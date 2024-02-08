15 lowest-paid NBA players of all time and how much they make

NBA (National Basketball Association) is among the most popular and widely watched basketball leagues globally. NBA players typically receive substantial salaries, and top players can earn multi-million dollar contracts. This financial stability can provide long-term security for the players and their families. But who are the lowest-paid NBA players?

NBA features some of the best basketball talents in the world. Playing in such a competitive environment allows players to continually challenge themselves, improve their skills, and elevate their game to new heights. So, who is the lowest-paid NBA player?

15 lowest-paid NBA players

NBA players are among the highest-paid athletes globally, and the league offers lucrative contracts to its players. NMA salaries can vary widely based on a player's experience, skill level, market demand, and negotiations.

We strive to provide our readers valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. It is important to understand our methodology and the principles that govern our ranking processes. We used data from ESPN and other publicly available information. The list below has the lowest-paid NBA players.

Name Salary Gui Santos $1,029,483 Mouhamed Gueye $1,119,563 Jordan Walsh $1,119,563 Hunter Tyson $1,119,563 Trayce Jackson-Davis $1,119,563 Maxwell Lewis $1,119,563 Andre Jackson Jr. $1,119,563 Chris Livingston $1,119,563 Toumani Camara $1,119,563 Rayan Rupert $1,119,563 Filip Petrusev $1,119,563 Sidy Cissoko $1,119,563 Julian Phillips $1,600,000 Jaden Hardy $1,719,864 Nate Williams $1,719,864

1. Gui Santos - $1,029,483

Full name : Guilherme Carvalho dos Santos

: Guilherme Carvalho dos Santos Date of birth : June 22, 2002

: June 22, 2002 Age : 21 years old (in 2024)

: 21 years old (in 2024) Place of birth : Brasília, Federal District, Brazil

: Brasília, Federal District, Brazil Current team: Golden State Warriors

How much does the lowest-paid NBA player make? Gui, whose real name is Guilherme Carvalho dos Santos, is a Brazilian professional basketball player for the Golden Warriors of the NBA. He is considered the lowest-earning NBA player.

2. Mouhamed Gueye - $1,119,563

Mouhamad Gueye looks on during a game against the Greensboro Swarm at The Novant Health Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina. Photo by Erin Mizelle/NBAE via Getty Images

Full name : Mouhamed Gueye

: Mouhamed Gueye Date of birth : November 9, 2002

: November 9, 2002 Age : 21 years old (in 2024)

: 21 years old (in 2024) Place of birth: Dakar, Senegal

Dakar, Senegal Current team: Atlanta Hawks

Mouhamed Gueye is a Senegalese professional basketball player for the Atlanta Hawks. He is famous for his impressive height and shot-blocking abilities, making him a highly regarded prospect.

3. Jordan Walsh - $1,119,563

Jordan Walsh watches from the bench in the first half at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Full name : Jordan E. Walsh

: Jordan E. Walsh Date of birth : March 3, 2004

: March 3, 2004 Age : 19 years old (in 2024)

: 19 years old (in 2024) Place of birth : Dallas, Texas, United States

: Dallas, Texas, United States Current team: Boston Celtics

Jordan Walsh is an American professional basketball player for the Boston Celtics. He ranked No.7 overall in the ESPN 100 for the 2022 class. He made his NBA debut in a 117-98 victory against the San Antonio Spurs on January 17, 2024.

4. Hunter Tyson - $1,119,563

Hunter Tyson during the 2023 NBA Draft Combine Circuit in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Full name : Hunter Tyson

: Hunter Tyson Date of birth : June 13, 2000

: June 13, 2000 Age : 23 years old (in 2024)

: 23 years old (in 2024) Place of birth : Monroe, North Carolina, United States

: Monroe, North Carolina, United States Current team: Denver Nuggets

Hunter is an American professional basketball player for the Denver Nuggets. He was part of the Clemson team representing the United States in the 2019 Summer Universiade in Italy.

