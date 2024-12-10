Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have struggled to keep clean sheets this season after conceding 12 goals in eight PSL matches

Brandon Peterson and Fiacre Ntawri have been used in the poles this season, but former Chiefs coach Sergio dos Santos says Bruce Bvuma should get another chance

Local fans agreed on social media, while some believed Chiefs should find a solution in the transfer market or their development squad

Former coach Sergio dos Santos has backed Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma to retain his place as Kaizer Chiefs' number one.

The Soweto giants have struggled to keep clean sheets this season after Brandon Peterson and Fiacre Ntwari conceded 12 goals in eight PSL matches.

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma has been backed to retain his starting role at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: brucebvuma_44.

Source: Instagram

Last season, Bvuma was the first-choice shot-stopper and enjoyed an impressive run, but the 29-year-old has struggled for game time since Ntwari arrived at the club.

Sergio dos Santos backs Bruce Bvuma

Dos Santos speaks about Bvuma in the tweet below:

According to KickOff, Dos Santos said Bvuma deserves another chance and should be one of the changes that the new coach, Nasreddine Nabi, makes at the Chiefs.

Dos Santos said:

"Bvuma, we have not seen him in a while, but after what happened in the last two years at Chiefs, Bvuma should be given another opportunity to claim his place. Brandon is not doing it, and the other one is not doing it, so you might as well give Bvuma a chance to come back."

Fans back Bvuma

Local football fans said on social media that Bvuma deserves another chance, and they raised doubts about the goalkeepers at Chiefs' disposal.

Comfort Scara Mashabela disagrees:

"Never Ntwari is the best; we as supporters need to accept that as soon as possible."

Amandl'endonda awapheli says Bvuma deserves a chance:

"I think he is not the best, but he deserves a chance like Ntwari. He did well in all the games he has played so far."

Lesiba Masipa is not confident:

"Chiefs doesn't have the best if we understand and respect the word best. You can rotate them all and get the same results."

Neeb Samuel Mpemvana made a suggestion:

"They must just give the young Molofe a chance. I'm sure he will impress."

Xolisa Max Mditshwa is a fan of Bvuma:

"I've never doubted this young man's capabilities."

Kaizer Chiefs face discipline issues with two players

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs face reported discipline issues with Gaston Sirino and Inacio Miguel.

Sirino has reportedly refused to train while there are claims of faking injuries and Miguel has already been red-carded twice.

Source: Briefly News