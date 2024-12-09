Despite playing a starring role since their arrival at the club, Kaizer Chiefs duo Gaston Sirino and Inacio Miguel have reportedly hampered the side through a lack of discipline

Miguel has already been red-carded twice, while reports suggest that Sirino is faking injuries and is not fully committed to training

Local football fans expressed dismay on social media, while some defended the players by saying Chiefs have not lived up to expectations

After only one victory in their last five PSL matches, reports suggest that two-star players are damaging Kaizer Chiefs due to a lack of discipline.

The players in question are Inacio Miguel and Gaston Sirino, who both joined Chiefs at the start of the 2024/2025 season.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has reported discipline issues regarding Gaston Sirino and Inacio Miguel. Image: KaizerChiefs/Twitter and Inaciomiguel42/Instagram.

Since joining Chiefs, Sirino has played a starring role for the side, but reports suggest the former Mamelodi Sundowns player is faking injuries and is unwilling to train.

Nasreddine Nabi needs to address internal issues

Chiefs suffered defeat to Polokwane, according to the tweet below:

New coach Nasreddine Nabi has been disappointed by a string of results that only brought five points in their last five PSL matches.

One of Nabi's main concerns will be Chiefs' inability to keep a clean sheet, while star defender Miguel has been red-carded twice since his arrival.

Fans defend Sirino

Local football fans said on social media that Sirino is acting out due to Chiefs' poor performances, while Miguel needs to be more composed on the field.

Cassey Ivy backs Sirino:

"I don't blame him; he realises now that he made the wrong decision."

Atang Musa'h Kebitsemang is upset:

"I'm a Chiefs fan, but Sirino is not as big as he thinks he is. The club is bigger than him."

Dumisa Nxusani gave a reason for the unrest:

"Chiefs must sign competition; that's why some players act like they own the club; there's no competition."

Ali Tshikumbu says Sirino is not happy:

"Gaston Sirino was happy to sign for Chiefs, thinking they are serious, only to realise that they are tarnishing his name by celebrating wooden trophies."

Sosha Masukela admires Sirino:

"Gaston is a living legend; he tells like it is!"

Siyamthanda Shongwe criticised Miguel:

"He needs to have discipline."

Londa Makhanya II says Chiefs have problems:

"With or without Miguel. They don't get any clean sheet."

Sanelisiwe Gobeni does not rate Miguel highly:

"Overrated. This guy is ordinary. Actually, he is on the right team; both deserve each other."

Aph Iwe is concerned:

"Things are getting worse."

Hloniphan Marcae says Miguel is playing the wrong sport:

"He's a wrestler."

Kaizer Chiefs will not enter a transfer saga for top target

As Briefly News reported, Kaizer Chiefs would not be willing to enter a drawn-out transfer saga in their pursuit of Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis.

The Soweto club identified Appollis as a primary target but faces competition for the Bafana Bafana star and is looking to AmaZulu FC star Tshepang Moremi as an alternative.

