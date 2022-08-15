Who is Lul Tim? Age, family, career, sentence, real name, facts, profiles

What is Lul Tim's real name? His name is Timothy Leeks. He is an American who is facing life in prison after being accused of felony murder. He is primarily known for being the reputed killer of King Von, a late rapper and musician. Shortly after Lul Tim was taken into custody, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations said it had closed Von's murder case.

The public appears worried about rapper Lul Tim following reports of the gunshot and the late rapper's murder investigation. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, there are details surrounding the matter that has attracted a sizable following on the internet and in the media.

Lil Tim's profile summary and bio

Birth name Timothy Leeks commonly known as Lul Tim Gender Male Date of birth 1st September 1998 Lul Tim's age 23 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Savannah, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Height in feet 5' 11" Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 170 Profession Rapper Net worth $50,000 Instagram @4kt_timm Twitter @MiPSosa

Biography and early life

How old is Lul Tim? The American rapper was born on 1st September 1998, which means Lil Tim's age is 23 years. He will celebrate his 24th birthday by September 2022. He was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia, USA.

His citizenship is American, and he is African-American. So far, not much is known about Lul Tim's family, early years, parents or siblings.

Regarding his education, the rapper schooled in Jenkins High School, where he graduated in 2016. He played on the varsity team in his high school days before becoming famous. He played football as a child and has ties with musician Quando Rondo. In 2021, he released the song Off The List.

Lul Tim's sentence

Lul was the prime suspect in the shooting of the well-known American rapper King Von on 6th November 2020. He was consequently detained for the shooting death of King Von, but according to reports, his friend Quando Rondo helped him get out of jail with a $100,000 bond.

Lul Tim's death suspicion

Is Lul Tim still alive? Some speculations arose that the rapper was killed in retaliation to King Von's death by gunfire. However, he later posted several Instagram stories claiming to be well and mocking the reports of his demise.

He appears to have just been included in the online scams about famous people dying.

Did Lul Tim get shot?

Contrary to allegations, the rapper was not shot six times in the chest, nor is he dead. However, he was injured during King Von's shootout outside a nightclub in Atlanta, after which he was hospitalized for two weeks before his arrest.

Is Lul Tim out of jail?

Timothy was arrested again in September 2021 for various offences, including reckless driving, obstruction, running from the police, turning left against the light, following too closely, driving on the opposite side of the road, and more. There has been little information regarding his release ever since.

Who is Lul Tim's girlfriend?

Since the rapper kept his dating history off social media, he is assumed to be single in 2022. However, he maintains a highly discreet love and personal life in the same spirit. Furthermore, there is no proof in the media that he is seeing anyone or involved in a relationship.

Lil Tim's net worth

Although his net worth has not been officially declared to the public, it is reported to be around $50,000.

How tall is Lul Timmy?

The musical artist stands 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He features dark brown eyes and black hair.

Social media presence

Although the celebrity was most talked about on social platforms after the incident with King Von, Lul Tim's Instagram does not reflect his celebrity status. His account on Instagram is yet to be verified and has below 1000 people.

Additionally, his Twitter account, which was created on 2019, has approximately 4,115 subscribers.

Timothy Leeks, better known by his stage name Lul Tim, is a rapper from the Savannah, Georgia, neighbourhood of OTM/JumpOutGang. He is well known for allegedly orchestrating the murder of King Von (O'Block) and for being good friends with Quando Rondo.

