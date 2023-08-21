Neurosurgeon’s salary in South Africa per month in 2024

A neurosurgeon specialises in the surgical treatment of conditions affecting the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord and peripheral nerves. This is among the highest-paid careers because of the hundreds of hours put in and the job's demanding nature. Here is all you need to know about the average neurosurgeon’s salary in South Africa.

If you want to become a neurosurgeon in South Africa, you will be amazed at how much these professionals bag. Once you have decided on this career, the next step is obtaining the necessary qualifications.

What is a neurosurgeon?

A neurosurgeon is a medical doctor who specializes in the surgical treatment of disorders related to the nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves. They undergo extensive training in general surgery.

How much is a neurosurgeon’s salary in South Africa?

A neurosurgeon's salary per month is subject to company, location and experience. According to Salary Expert reports, a neurosurgeon's salary per year in South Africa is R3,409,143. Here is a table showing how much various neurosurgeons earn in various fields.

Field Average Salary Brain Surgery R830,732 General surgery R854,110 Neurophysiology R306,000 Neuroscience R836,709 Medicine/Surgery R700,000

How much is a neurosurgeon paid in South Africa per month?

The average annual salary for a neurosurgeon in South Africa falls between R2,874,261 and R3,409,143, translating to a monthly range of approximately R239,522 to R284,095.

The monthly salary of a neurosurgeon in South Africa can vary greatly. Neurosurgeons with more experience typically command higher salaries.

Salaries can also differ based on the city or region where the neurosurgeon practices. Public hospitals and private practices might also offer different compensation packages.

What is a neurosurgeon's salary per hour?

A public or private neurosurgeon's salary is estimated to be R1,639.01 per hour. In addition, this professional makes an average bonus of R819,899. An entry-level neurosurgeon (1-3 years of experience) earns an average salary of R2,063,845 yearly.

Conversely, a senior professional in this field (8+ years of experience) earns an annual salary of R 5,414,971.

What is a neurosurgeon's salary near Pretoria?

A physician neurosurgeon in Pretoria earns an annual average salary of R4,399,500 and R2,115 an hour. They also receive an average bonus of R1,058,080.

How many neurosurgeons are in South Africa?

As of 2024, there are estimated to be around 92 neurosurgeons in South Africa. This translates to roughly one neurosurgeon for every 640,000 inhabitants.

Neurosurgeon requirements in South Africa

If you wish to pursue this career, there are specific criteria that you need to meet. The standard requirements for these professionals include:

Four years of pre-medical education at a college or university.

Four years of medical school resulting in an M.D. or D.O. degree.

One-year internship in general surgery.

Five to seven years in a neurosurgery residency program.

Some of these professionals complete a fellowship after residency to specialise in a particular area.

Continuing education- annual meetings, conferences, scientific journals and research to keep up with advances in the medical field.

Where to study neurosurgery in South Africa

Are you interested in learning neurosurgery? Here is a list of institutions for your consideration:

University of the Witwatersrand

University of Cape Town

Stellenbosch University

University of Pretoria

University of KwaZulu-Natal

Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University

What is the highest salary for a neurosurgeon?

According to ZipRecruiter, the average annual salary for these professionals in the USA is $291,565. This translates to $140 an hour, $5,607 weekly and $24,297 monthly. However, this amount is subject to change with work experience and many other factors and does not reflect the income in other countries.

Where is the highest-paid neurosurgeon?

The USA ranks first with the highest salaries for neurosurgeons. Here is a list of cities with the top remuneration for these professionals:

City Annual salary Anchorage $581,950 Bismarck $458,344 Duluth $424,987 Billings $416,947 Seattle $399,453

Which doctor makes the most money in South Africa?

The chief of surgery is currently the highest-paid doctor in South Africa. These professionals earn an annual salary of R3,862,514 or an equivalent of R1,856.98 per hour. In addition, they receive an R983,010 bonus per year.

Is there a demand for neurosurgeons in South Africa?

South Africa has a relatively low number of practising neurosurgeons. This creates a situation where the existing pool of professionals cannot meet the full demand for their services. Hence an increase in demand for neurosurgeons.

A neurosurgeon’s salary in South Africa can be estimated based on averages, but the value can drastically vary. Overall, aspects like the current job market and location are vital in how much these professionals earn.

