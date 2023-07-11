What is a pharmacist's salary in South Africa as of 2024?

Finding the ideal job includes knowing the average occupation salary if you wish to have a particular lifestyle. Here is all you need to know about a pharmacist's salary in South Africa, including the experience level associated with it.

Individuals who are driven, detail-orientated and have a general interest in science and health are the ideal candidates for a pharmacy job. Once you have decided on this career, the next step is obtaining the necessary qualifications and finding the correct pharmacist position, as there are many you may need to be aware of.

A pharmacist's salary in South Africa

Some of the highest-paying pharmacy jobs in South Africa are within the niche job positions in pharmacy. Some of the niche lines of work you can go into include becoming a pharmacy clerk, chemotherapy pharmacist, nuclear pharmacist, and long-term care pharmacist.

Becoming a pharmacist in South Africa first requires a Degree in Pharmacy (BPharm). Once you have achieved this, you need one to two years of practical experience in the field to register with the South African Pharmacy Council.

What is a pharmacist's salary in South Africa per month?

According to Indeed, the average salary for a pharmacist is R23,889 per month in South Africa. The average pharmacist's salary in a government hospital is R261,260, 30% below the national average.

How much do clinical pharmacists make in South Africa?

The salary of a pharmacist in South Africa depends on various factors, as in all occupations. A clinical pharmacist earns more than the standard pharmacist, as it is a speciality field within the pharmacist field.

In South Africa, the average clinical pharmacist's salary is R50,211 per month, significantly more than the average standard mentioned earlier.

Which pharmacist has the highest salary?

A pharmacist's salary can scale to millions of Rands, with the most experienced workers making up to R6,624,000 per year. The firm you work for also makes a difference in your earnings.

How much is a junior pharmacist paid in South Africa?

According to Talent.com, entry-level pharmacist salary in South Africa begins at R282,997 per year. This makes the junior pharmacist's salary per month an estimated R23,583.

For those curious, a pharmacist assistant's salary in South Africa can reach around R16,525 per month in higher-paying areas like Pretoria, but can be around R9,345 per month or lower.

How much do Clicks pharmacists earn?

Various companies report the income of Clicks pharmacists differently. But, it is estimated to be between R33,000 to R51,000 per month. In comparison, a Dischem pharmacist's salary is around R203,000 annually, according to Payscale.

How much does a pharmacist earn in South Africa?

The salary of a pharmacist can vary between different organizations, and your level of experience plays a significant role. The following table provides estimated salaries for various pharmacist fields in South Africa.

Field Estimated salary Clinical pharmacist R70,000 Pharmacy manager R55,000 Pharmacist R45,000 Retail pharmacist R43,750 Hospital pharmacist R40,375 Registered pharmacist R27,500

Are pharmacists in high demand in South Africa?

Globally, pharmacists are in high demand as there is always a need for some form of medically-related assistance, as the corporate part of the process is continuously growing. South Africa is no different, with constant job vacancies being posted on multiple job websites for those of all levels of experience.

A pharmacist's salary in South Africa can range from entry-level income to considerable money to help you live comfortably. Simply choose your preferred niche and reap the rewards of your hard work.

