikimoto, Pinko and L'Oreal. Currently, she is signed to Elite Model Management in New York and Premium Models in Paris.

Activism

Gelila Bekele's career as an activist has also put her on the map in her home country and globally. She champions better access to clean water, education and girls' and women's rights. She is a staunch supporter of Charity Water, a non-profit organization determined to bring clean and safe drinking water to residents of developing countries.

Gelila Bekele's movies

Gelila is also into film production. So far, she has three firm credits to her name. She is the executive producer of Noir, produced in 2020, Anbessa, produced in 2109 and Mai: Life is not Honey, produced in 2019.

Bekele is also an actress and has featured in the movie, Full, released in 2009. She played the role of Mulunesh in the film.

Author

Lastly, Gelila is also an author. She is the brains behind Guzo, a book highlighting Ethiopians' lives and the country's culture. The book was published in 2015.

Gelila Bekele's husband

Apart from her modelling career thrusting her into the limelight, her relationship played a significant role in fueling her fame. She is famous for being Tyler Perry's ex-girlfriend. The pair met at a Prince Concern in 2007. They instantly got attracted to each other and what started as a friendship transitioned into a relationship.

Gelila Bekele and Tyler Perry dated until December 2020, when Tyler Perry announced that they had amicably agreed to end their relationship. However, they decided to be great friends. Gelila Bekele's ex had this to say concerning the breakup:

This is what a midlife crisis looks like. I’m 51, single and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like, I’m going to walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it!! In a world with so much sadness, please try and stay in the good!

Gelila Bekele's children

Gelila Bekele and Tyler Perry had their son, Aman Tyler Perry, on 30th November 2014. Aman is now seven years old. Even though Aman's parents are no longer together, they are actively and intentionally co-parenting.

Gelila Bekele's net worth in 2022

The model is estimated to be worth $600 million. She has earned wealth through her career, although her modelling career has fetched the better part of her wealth.

Gelila Bekele is committed to her craft, and despite dating the celebrity, she maintains her composure and avoids drama. It is unclear whether she moved on. Nonetheless, she is committed to raising her son and often travels to Africa, Europe and the USA.

