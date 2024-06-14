After finishing 10th in the PSL last season, Kaizer Chiefs will look to improve their fortunes by bringing in new faces.

The Soweto club has yet to announce a new coach but has been linked with several star players while they also face player exits

Amakhosi supporters voiced their frustrations over social media as they said the club cannot make changes until a new coach is hired

Kaizer Chiefs are set for a busy transfer window as the club looks to rebuild their squad ahead of next season.

The Soweto giants are reportedly open to selling players such as Ashley du Preez and are close to appointing Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi as their new head coach.

There will be changes at Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs will have money to spend next season, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said fans could expect big changes at the club and everything will be finalised once a new coach is at the helm.

The source said:

"It is no secret that things will change at Chiefs next season; players will leave, some will come in, and contracts will be sorted. Chiefs are one of the biggest clubs on the continent, so players will always be interested, but nothing can be confirmed till a new coach is hired."

Fans voice their frustrations

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations as the club continues to be linked with rumours such as the proposed move for Nigerian star Kingsley Michael.

Kgosi Katleho Seaga says Chiefs need more:

"50 million is not enough to rebuild a team."

Mogomotsi G. Mere is pessimistic:

"Money down the drain."

Chris Shabangu hopes for the best:

"Hoping things are going to change."

TsaWall Khiba sees an issue:

"The problem is management will buy players not in the coach's plans."

Rre Radise Wa Kgomotso asked a question:

"How do you build a strong team if you let go of good players?"

