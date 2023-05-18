Bonang Matheba left Mzansi starstruck after rocking a Gucci outfit head-to-toe

The House of BNG owner had the internet talking following her social media posts

Bonang always sets the internet ablaze with her outfits and many anticipate she will take over the winter fashion

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Bonang Matheba has once again left social media starstruck with her fashion choices, this time rocking Gucci form head to toe. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang Matheba left the internet stunned with her recent winter fashion look. She rocked a brown Gucci outfit and a very costly brown Gucci handbag.

The House of BNG founder received heaps of praise from her social media followers, saying her look is on-point.

B-Force praises their fave in the comments section

Bonang Matheba's fanbase, known as the B-Force, has given the media personality her flowers. They took to her comments section letting her know they approve of her style:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

@dzoe_ahmad said:

"No one should post again, we are done."

@therichmnisi commented:

"You look so good."

@sibz_jolie said:

"Big B and the B stands for BONANG."

@michael_matebe added:

"A style icon of our time."

@gigi_lamayne said:

"Always on point like a needle."

@the_bforce shared:

"Must be that African butter."

@carey_tess said:

"Ayi maarn Kari, they can create a red carpet everywhere you go."

@mava_meezy said:

"They gon’ have to send their best fighter for the CHAMP!"

Bonang causes a riot in 2-minute inclusion on Young, Famous & African

Bonang Matheba is featured as a guest on Netflix's Young, Famous & African reality show.

In an interview with YFM, Bonang said she enjoyed her short stint on the show:

“I’m part of Season 2 of 'Young, Famous & African' and it’s wonderful, it’s a guest starring role. I caused quite a riot in the 20 seconds that I’m there, but I enjoyed that.”

Bonang wins her court case against CSA over House Of BNG ownership

In a previous report by Briefly News, Bonang Matheba won her court case against her former management company, Celebrity Services Africa (CSA), over the ownership of House of BNG.

News24 reported that CSA shared a media statement in which they distanced themselves from Bonang's business ventures.

Bonang said she is happy:

"This is not a joint statement; however, the content of it is indeed true. I am very pleased that CSA has finally confirmed the truth so that I can peacefully move forward in continuing to build the House of BNG brand."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News