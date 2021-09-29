Ouch: Nandi Madida Thinks Pearl Thusi Is More Stylish Than Bonang Matheba

Nandi Madida thinks Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi is more stylish than larger-than-life media personality Bonang Matheba

Zakes Bantwini's wife was a guest on the recent episode of Lasizwe's show, Drink Or Tell The Truth

The actress said Pearl can pull up at an event looking ratchet and steal the show and has more variety than B

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Nandi Madida has shared why she thinks Pearl Thusi is more stylish than her entertainment industry peer, Bonang Matheba. Zakes Bantwini's boo opened up about who she thinks is more elegant between the two Mzansi stars during the latest episode of Lasizwe's YouTube show, Drink Or Tell The Truth.

Nandi Madida thinks Pearl Thusi is more stylish than Bonang Matheba. Image: @nandi_madida, @bonang_m, @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Nandi said when it comes to fashion, she believes that the Queen Sono actress has more variety. OkMzansi reports that Nandi told Lasizwe:

"Bonang, I'd say you're number two and Pearl is number one. You know why, because Pearl has more variety."

The stunner added that Pearl can pull off the elegant sleek look and is also not scared to play around with being "ratchet where she twerks for me".

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Nandi Madida receives international award in Los Angeles

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nandi Madida has bagged a lit international award. The stunner has been honoured with the Goddess Beauty award at the 4th International Women of Power in Los Angeles, US.

Zakes Bantwini's boo took to Instagram a few days ago to share her good news. The excited media personality has been getting a lot of international attention since she appeared in Beyoncé's musical, Black Is King. The star wrote on Insta:

"Goddess Beauty recipient for the 4th Annual International Women of Power in Los Angeles."

Nandi Madida pens sweet 60th birthday message to her father

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Nandi Madida took to social media to pen a sweet birthday message to her dad when he turned 60 on 12 October, 2020.

The stunner shared a throwback snap of her father, her older brother, Thabo Mngoma, and herself when she was still a baby girl.

The award-winning singer described her pops as her king. She said words cannot describe how thankful she is to her old man for all that he has done for her and her family. She captioned her Instagram post:

"Happy 60th bday to the King! The legend! My father! Words cannot describe my gratitude for everything you have done for me and our family. #Daddysgirl (That’s my dad, my incredible older brother @thabomngoma and me in the white)."

Source: Briefly.co.za