5. Trayce Jackson-Davis - $1,119,563

Trayce Jackson Davis during the 2023 NBA Draft Combine Circuit in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Brian Sevald

Full name : Trayce Jackson-Davis

: Trayce Jackson-Davis Date of birth: February 22, 2000

February 22, 2000 Age : 24 years old (in 2024)

: 24 years old (in 2024) Place of birth : Greenwood, Indiana, United States

: Greenwood, Indiana, United States Current team: Golden State Warriors

Trayce is an American basketball player for the Golden State Warriors. He played for the United States under-18 basketball team at the 2018 FIBA Under-18 Americas Championship.

6. Maxwell Lewis - $1,119,563

Maxwell Lewis during the 2023 NBA Draft Combine Circuit in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Brian Sevald

Full name : Maxwell Lewis

: Maxwell Lewis Date of birth : July 27, 2002

: July 27, 2002 Age : 21 years old (in 2024)

: 21 years old (in 2024) Place of birth : Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Current team: Los Angeles Lakers

Maxwell plays professional basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers. He was the 41st pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

7. Andre Jackson Jr. - $1,119,563

Andre Jackson Jr. during the 2023 NBA Draft Combine Circuit in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Brian Sevald

Full name : Andre Terrell Jackson Jr.

: Andre Terrell Jackson Jr. Date of birth : November 13, 2001

: November 13, 2001 Age : 22 years old (in 2024)

: 22 years old (in 2024) Place of birth : Amsterdam, New York, United States

: Amsterdam, New York, United States Current team: Milwaukee Bucks

Andre Terrell Jackson Jr. playing professional basketball for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was the 36th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic.

8. Chris Livingston - $1,119,563

Chris Livingston during the 2023 NBA Draft Combine Circuit in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Brian Sevald

Full name : Christopher Livingston

: Christopher Livingston Date of birth : October 15, 2003

: October 15, 2003 Age : 20 years old (in 2024)

: 20 years old (in 2024) Place of birth : Akron, Ohio, United States

: Akron, Ohio, United States Current team: Milwaukee Bucks

Chris Livingston is a highly regarded basketball player for the Milwaukee Bucks. He played for the United States at the 2019 FIBA Under-16 Americans Championship in Belem, Brazil.

9. Toumani Camara - $1,119,563

Toumani Camara during the 2023 NBA Draft Combine Circuit in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Brian Sevald

Full name : Toumani Camara

: Toumani Camara Date of birth : May 8, 2000

: May 8, 2000 Age : 23 years old (in 2024)

: 23 years old (in 2024) Place of birth : Brussels, Belgium

: Brussels, Belgium Current team: Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani is a Belgian professional basketball player for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Phoenix Suns previously drafted him as the 52nd pick of the 2023 NBA draft.

10. Rayan Rupert - $1,119,563

Rupert is a graduate of the INSEP Academy in France. Photo: @NZ Breakers (modified by author)

Full name : Rayan Rupert

: Rayan Rupert Date of birth : May 31, 2004

: May 31, 2004 Age : 19 years old (in 2024)

: 19 years old (in 2024) Place of birth : Strasbourg, France

: Strasbourg, France Current team: Portland Trail Blazers

Rayan is a French professional basketball player for the Portland Trail Blazers. The New Zealand Breakers previously drafted him for the 2022-23 NBL season.

11. Filip Petrusev - $1,119,563

As a freshman, Petrušev averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game. Photo: @Section 215 (modified by author)

Full name : Filip Petrusev

: Filip Petrusev Date of birth : April 15, 2000

: April 15, 2000 Age : 23 years old (in 2024)

: 23 years old (in 2024) Place of birth : Belgrade, Serbia

: Belgrade, Serbia Current team: Olympiacos B.C.

Filip Petrusev is a Serbian professional basketball player for the Olympiacos. He previously played for the Sacramento Kings.

