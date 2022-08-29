Who is Sandi Schultz? Age, bio, real name, movies and TV shows, profiles

Sandi Schultz is a renowned South African actress from Cape Town. She is famous for featuring as Dr Jennifer Adams in Binnelanders. Schultz recently featured in the first and second seasons of Blood & Water, so she is not a new figure on the screens. So, who is she beyond the figure that most people see on movies and TV shows?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

She is famous for featuring as Dr Jennifer Adams in Binnelanders. Photo: @cyber.sass (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sandi Schultz had a tough time penetrating the entertainment industry. After graduating, from campus, she struggled to get roles until she was cast in Stage Freight as a dancer. Her thirst to earn another acting role propelled her to nail her role; hence, she started attracting casting agents. What began as a single opportunity turned into a lifetime on TV shows. Sandi Schultz's biography highlights every step of the journey, her highs, lows, and achievements.

Sandi Schultz's profiles and bio

Full name Sandi Anthea Schultz Gender Female Date of birth 19th January 1964 Age 58 years as of August 2022 Birthday 19th January Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth CapeTown, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Multiracial Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Olive Height in cm 168 cm Height in feet 5'6" Occupation Actress, Businesswoman, Philanthropist TV Shows Blood &Water, Binnelanders, Scandal! Alma mater The University of Cape Town and UCT Drama School Education Bachelor of Arts Marital status Divorced Spouse John Savage (1993 - 2003) Instagram TikTok Twitter Facebook

Sandi Schultz's age

Sandi Anthea Schultz was born on 19th January 1964 in Cape Town, South Africa. That makes her fifty-eight years old as of August 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Sandi Schultz's real name

She was born as Sandi Anthea Schultz. However, most people in the industry know her as Sandi Schultz.

Education

She was born and raised in Cape Town. Therefore, she attended her primary and secondary school education in the city. After matriculating, she enrolled at the University of Cape Town for her bachelor of arts education. Later, she joined UCT Drama School.

Sandi Schultz's career

Schultz is living in her purpose and enjoys being in her element with cameras rolling. Photo: @cyber.sass (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sandy moved to the United States of America, Los Angeles, in 1991. She lived in the states until 2005 and relocated to Cape Town for permanent residence. During her twelve years in the US, Schultz had roles written for her on NYPD Blue and City Angels.

After intense training to be a professional actress, Sandy started her career with theatre performances such as Hermia in Midsummer Night's Dream, Celebration 2 and Magenta in The Rocky Horror Show, and Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. These theatre roles set the precedence for her TV career.

Sandi Schultz's movies and TV shows

Shortly after her return, she landed one of the lead characters, Dr Jennifer Adams, in Binnelanders, the KykNet/M-Net series. Since 2013, she has been freelancing and acting in several film roles. They include:

Deliria (1987)

(1987) The Sandgrass People (1989)

(1989) Voice in the Dark (1990)

(1990) Buck ai confini del cielo (Buck at the Edge Of Heaven (1991)

(1991) Porte del silenzio, Le (Door to Silence) (1991)

(1991) Primary Motive (1992)

(1992) Killing Obsession (1994)

(1994) Where Truth Lies (1996)

(1996) Flynn (1996)

(1996) Notti di paura (Across Red Nights) (1997)

(1997) Centurion Force (1998)

(1998) Ghost Soldier (1999)

(1999) The Anarchist Cookbook (2002)

(2002) Downtown: A Street Tale (2004)

On stage, Schultz has appeared in the following musicals and plays:

Celebration 2

Wizard Of Oz

Rocky Horrow Picture Show

The Doo Wah Girls

The Disputation

The Trojan Women

La Ronde

A Midsummer Nights Dream

Guess Who's Coming To Dinner

A Chain Of Voices

Schultz has also played these TV roles:

Ms Booi in Ashes to Ashes (2015-2016) - Season 2

(2015-2016) - Season 2 Dr Jennifer Adams in Binnelanders - season 1 to 11

- season 1 to 11 Nicole Daniels in Blood & Water - Season 1 and season 2

- Season 1 and season 2 Rosa Scheffers in Die Spreeus - Season 1

- Season 1 Maggie Conradie in Hotel - Season 1 and season 2

- Season 1 and season 2 Lynn Davids in Knapsekêrels - Season 1

- Season 1 Alice Kenyon in NYPD Blue - Season 7

- Season 7 Arabella in Scandal! - Season 1

- Season 1 Contestant in Survivor South Africa - Season 3 (Santa Carolina)

- Season 3 (Santa Carolina) Janina Mentz in Trackers - Season 1

- Season 1 Mary Willemse in Vallei van Sluiers - Season 3 and season 4

Sandi Schultz's Binnelanders

Sandi Schultz's Binnelanders' role has to be her longest. She features in the Afrikaans medical drama show as Dr Jennifer Adams. Apart from thrusting her to fame, the role has cemented her face in the South African entertainment industry.

Sandi Schultz's husband

Schultz got married to John Salvage in 1993. John Savage is an American actor famous for his roles in the films Hair and Salvador, The Deer Hunter and The Onion Field. Sandi Schultz and John Savage's marriage lasted until 2003 and culminated in a divorce.

Sandi moved on and got into a long-term relationship with Laszlo Bene. They started dating in 2004 and were partners for sixteen years. Unfortunately, Laszlo died on 26th May 2020.

Sandi Schultz's net worth

Schultz is living in her purpose and enjoys being in her element with cameras rolling. Her acting career has sustained her over the years, and she is leading a fun and comfortable lifestyle. Nonetheless, details about her wealth and net worth are not publicly available.

Sandi Schultz has set a record as one of the most loved TV personalities in the country. She has been through a series of ups and downs. Nonetheless, the highlight of her life has to be living her passion. Acting is food to her soul, so she gives it her best.

READ ALSO: Paulina Alexis' bio: Everything to know about the Ghostbusters actor

Briefly.co.za published exciting details about Paulina Alexis. She is a famous Canadian actress famous for her role in Ghostbuster: Afterlife. She also plays a male role in Reservation Dogs.

Paulina is less than five years into her professional acting career, and her achievement is commendable. However, her feature on Reservation DOgs had fans questioning her sexuality.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News