Former SuperSport journalist Robert Marawa interviewed the Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after the AFCON tournament

The star posted on his Twitter (X) page that he has met Hugo Broos and has spoken to him

South Africans trolled Robert after sharing that he had interviewed Hugo after he shared a tweet that he must be fired after first defeat by Mali at AFCON

Sports journalist and radio host Robert Marawa found himself being dragged on social media recently after he shared a post online. This came after he was rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with media personality Thando Thabethe.

Robert Marawa interviews coach Hugo Broos

The 947 radio host has been making on social media recently after he shared a post on his Twitter (X) page that he met the Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and that he had a chance to interview him.

This was after Robert Marawa shared a tweet not so long ago hinting that Broos should be fired and replaced with Hervé Renard after Mali defeated Bafana Bafana at their first AFCON game.

Marawa posted a picture of himself with Hugo and captioned it:

"We met. We spoke. Catch my conversation with @BafanaBafana Coach Hugo Broos on #MSWOn947 TONIGHT!! Will also chat with the SUPERSTAR of the #AFCON2023 @ronwen30 plus Evidence Makgopa."

SA trolls Robert Marawa

Shortly after Marwa shared the tweet, many social media users trolled and called out the radio personality for being two-faced. See some of the comments below:

@ogelta_K said:

"But you didn't want him."

@kiakili_ wrote:

"You’re not man enough if you can’t stand by your decisions."

@EMKEM_Mike tweeted:

"Look at you."

@Teboho_Sebata shared:

"I used to be your biggest fan Ta Rob and the day you campaigned for the new coach just after 1 defeat it’s when you lost me as a fan. Hugo is just a good person otherwise he wasn’t supposed to come to your show and all Bafana players must do it for Hugo and not come to your show."

@Dakeni_ responded:

"Tell him that you wanted him replaced after the first game."

@kagisosetshogwe replied:

"Now I understand why SuperSport fired you. If I was Broos, I was going to decline the interview. Why don't you interview Renard?"

@selokelamokgawa mentioned:

"His definitely a better man than me, don't think I will sit down and shake hands with a who publicly disrespected me and wanted me gone after losing a tournament open game."

@Pux1948 commented:

"Thats why they sacked you at SuperSport."

Robert Marawa denies Thando Thabethe dating rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, Robert Marawa denied being romantically linked to Thando Thabethe.

Rumours swirled after they were allegedly spotted spending more time together and even holding hands while on a dinner date. Close friends said they are head over heels in love with each other.