12. Sidy Cissoko - $1,119,563

Sidy Cissoko during the 2023 NBA Draft Combine Circuit in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Brian Sevald

Full name : Sidy Cissoko

: Sidy Cissoko Date of birth : April 2, 2004

: April 2, 2004 Age : 19 years old (in 2024)

: 19 years old (in 2024) Place of birth : Saint-Maurice, France

: Saint-Maurice, France Current team: San Antonio Spurs

Sidy is a French professional basketball player for the San Antonio Spurs. He also played for the France national under-18 team at the 2021 FIBA U18 European Challengers.

13. Julian Phillips - $1,600,000

Julian Phillips during the 2023 NBA rookie photo shoot at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jamie Squire

Full name : Julian Phillips

: Julian Phillips Date of birth : November 5, 2003

: November 5, 2003 Age : 20 years old (in 2024)

: 20 years old (in 2024) Place of birth : Killeen, Texas, United States

: Killeen, Texas, United States Current team: Chicago Bulls

Julian is an American professional basketball player for the Chicago Bulls. He previously played for the Boston Celtics, where he was selected in the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

14. Jaden Hardy - $1,719,864

Jaden Hardy #3 of the Dallas Mavericks during a game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. Photo by Rocky Widner

Full name : Jaden Amere Hardy

: Jaden Amere Hardy Date of birth : July 5, 2002

: July 5, 2002 Age : 21 years old (in 2024)

: 21 years old (in 2024) Place of birth : Detroit, Michigan, United States

: Detroit, Michigan, United States Current team: Dallas Mavericks

Jaden is an American professional basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks. He was previously drafted 37th in the 2022 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings.

15. Nate Williams - $1,719,864

Nate Williams #19 of the Houston Rockets during media day in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato

Full name : Jeenathan "Nate" Williams Jr.

: Jeenathan "Nate" Williams Jr. Date of birth : February 12, 1999

: February 12, 1999 Age : 25 years old (in 2024)

: 25 years old (in 2024) Place of birth : Sag Harbor, New York, United States

: Sag Harbor, New York, United States Current team: Houston Rockets

Nate is an American professional basketball player for the Houston Rockets. He previously played for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Who is the highest-paid NBA?

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is considered the highest-paid NBA player, with a salary of $51,915,615. Curry is widely regarded as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. He has led the Golden State Warriors to multiple NBA championships.

What is the average NBA salary?

According to Statista, the average NBA salary for the 2023-24 season was $10 million. However, these are all base salaries, and certain players have incentives that could push their final pay even higher.

What is the NBA rookie minimum salary?

According to Diario AS, in the 2022-23 NBA season, rookie minimum salary was $953,000 annually, while veterans earned a minimum salary of $2.72 million annually. In professional basketball, the NBA salary cap is a critical factor in determining the strength of a team's roster.

What is the lowest salary of an NBA player?

According to Diario AS, the minimum salary for the 2023-24 NBA season is more than $1.1 million. This marks the first time the NBA minimum salary has exceeded the one million dollar mark.

Worst contracts in the NBA of all times

An NBA contract might be considered unfavourable for various reasons, such as a player's performance not living up to the salary, injury concerns, or the impact of the contract on a team's salary cap flexibility. Here are a few examples of the worst NBA contacts.

1. Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Michael Reaves

Ben is an Australian professional basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets. The Philadelphia 76ers signed him a five-year $177 million extension. This is one of the worst contracts in NBA history.

2. Davis Bertans

Davis was the 42nd pick in the 2011 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers. Photo: @NBA (modified by author)

Davis Bertans is a Latvian professional basketball player for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wizards signed him a five-year $80 million extension, and at a time, he averaged 15.4 points per game. He has never gotten close to that level again.

3. Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves during media day at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by David Berding

Rudy is a French professional basketball player for the Minnesota Timberwolves. In December 2020, Jazz signed him a five-year, $205 million extension. He would average 13.4 points and 1.4 blocks per game, but he later became a rapidly declining player, making it an ugly deal.

Above are the 15 lowest-paid NBA players and their earnings. While the benefits of playing in the NBA are significant, it is essential to acknowledge the challenges and demands of the profession, such as intense competition, rigorous schedules, and the pressure to perform at a high level consistently.

