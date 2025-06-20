The South African football community is grieving the loss of iconic sports commentator Phumlani Msibi, who passed away at the age of 57

SuperSport TV confirmed the sad news, confirming that Msibi died after a short illness and his death has left a void in South African sports media

The news about Msibi's death sparked several tributes from netizens and football fans on social media

The sportscaster's death was announced by SuperSport TV, as they confirmed that he passed on after a short illness at the age of 57.

Born in Durban, Msibi began his career at SuperSport in the late 1990s as a ring announcer, later making history as the first commentator to deliver in both isiZulu and English on the network.

He has interviewed top people in the Sports scene including Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr., who recently mourned the death of Kaizer Chiefs legend Simon 'Bull' Lehoko, and Premier Soccer League chairman, Irvin Khoza.

Msibi passes on at 57

SuperSport released a statement on their official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce the death of Msibi and pay tribute to his family, loved ones and colleagues.

"SuperSport is saddened to learn of the passing of legendary sports commentator, presenter and anchor Phumlani Msibi. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends and colleagues following this great loss," the statement reads.

SuperSport CEO Rendani Ramovha paid tribute to the late Phumlani Msibi, calling him one of the most cherished voices in South African sports broadcasting.

“Phumlani Msibi was truly one of the most beloved commentators to ever grace SuperSport. He was known for his exceptional professionalism, deep knowledge of the game, and the immense respect he commanded among his peers and colleagues. Beyond the microphone, he was also a devoted family man,” Ramovha said.

“On behalf of SuperSport and the MultiChoice family, we extend our deepest condolences to the Msibi family. This is a profound loss, not only for our broadcaster or the football community but for the entire South African sporting world. We are deeply saddened by his passing and will always remember the legacy he leaves behind."

Reactions as Msibi passes on

lethaboaboutri1 said:

"Past katsande tlou segolela past Jimmy tau,looking for McCarthyyyyy!!!!!halakasha it's benni in the 18 area again he's got a brace in the soweto derby-May Your Soul Rest In Peace Mr Msibi 🕊️🕊️🕊️"

Ndlombango wrote:

"Two people come into my mind when hearing these sad news, Robert Marawa and Julia Steward. They should be shattered by these news. Lala ngoxolo bhut’ omdala."

15TeeJay added:

"Damn, just like that, he’s no more! Rest Well “I am Phumlani Msibi”"

NtateWilliams commented:

"💐🕊Goodnight Mr Msibi. We shall never forget you, Legend of the game."

Ras_JAPHTA reacted:

"May his Soul Rest in Peace! He was a bubbly Commentator, interacted well with us Football Fans."

DonPapiiRico responded:

"This is Sad , This Guy was Really Good & Professional at His Work, no Drama , no Having Boners on Live Television . Just pure professionalism ✨🕊️"

