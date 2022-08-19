Who is Matt Cena? Age, wife, siblings, career, height, profiles, net worth

Matt Cena is an American automotive service director. He is famous for being John Cena's younger brother. Since his name pops up every time details about the wrestler's biography are reviewed, fans are curious to know more about his life and what it is like to be related to the iconic wrestler.

Matthew, his wife, two daughters and Santa on Christmas day.

Source: Instagram

Had it not been for John Cena's fame, we would probably not be here debunking Matt Cena's biography. What does he do? Is he in the same field as his brother? Go through this article to learn more about his age, wife, siblings, career, height, profile and net worth.

Matt Cena's profiles and bio

Full name Matthew Cena Nickname Matt Gender Male Date of birth 28th October 1980 Age 41 years old as of August 2022 Birthday 28th October Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth West Newbury, Massachusetts, U.S. Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Description Matt Cena is the brother of John Cena Occupation Automotive service advisor Marital status Married Spouse Coverly Cena Children 2 Father John Cena Sr. Mother Carol (née Lupien) Siblings Stephen, John Cena, Dan and Sean Matt Cena's Instagram Twitter

Matt Cena's age

Matthew Cena was born on 28th October 1980 to Carol and John Cena Snr. He is the fourth born in a family of five boys. As of August 2022, he is forty-one years old.

Matt Cena's siblings

Does John Cena have any siblings? Yes, he does. Matthew was born to a Roman Catholic family in Massachusetts, USA. He has three elder brothers, Stephen, John, and Dan, and a younger brother, Sean.

His mother is of English and French-Canadian descent, while his father has Italian roots. So, does John Cena have any siblings? Yes, he does. Here are snippets about the wrestler's siblings.

Stephen

Who is of the oldest Cena brothers? Stephen is the eldest of five siblings. He was born in September 1974. He has shown up along with his partner Darlando in Total Divas.

John Cena

John Cena, Matt's brother.

Source: UGC

John Cena was born in 1977 and is the most famous of all his brothers. He is a professional wrestler, philanthropist, TV host and actor.

Does John Cena have a twin? No. The wrestler is the second born in his family.

Dan Cena

Dan was born in October 1978. He went to Pentucket high school, and after graduating, he joined UMass-Lowell to pursue criminal justice. He works in the police department.

Sean Cena

Sean was born in 1983 and has led a private life before eventually making a cameo in his brother's documentary, John Cena: Word Life.

Education

Matthew was raised in a Catholic home, and he and his brothers attended Catholic schools. He graduated from Pentucket Regional High School.

Matt Cena's career

Unlike his brother, who set himself apart and became a household name in the wrestling industry, Matthew is a seasoned and experienced automotive service advisor. He has an admirable history working in the automotive industry and boasts of skills such as negotiation, operations management, hospitality industry, sales and management.

According to his LinkedIn account, Matt started working in the automotive industry in 2011. These are the roles he has under his belt:

Roadshow accounts manager at Tristar Worldwide Chauffeur Services

Assistant operations manager, Fleet & Chauffeur Services

Operations manager at Harrison Global Transportation

The service advisor at Mercedes - Benz of Boston

The service consultant at Village Automotive Group

The service manager at Ira Motor Group

The service manager at Mercedes-Benz of Manchester

The service manager at Jaffarian Volvo Toyota

The automotive service advisor at Ira Motor Group

The automotive service director Ira Toyota Manchester

Matt Cena's wife

Matthew is married, and the name of his wife is Coverly Cena. It is unclear for how long they have been married. Nevertheless, they share a special bond, and in 2014, he shared a photo of his wife and daughter on Twitter. They have two daughters together.

Matt Cena's height

Unlike his brother, who is more athletic, Matthew is more career-oriented. Therefore, details about his height are not publicly available.

Matt Cena's net worth

Matt maintains a slightly private profile. Therefore information about his net worth is not available publicly. Nonetheless, judging by his career and wealth of experience, he is making a dime from the automotive field.

These details about Matt Cena highlight how different he is from his brother. He is also passionate about his job and exudes a hard-working and focused man.

