Mr T's net worth, age, family, parents, career, movies, songs, profiles

Mr T has become a household name in Hollywood. Through his talent and hard work, he has earned himself a massive fanbase and has been able to slay every role in any movie or television show. But who is he? Where is he from? How much is Mr T's net worth?

Mr T is an actor from America. He is famous for his appearances in the 1980s television series The A-Team as BA Barcus and in Rocky III as Clubber Lang, a boxer. His hairstyle, which the Mandinka warriors inspire in West Africa, has also made him distinctive.

Mr T's profiles

Mr T's full name Laurence Tureaud Alias Mr T Gender Male Date of birth 21st of May, 1952 Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, USA Age 70 (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height 5 feet and 10 inches (178 centimetres) Weight 105 Kilograms Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Nathaniel Tureaud Sexual orientation Heterosexual Relationship status Divorced Spouse Phyllis Clark Children Lesa Tureaud, Erica Clark, and Laurence Tureaud Jr Occupation Actor and professional wrestler Net worth $2 million Social media accounts Twitter Instagram

Mr T's biography

Laurence Tureaud, the youngest son in a family of twelve children, was born in Chicago, Illinois. Tureaud grew up in a three-room flat in the Robert Taylor Homes alongside his seven brothers and four sisters. Nathaniel Tureaud, his father, was a minister. Of Mr T's parents, only his father's identity is known.

He shortened his name to Lawrence Tero when his father abandoned him at five years. In 1970, he formally changed his last name to T.

What does Mr T stand for?

His new name, Mr T., was inspired by his early perceptions of the disrespect shown to his family by white people.

Mr T's age

How old is Mr T? He was born on the 21st of May, 1952. As of 2022, Mr T is 70 years of age, and his star sign is Taurus.

Education

Tureaud participated in football, wrestling, and martial arts training while attending Dunbar Vocational High School. He won two consecutive city wrestling championships while a student at Dunbar. He was admitted to Prairie View A&M University on a football scholarship and declared a mathematics major but was dismissed after his first year.

How long did Mr T serve in the army?

The well-known actor spent a significant amount of time in the army. He was recruited in 1975, and out of around 6,000 recruits, he was rated the best trainee after excelling in basic training.

In 1976, he made a minor mistake during a training exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, and his platoon sergeant chose to discipline him by forcing him to cut down trees. He was told to halt after he had used his axe to kill roughly 70 people a couple of hours later.

What does Mr T do now?

Mr T wears many hats. He is a famous actor, musician and professional wrestler. Before that, he had tried out for the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League. However, he was not selected for the team due to a knee ailment. After that, Tureaud worked as a bouncer at Dingbats Discotheque on Rush Street.

Acting

Sylvester Stallone noticed Mr T in 1980 while competing in NBC's "America's Toughest Bouncer" competition, a part of NBC's Games People Play series. He was subsequently cast as Clubber Lang, the main antagonist, even though his part in Rocky III was only supposed to be a few lines.

Before accepting a position in the television series The A-Team. He later made appearances in another boxing movie, Penitentiary 2, and on an episode of the Canadian sketch comedy series Bizarre, where he fights Super Dave Osborne.

Mr T's movies and TV shows

Since then, the Hollywood star has appeared in several films. Some of them include:

Rocky Balboa

I Pity the Fool

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

D.C. Cab

Not Another Teen Movie

World's Craziest Fools

Freaked

T. and T.

The Toughest Man in the World

Inspector Gadget

Be Somebody... or Be Somebody's Fool!

Judgment

Mr T's WWE career

In 1985, Mr T made his professional wrestling debut at the World Wrestling Federation's (WWF) WrestleMania I. There, he teamed up with Hulk Hogan. Mr T rescued the main event of WrestleMania I between them and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr Wonderful" Paul Orndorff.

Mr T's songs

Laurence has also released several songs, such as:

Butterfly

Ban Sac Viet Nam (Bản Sắc Việt Nam)

Voi You

Anh Khong Xung

Mr Play Boy

Good Night

Mai Mai You Em

Oh Daddy

Is Mr T still married?

Mr T wed Phyllis Clark in 1971; they had three kids together. Mr T's daughters are Lesa Tureaud and Erica Clark, and his son is Laurence Tureaud Jr.

There are claims that Phyllis Clark struggled with her mental health. She was given mental health therapy in 1997 after crashing into two police vehicles while evading a parking fine. Her younger daughter, Erica, recounted seeing her mom trying to choke her teacher. Phyllis was reportedly incensed when the instructor informed her that her infant daughter could not keep up with her classmates.

Mr T's height

The renowned actor was heavily built in his prime. That is why he was able to have a professional wrestling career. He stands at 5 feet and 10 inches (178 centimetres) and weighs 105 kilograms.

How much is Mr T's net worth?

With a long career in acting, wrestling and music, the millionaire has made a fortune for himself. According to sources, Mr T's net worth is $2 million.

Mr T has earned himself all the great achievements in life. At the age of 70, he still has a massive fanbase. His famous slogan 'I pity the fool!' still resound in the halls of Hollywood.

