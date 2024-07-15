Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari has been linked with making the switch from TS Galaxy to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs

Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic backed the signing and said the 24-year-old Rwandan will be a star for Amakhosi

Chiefs fans welcomed the rumour while local football fans noted Ramovic's admiration for Chiefs on social media

TS Galaxy star Fiacre Ntwari could join Kaizer Chiefs. Image: ntwari_fiacre.

Source: Instagram

Sead Ramovic has given his goalkeeper, Fiacre Ntwari, the green light to join PSL rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

The 24-year-old Rwandan shot-stopper is reportedly close to joining Chiefs from Galaxy in the transfer market, while the Limpopo side faced a transfer ban in June 2024.

Fiacre Ntwari has been backed to join Kaizer Chiefs

Ramovic speaks about Ntwari possible move to Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Ramovic, who previously showed his love for Chiefs, said Ntwari has all the skills to be a star for Amakhosi.

Ramovic said:

"Modern goalkeepers are as comfortable controlling the ball with their feet and hands. This ability allows them to help their team retain possession after receiving a back pass. Ntwari has this ability. He is a great goalkeeper, a hard worker and a modern goalkeeper. He is also a fantastic human who will fit well into a wonderful club like Kaizer Chiefs."

Fans are excited for Ntwari

Local football fans welcomed Ntwari joining Chiefs on social media while others noted the love Ramovic and Galaxy fans had for the Soweto giants..

Daniel Masetla noticed Galaxy's love for Chiefs:

"Sead Ramovic and Tim Sukazi both love Kaizer Chiefs."

Thushang Mangaliso Dlamini said Chiefs are loved across Mzansi:

"Kaizer Chiefs are loved by over 80% of the South African population."

Lelo Lendaman Tabata backed Ntwari:

"All the best to you, Ntwari. I can't wait to see you in action, boy."

Thato Rakgomo is a fan of Ntwari:

"His ball distribution is also good."

Nokukhanya Goodness Ngcongo is excited:

"He's a great goalie, and we also thank the TS GALAXY fam for wanting and wishing the best for KC."

Chippa United star Stanley Nwabali will cost R35 million

As Briefly News reported, Chippa United have placed an R35 million price tag on goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali amid interest from PSL rivals.

The Nigerian goalkeeper said he wants to leave Chippa United, while Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs have registered an interest in the star.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News