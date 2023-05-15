Bonang Matheba has won the House of BNG battle against her former management, Celebrity Services Africa (CSA)

The Being Bonang star's fans were relieved that their fave finally cleared her name and the House of BNG following the bad publicity

Matheba's victory came after she criticised her former brand manager Davin Phillips on Twitter, and he filed a complaint

Bonang Matheba has won the legal fight against CSA for House of BNG. Image: John Phillips and Paul Morigi

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, CSA shared a media statement with them claiming that they no longer represent Bonang and have no claim to the House of BNG or any business she owns.

Matheba responded to the CSA statement, confirming that they had resolved their disagreement.

"This is not a joint statement; however, the content of it is indeed true. I am very pleased that CSA has finally confirmed the truth so that I can peacefully move forward in continuing to build the House of BNG brand."

Bonang Matheba and CSA's feud in a nutshell

Bonang stunned everyone in 2022 when she slammed her previous brand manager Davin Phillips, stating that he and CSA had tried to take credit for House of BNG.

According to City Press, Bonang's tweet went viral as she hurled insults at Phillips, even calling him a "monster". Philips filed a complaint to have Matheba retract her statements.

Matheba shared the post when she was trying to get out of the marketing deal she signed with CSA, and they told her it was unlawful. The tweets were then submitted as "evidence" before the magistrate that Matheba had been resentful of CSA and Phillips ever since she decided to cancel their agreement.

Bonang Matheba celebrates winning dispute against CSA for House of BNG

Since Bonang has been updating her fans about the CSA feud, she also took to Twitter when she won the court case. The B'Dazzled star shared two tweets. In one, she was cryptic, saying:

"…..well, well, welll!!! What do we haaavveeeeee here?!! "

In another post, Bonang seemingly took jabs at CSA, saying:

"….slow & steady wins the race. "

Bonang Matheba's fans congratulate her for winning the dispute against CSA

@junior__sovara said:

"Well done B. Other media personalities should learn a lot from this."

@Lucas_selowa shared:

"Throw a fill-up FNB party for this victory Only Lebonza can do it."

@LwandileBryton posted:

"After this Victory, I'll be happy to buy BNG with a big smile again "

@Tshepo_Madlala replied:

"I knew you'd win. I mean, you always win ❤️ "

@Lethabo_Kiletji commented:

"I am so happy for you ❤️"

@vtwindvoel also said:

"I live for these moments. Congratulations "

