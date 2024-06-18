PSL side TS Galaxy face having to pay R1.8 million to avoid a transfer ban for the next three shopping windows

The site has been punished after a January transfer for Ivorian striker Bernard Yao Kouassi, whose move collapsed due to registration issues

Local football fans took to social media to say TS Galaxy has gotten the wrong end of the stick in terms of the punishment handed down by Fifa

TS Galaxy coach Tim Sukazi has to pay to avoid a transfer ban for coach Sead Ramovic. Image: SukaziTim and TSGALAXYFC

Source: Twitter

Fifa has banned PSL side TS Galaxy for the next three transfer windows after failing to pay for the failed January transfer of Ivorian striker Bernard Yao Kouassi.

The PSL side purchased the Ivorian in January, who failed to play for the club due to registration issues and has since left, leaving club owner Tim Sukazi to pay R1.8 million to avoid the ban.

Tim Sukazi is upset with Fifa

Galaxy must pay to avoid a transfer ban, according to the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Sukazi, who former player Xola Mlambo criticised, said the side felt cheated following the ruling and would pay R1.8 million to avoid the ban.

Sukazi said:

"There's only one way now of sorting it out, we have to pay these guys, we have to. It's R1.8m we have to throw like we getting it from the river."

Fans agree with Sukazi

Football fans took to social media, saying the club must pay to get the ban lifted despite agreeing that the club, who could lose coach Sead Ramovic, has been unfairly punished.

Erik Dipela agrees with Sukazi:

"They've been conned indeed."

Thamie Tshuma is a fan of Sukazi:

"My favourite chairman in PSL."

Lucky Mdingi said Galaxy must pay:

"Pay the man and leave him for good."

Mondli Mondli sees the silver lining:

"Lesson learnt."

Mkhust Mpofu said Sukazi has no choice:

"No choice; you must pay."

