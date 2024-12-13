Kaizer Chiefs Mourn the Death of Former Player, Send Tribute to Family
- Kaizer Chiefs have paid respect to one of their former players who passed on to glory a few days ago
- The Premier Soccer League giants hailed the South African legend for what he contributed to their team during his time at the club
- The Mzansi football legend was known for his wizardry dribbling skills, goal scoring prowess, and his lightening pace during his playing days
Kaizer Chiefs have paid tribute to the family of former player Peter 'Pele' Mokotedi, who passed away a few days ago.
The South African football legend turned out for Witbank Black Aces and Kaizer Chiefs during his playing days before hanging his boots.
Fuduwa, as he's been fondly called, joined the Soweto giants in 1980 from Witbank Black Aces and stayed with Amakhosi for three seasons before he left.
Chiefs mourn the death of Mokotedi
The short period Mokotedi spent at Kaizer Chiefs earned him legendary status. He was popular among fans due to his pace, dribbling skills, and scoring ability.
Fuduwa tormented defenders alongside Pule 'Ace' Ntsoelengoe and Nelson 'Teenage' Dladla in the Premier Soccer League during their time.
Kaizer Chiefs released an official statement on their website to mourn the South African football legend.
"Kaizer Chiefs mourn the passing of one of their most talented and popular former players, Peter' Pele' Mokotedi, who thrilled the Amakhosi faithful with his mesmerising skills between 1980 and 1983," the club stated.
"His dribbling wizardry, pace and sharp eye for goal earned him the nickname Fuduwa (Stir) by the Amakhosi fans.
“Fuduwa, Pele, Shalela, Professor Ghapwepwe Mokotedi, folk hero, Legends Never Die.”
Mokotedi was presented with a framed number 8 Amakhosi jersey, which was signed by the management and players of Kaizer Chiefs in 2014.
