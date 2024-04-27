Minnie Dlamini's Showmax roast was finally broadcast, and some snippets are making rounds online

Media personality Minnie Dlamini was roasted by other public figures, including Lasizwe Dambuza, Trevor Gumbi, Robert Marawa and more

Minnie Dlamini was a trending topic on X as people reacted to some of the footage of what her colleagues in the industry had to say

Minnie Dlamini's roast by other South African celebrities was streamed on Showmax. The actress' dirty laundry was aired out for the country to hear.

'Roast of Minnie Dlamini' clips show Robert Marawa's hilarious moments making fun of the actress. Image: @minniedlamini / Getty Images / Gallo Images

Online users chose their favourites who did a good job, and Robert Marawa stood out. Comedian Celeste Ntuli and YouTuber Lasizwe also got compliments after making people laugh.

Minnie Dlamini gets heat from Robert Marawa

South African TV presenter and actress Minnie Dlamini got her turn in the hot seat at the Showmax roast. The roastmasters got their moment, and Robert Marawa made a big impression. Watch clips that had many people raving about him.

Minnie Dlamini roastmasters get praised

Online users took to social media to share who they enjoyed the most on the roast. Many people thought that Roast of Minne was a must-watch. Celeste Ntuli was on a roll as she went through the panel. Watch the clips below:

Roast of Minnie Dlamini gets raving reviews

Online users thought the roast was hilarious. Peeps were happy to pick their favourites from the roast lineup

@Ronewa_Mathephe said:

"Not @robertmarawa calling Minnie a "Zulu Jada Pinkett-Smith" #RoastOfMinnieDlamini"

@sipheshezie commented:

"‘Your failed married is the biggest gig of your career’ now, Roro! #RoastOfMinnieDlamini"

@MokwenaMafoko added:

"#RoastOfMinnieDlamini Minnie came gun blazing,she came prepared.She cooked them.ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ

@sipho_bob applauded:

"Gotta give it up to @robertmarawa he sure came through, handled it well make sure catch the roast of Minnie Dlamini on Showmax it’s a must-watch."

Minnie Dlamini finally addresses rumours of paying maintenance

Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini is finally setting the record straight about several rumours about her. The media personality recently broke her silence about the reports that she was paying spousal support to her ex-husban,d Quinton Jones.

The much-awaited Roast of Minnie Dlamini will definitely trend on social media. The show, scheduled to air on streaming giant Showmax, promises to be one-of-a-kind.

The panellists include industry heavyweights like Celeste Ntuli, Lasizwe, Trevor Gumbi, and Robert Marawa, while Jason Goliath and Tumi Morake will be the roastmasters.

