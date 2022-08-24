Paulina Alexis' bio: Everything to know about the Ghostbusters actor

Paulina Alexis is a Canadian actress famous for her feature in Ghostbuster: Afterlife. She has made significant milestones in the acting industry, and her success has earned her fame and more. She has attracted attention worldwide because of her skills. It is fascinating to see her play male roles and ace them.

Paulina Alexis is barely five years into her career, and her contribution and skills are already moving masses. She has made significant steps in the industry, and her success is a testament to how much it has taken to nurture her talent. Read on to find out more information about her life!

Paulina Alexis' profile summary and bio

Full name Paulina Jewel Alexis Date of birth 7th September 2001 Birthday 7th September Age 21 years as of August 2022 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Edmonton, Alberta Paulina Alexis' nationality Canadian Hometown Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation Reserve, Alberta, Canada Current residence Edmonton, Canada Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Height in cm 170 cm Height in feet 5'7" Weight in kg 55 kg Weight in pounds 121 lbs Occupation Actress TV shows Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Beans, Father Nauzin Alexis Mother Yvette Alexis Siblings Nathan and Logan Alexis Jr Grandparents Lisa N Eugene and the late Logan Alexis Instagram TikTok

When was Paulina Alexis born?

Paulina Jewel Alexis was born on 1st September 2001 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This makes her twenty years as of August 2022.

What nationality is Paulina Alexis?

She was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Therefore, she is a Canadian national.

What is Paulina Alexis' ethnicity?

Paulina is of indigenous Canadian descent.

Family

She is the only daughter of Nauzin Alexis and Yvette. She has two brothers, Nathan and Logan Alexis Jr. Paulina also shares a cordial relationship with her grandmother.

Jewel's family has been instrumental in her acting career. Her childhood was filled with on-screen opportunities. Also, her father owned a small production company, which exposed her to the filmmaking process and what it takes. She and her brothers would make their little kits.

Education

It is unclear where Alexis acquired her education; however, she mentioned being active in school plays. Doing so helped her polish her acting skills. However, her most significant acting gig came when she was eighteen.

Career

Alexis hails from a family of filmmakers. She followed in her older brother's shoes as early as thirteen. She would often go for Disney's open casting calls but was unfortunately not selected. She did not give up, nonetheless.

On her high school graduation, she received an email from an agent informing her that she had been selected for a role in Ghostbusters.

Paulina Alexis' Ghostbusters role

Alexis made her professional acting debut when she was eighteen. She landed a minor role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and snagged the role after sending the show's director, Jason Reitman, into stitches during her Calgary audition. Her confidence, prowess and ability to showcase different personalities wowed the director so much that he hired her immediately. She gave her best in the show, and her talent opened doors for more and better opportunities.

Paulina later landed a role in Beans, the acclaimed 2020 drama film. Six months later, she learnt of an upcoming series about teenagers on an Oklahoma reserve, Reservation Dogs. She trusted her gut feeling to audition for the show's lead role. However, the showrunners preferred she plays the wily Willie Jack. The role was initially written for a male actor.

Apart from shooting the second season of Reservation Dogs, Alexis will be shooting Bones of Crows, a CBC mini-series. The series is about Canada's residential school system.

Who did Paulina Alexis play in Ghostbusters Afterlife?

Paulina plays Bunny in the TV show.

Paulina Alexis' pronouns

When Reservation Dogs finally aired, her friends were perplexed by how well she played the role. Nonetheless, it got most people questioning her sexuality. The debate heightened when she wore a beaded eagle affixed to her braid and a long skirt during the 2021 Emmy awards. Despite the speculations, Paulina identifies as she/her as indicated on her Instagram account.

Paulina Alexis' net worth

Her net worth is approximated to range between $500,000 and $2 million, and she earns solely from her career as an actress.

Paulina Alexis' Instagram

Paulina enjoys a following of more than 115,000 people on Instagram. She often shares snippets of her life when on set.

Hockey

Apart from being a talented actress, Paulina is also good at hockey. She started playing the game when she was four and has polished her skill over the years. On most occasions, she was the only girl among boys, although they always welcomed her. She plays left wing and just finished tryouts for Alberta’s Junior Hockey League.

Paulina Alexis is making significant moves in the acting industry. Her ability to play male roles is commendable. She has a bright future and a promising career as an actress.

