Radina Aneva is popularly known as the spouse of Jeffrey Jordan, the eldest son of NBA icon Michael Jordan. Although she is a member of a prestigious and rich basketball family, she has succeeded as a financial analyst in the corporate world. Expressing her love for Jeffrey, she wrote:

Every day is a celebration with you in my life!

Key takeaways

Radina is a financial analyst at Disney .

. She has over 15 years of experience in financial institutions.

in financial institutions. Radina and her husband married in 2019.

Profile summary

Full name Radina Aneva Jordan Gender Female Date of birth 9 September 1985 Age 39 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Bulgaria Ethnicity Bulgarian Nationality Bulgarian American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Jeffrey Michael Jordan Occupation Financial analyst Net worth $1 million Social media LinkedIn

Who is Radina Aneva?

Radina is a financial analyst, who has built a career in the corporate world. She is the wife of Jeffrey Jordan, Michael Jordan’s eldest son.

Michael's son is an American former basketball player. He played for the University of Central Florida and the University of Illinois.

Jeffrey Jordan's wife has a deep commitment to her husband. Before marrying into the Jordan family, she displayed this in a heartfelt birthday message she sent Jeffrey on his 30th birthday, 18 November 2018. The Instagram post reads:

Thank you for being an amazing man, partner, friend, supporter and overall human being. I’m beyond grateful that I am in a position to put that smile on your face as you enter your thirties. My goal is to keep making you smile for the next 100 years (or as long as I live).

Radina Aneva’s ethnicity and background

The analyst is of Bulgarian descent. She was born on 9 September 1985. As of 2025, Radina Aneva‘s age is 39 years.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Michael Jordan's daughter-in-law completed her bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science at Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski between 2004 and 2008.

After completing her technical studies, she enrolled at New Bulgarian University for a master's in Management of IT Projects from 2009 to 2011.

Radina Aneva’s career

Radina Aneva has more than 15 years of experience in financial institutions. She worked as a financial analyst and credit controller in ECS2XL from 2010 to 2016. ECS2XL is a Belgian-Bulgarian freight shipping and logistics company.

She moved to the entertainment sector and joined Twentieth Century Fox in 2017. At Twentieth Century Fox, she worked as a Collections Specialist for the American film studio.

Since February 2020, she joined The Walt Disney Company as a financial analyst in the Greater Los Angeles Area.

Jeffrey Jordan's relationship with Radina Avena

As the Chicago Sun-Times revealed, Radina Aneva and Jeffrey Jordan dated long before engaging in 2018. They wedded later in 2019 in a lavish and memorable white-themed wedding.

On their third wedding anniversary, on 25 May 2022, Radina Aneva shared an Instagram post:

This is our leather anniversary! Leather traditionally represents the 3rd wedding anniversary because it's a flexible and durable organic material. One that is used to protect, keep warm, safe and secure! The number 3 symbolizes harmony, wisdom and understanding. There couldn’t be a more suitable description of our love in this moment!

What is Radina Aneva’s net worth?

According to Perfect Writers and The SportsRush, the celebrity wife is estimated to be worth $1 million. This amount accumulates from her years of service in the corporate world as a financial analyst to top companies in the entertainment world.

Frequently asked questions

Since marrying Jeffrey, Radina has remained in the spotlight. Several inquiries have been raised regarding her life and relationship with the American former basketball player.

Who are Radina Aneva’s children? The celebrity wife has no children with her husband.

The celebrity wife has no children with her husband. What is Radina Aneva’s nationality? She holds dual citizenship: Bulgarian and American.

She holds dual citizenship: Bulgarian and American. What happened to Michael Jordan's son Jeffrey? In 2021, he was charged with assault on a health worker after he was taken to hospital for a head injury treatment.

Radina Aneva became famous for her marriage to Michael Jordan’s son. She is more focused on her career as a financial analyst than on making headlines as the wife of the famous Jeffrey Jordan.

