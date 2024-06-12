Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs face a heavy salary bill if they were to hire former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Pitso Mosimane as their next head coach

The five-time PSL champion could demand a salary of more than R2 million if he were to replace interim coach Cavin Johnson

Fans took to social media to say the price might be too high, while others believe Amakhosi have the resources to meet Mosimane's demands

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Pitso Mosimane could demand a salary of over R2 million at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: TheRealPitso

Source: Twitter

Hiring decorated Mzansi coach Pitso Mosimane could cost Kaizer Chiefs a monthly salary of more than R2 million

Since 2020, Mosimane has earned over R64 million coaching in Egypt, UAE and Saudi Arabia, meaning Amakhosi can expect a heavy bill to hire the five-time PSL champion.

Pitso Mosimane will not be cheap

Cast your vote for the next Kaizer Chiefs in the Briefly News poll below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Despite suffering relegation at Abha FC in the Saudi Pro League, reports suggest Pitso Mosimane will demand a salary exceeding R2 million in his next job.

With Chiefs in search of a new coach for next season, the rumour of Mosimane filling that role gained more speed after his agent and wife, Moira, was recently seen at Naturena.

Fans say Chiefs can afford Pitso

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to say Chiefs would be wise to spend their money on other targets, while others said the Soweto giants have more than enough financial muscle.

Boineelo Moitsedikwalo Moruri says Pitso must earn the salary:

"If he promises to win every match."

Mandla Mntambo says Chiefs need more than Pitso:

"You can have the best coach but can't win games if you have poor players."

Mungadi Mmboniseni Richard prefers Nabi:

"Nabi is better, yes. Pitso is a quality coach too, but sometimes his demands are too big for a PSL team."

Ndash King Kabasa says Pitso is the wrong choice:

"They must leave him; Chiefs does not have Sundowns' muscles to buy the players he will need."

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins says quality costs money:

"If a coach is delivering like Pep Guardiola, you can pay him R2m."

Kgomotso Mogodiri identified an obstacle:

"Chiefs can easily afford Pitso, but "'he family' is the obstacle."

Xolani' Sherbet' Ngwenya says money is not an issue:

"R2M is nothing to Chiefs; if they can pay players like Dolly over a million, they can do the same with the coach."

Klaas Chauke wants Pitso:

"I believe he is the right man for the job. Now, the family must let Pitso do his job."

Lihle Nathi Kay says there are other issues:

"We need players more than a coach."

C'pho Mazibuko Mazibuko is against the move:

"That's a waste of money. I would rather hire the TS Galaxy coach and get him the players he wants."

Pitso Mosimane calls Kaizer Chiefs a 'big club'

As Briefly News reported, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Ptiso Mosimane called Kaizer Chiefs a 'big club' and continues to be linked with the vacant coaching role at Naturena.

After leaving Saudi Arabian side Abha FC, the decorated Mzansi coach is a leading candidate for the role.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News