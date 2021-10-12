Bonang Matheba Trends After Announcing She Has Dropped Her Management Team

Bonang Matheba has revealed that she has fired her management team over what she termed criminal conduct

The popular media personality took to Space to make the announcement that has shaken many of her followers

The reality TV star also announced that she has instructed her lawyers to investigate any criminal activity by the company and its reps

Bonang Matheba has announced that she has dropped her management team. She took to Space to reveal the surprising news.

The larger-than-life media personality told her fans that the company she did not name had represented her for the past couple of years. She is now trending high on Twitter following her big announcement.

The reality TV star and businesswoman shared that she had put her trust in the team and gave them stewardship over her brand. Bonang added:

"They no longer represent me or any of my business ventures. I've instructed my lawyers to investigate the possibility of criminal conduct by the company and its representatives."

Scores of her followers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on her big reveal. Check out some of their comments below:

@Tau_Lenyora said:

"The company representing Bonang scammed her and robbed her brand now she fired them and she is laying criminal charges against them for very unsavoury behaviour... That's the end of Bonang Space... Straight to the point."

@_Mihlali_ wrote:

"Guys, I'd like to think there's a reason why Bonang didn't mention any names in that Space. So, why are y'all so sure who she's talking about and why are y'all tagging people and companies? Anoyiki?"

@SK_NdlovuPhD commented:

"I’m sorry, Queen B. Stay strong. Let us know if we need to drag anyone on your behalf? Who is the CEO, and the MD of this company so we can drag them?"

Nandi Madida thinks Pearl Thusi is more stylish than Bonang Matheba

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nandi Madida has shared why she thinks Pearl Thusi is more stylish than her entertainment industry peer, Bonang Matheba. Zakes Bantwini's boo opened up about who she thinks is more elegant between the two Mzansi stars during the latest episode of Lasizwe's YouTube show, Drink Or Tell The Truth.

Nandi said when it comes to fashion, she believes that the Queen Sono actress has more variety. OkMzansi reports that Nandi told Lasizwe:

"Bonang, I'd say you're number two and Pearl is number one. You know why, because Pearl has more variety."

The stunner added that Pearl can pull off the elegant sleek look and is also not scared to play around with being "ratchet where she twerks for me".

