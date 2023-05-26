South African radio personalities Thando Thabethe and Robert Marawa are allegedly the newest celebrity couple

The Marawa and Thabethe are allegedly spending more time together and were spotted holding hands while at a dinner date recently

The stars have not yet posted the news with their fans, but those close to them said they are head over heels in love with each other

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africa has a new celebrity power couple and we are here for it. Rumour has it that veteran sportscaster Robert Marawa is dating Thando Thabethe.

Robert Marawa has rubbished reports that he is dating Thando Thabethe. Image: @thando_thabethe and @robert_marawa

Source: Instagram

Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe spark dating rumours with cosy pictures

Robert Marawa and Thando Thabethe are allegedly dating, but are keeping the affair hush-hush for now. According to Sunday World, fans have spotted the two stars at different occasions.

Per the publication, Robert Marawa and the Unstoppable Thabooty star were recently spotted holding hands and looking like a couple while enjoying dinner a few weeks ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Marawa and Thabooty were reportedly pictured having fun and enjoying each other's company while having a meal at a lush restaurant.

Robert Marawa slams Thando Thabethe dating rumours

Although it's not sure when Marawa and Thando Thabethe started dating, the stars have been single for a while. According to ZAlebs, the veteran sportscaster was single after breaking up with former Durban Gen star Nelisiwe Sibiya.

Thando Thabethe confirmed she was in a new relationship in the trailer of her reality television show, Unstoppable Thabooty. The actress had been previously linked to The River star, Lunga Shabalala.

However, Robert Marawa seemingly poured cold water on the dating rumours. When contacted for a comment, he said he did not know about it. He said:

"I don’t know what you are talking about."

How to Ruin Christmas star Thando Thabethe trips and falls in hilarious video, star's celeb friends share mixed responses

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that It's very rare to see celebs falling and having a good laugh about it. Popular South African actress Thando Thabethe recently gave her followers a reason to laugh at her.

The popular South African actress shared a funny moment with her followers on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, Thando Thabethe posted a clip where she tried to do a video but ended up almost rolling on the wet floor. In the video, the radio and television presenter who looked absolutely ravishing in a red outfit and cute heels tried to do a small walk for the camera.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News