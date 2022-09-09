Who are Collin Morikawa's parents? Here is everything you need to know

Because of his exceptional career records, Collin Morikawa's name cannot be new to golf fans. He has been known to be a world-beater for over a decade. Aged 24, he was already a two-time major winner; his second major championship came in July 2021. If you trace his introduction to the sport, his parents played important roles, and he always owed it to them.

The love and affection that Collin Morikawa's parents and brother show him are part of the motivation he enjoys to keep going in life. He once noted that his parents introduced him to golf when he was five years of age, and since then, there have never been regrets. His parents may not be wealthy, but the proceeds from their laundry business gave the golfer and his brother the comfort an average person could enjoy.

Collin Morikawa's profile & bio summary

Who is Collin Morikawa's father?

His father is Blaine, and his mother is Debbie Morikawa. He was born on 9th October 1959 in Hawaii, making him 62 years of age in 2022.

Where are Collin Morikawa's parents from?

The ethnicity of Collin Morikawa's family background includes that of Japanese and Chinese descent. They are immigrants who relocated to the United States while searching for a better place to live. As a result, the parents are American citizens and currently live there, though their present location is unknown.

As for their education, Blaine's details are not public knowledge, but Debbie is an alumnus of the University of Southern California. Her association with the institution partly influences why Collin grew up a Trojan fan and where he chose to go to college.

What do Collin's parents do?

The couple ran a successful laundry business in Los Angeles, the United States of America, through which they delivered linens, tablecloths, and the like to restaurants. Although they are not rich, they ensured that they used the proceeds from their business to make life comfortable for Collin and his brother. Commenting on how he felt, he said:

We never had to think about money growing up, never had to think about what we were having for dinner. I wasn’t a kid that wanted many things; I never asked for a lot. But if I did need something or I did want something, I was very lucky to have parents who were able to afford stuff like that.

Blaine and Debbie's children

The golfer's parents share two children: Collin and Garret. Collin was born in Los Angeles, California, on 6th February 1997, making him 25 years of age. He graduated from La Cañada High School in La Cañada Flintridge, California, in Los Angeles County. Afterwards, he bagged a degree in business administration from the University of California, Berkeley, in 2019.

Garret was born in 2004, making him seven years younger than his older brother Collin. Like his brother, whose interest is in golfing, Garret enjoys playing soccer and represents his school.

Collin Morikawa's parents influenced his golf career

When Collin was five, his parents visited the organisers of a junior golf camp at Scholl to bring him onboard. Though he was still young, he had the skills that could be considered for a spot on the team. At that time, Rick Sessinghaus was the instructor, and every player desired to be coached by him.

At the time he was eight years of age, his parents approached him to see if he would coach Collin, and the relationship began from there. Since then, he has recorded amazing feats in his golf career. He plays on the PGA Tour and European Tour as an American professional golfer.

He is three cuts away from Tiger Woods' 25-cut streak since he began his PGA Tour career. The golfer has two major championships on his debut and is the first American to win the Race to Dubai on the European Tour. Confessing his parents' significant influence on his successful career, Colling once admitted:

I don’t think I would have turned pro, even if I won, I definitely would have brought it up to my parents, and I would have thought about it. Yes, maybe my golf game was ready, but I wasn’t ready to live that life by myself. People have said I’ve been very mature and, yes, I probably could have lived on my own.

What is Collin Morikawa's net worth?

Collin Morikawa has become one of the most successful golfers in the world and has been for a number of years. He reportedly has a net worth of around $7 million. He sits in the top 150 on the PGA Tour career money list with just over $13 million.

Collin Morikawa's parents have played major roles in fanning their son's interest in the sport to a significant level. They gave him the necessary push to pursue a career in golf and stood by him over the years. Today, he is proud to be what he is today and attributes his success to their impact on him.

