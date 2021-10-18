Bonang Matheba’s management agency drama is the talk of the town, especially after CSA has laidclaim to all that is Bonang

CSA claims they own all of Queen B’s intellectual property and this information is not sitting well with some

Social media has been firing over the topic with many opinions surrounding Bonang’s choice being expressed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Bonang Matheba has everyone speaking about her decision to drop her management agency, celebrity management group Celebrity Services Africa (CSA).

After having brought the whole country to a standstill last week, A-list celebrity Bonang Matheba and her management drama is still the talk of the town. Image: @bonang

Source: Instagram

Coming out with guns blazing, Bonang made it known that the agency was cancelled with immediate effect and legal action was taken. When any legal drama surfaces with our favourite celebs, the people of Mzansi are on it.

CSA claims they own everything that is Bonang and have contracts to prove it. This means House of BNG will no longer be Bonang’s unless she wins this battle.

With Nando’s already having jumped on it, you can only imagine how peeps tongues have been wagging. Social media has been blazing with the topic and there are a lot of different opinions.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Some feel CSA has no right to take all that Bonang has built while others feel queen B should have made better decisions. The social media streets had no chill!

Take a look at some of the comments, theories and points made on social media:

@Sinesipo showed support to Bonang:

“They wanna kick Bonang out, so we are not buying that if Bonang Matheba is not part of it.”

@Dankie27432426 called Queen B out:

“I hear all the ranting, the insults, etc. but the question still stands: Bonang Matheba, what happened to the so-called wine yard [sic] she bought? ”

@MrPetty14 does not like all this shade-throwing:

@Bantu_Istan will not stand for this:

@minayza posed a question:

@DeenickJ shared some Bonang wisdom:

Bonang Matheba shares some valuable insight that led to her dropping her management team

Bonang Matheba became the talk of Mzansi yet again after dropping her management team, Celebrity Services Africa. Turns out, Queen B had good reason to do so, and she spilt all the tea.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Bonang shared how she managed to eventually see all the “red flags” that had her dropping Celebrity Services Africa (CSA).

Bonang took accountability for not having sussed the agency out as well as she should have, however, she was young and none the wiser.

Having gone through what she has, B wanted to share her lessons with others so that they too do not have to fail before they learn. Bonang spat some wisdom during the interview.

Source: Briefly.co.za