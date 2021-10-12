Media personality Bonang Matheba recently announced that she will be parting ways with her management team CSA Global

The celeb said the decision came as a result of disorderly conduct and some suspicions of possible criminal activity

CSA Global has responded to the media mogul's claims, denying her accusations and threatening to take legal action against her

Bonang Matheba made social media waves earlier today when she released a statement announcing that she has made the decision to drop her management company. After seeing the claims she made, CSA has spoken up to say there is no truth to the celeb's accusations.

IOL reported that Bonang took to Twitter to let the public know that she will be ending her contractual agreement with CSA global, excluding them for all of her future business endeavours, due to some actions that left a sour taste in her mouth.

The company has since responded to Matheba's statement to tell their side of the contract debacle. In a statement issued to TimesLIVE CSA representatives said there was barely any truth to what Bonang said and that:

"We look forward to the day in court with Bonang, exposing the false and half-truths she has been spreading."

To further elaborate on the turmoil between the company and the celeb they said:

"For the record, Ms Matheba is currently in breach of multiple contracts with various clients as she has been derelict to these brands and indeed her own for the past six months. We are currently awaiting a response from her lawyers on legal letters already sent."

Scores of her followers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her big reveal. Check out some of their comments below:

@Tau_Lenyora said:

"The company representing Bonang scammed her and robbed her brand now she fired them and she is laying criminal charges against them for very unsavoury behaviour... That's the end of Bonang Space... Straight to the point."

@_Mihlali_ wrote:

"Guys, I'd like to think there's a reason why Bonang didn't mention any names in that Space. So, why are y'all so sure who she's talking about and why are y'all tagging people and companies? Anoyiki?"

