Pitso Mosiamane said there are plenty of coaches interested in the Kaizer Chiefs head coach position next season

The decorated coach is among several candidates who have been linked to replace interim coach Cavin Johnson

Local football fans took to social media to say Pitso could cost too much for Chiefs, while others feel it will be a downgrade for his career

Pitso Mosimane said plenty of coaches will be interested in the Kaizer Chiefs job. Image: TheRealPitso

Source: Twitter

Five-time PSL winning coach Pitso Mosimane said Kaizer Chiefs is a 'big club', and many coaches would be interested in becoming their head coach next season.

The 59-year-old has been constantly linked to the job, and fuel was added to the fire after his wife and agent, Moira, was seen at Naturena.

Pitso Mosimane praised Kaizer Chiefs

Who do you think will be the next Kaizer Chiefs coach? Vote in the poll below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking to SABC Sport, Mosimane said he is certain Chiefs have a plan for who they want, while the club is reportedly close to hiring Tunisian tactician Nasreddine Nabi.

Mosimane said:

"It is a big club, it is a big institution. Everywhere I go, everybody would ask me. But, I'm a professional, I will not use that to put Kaizer Chiefs under stress over these things, it is not fair, because we don't know what is happening, what are they thinking and what is their vision."

Amakhosi fans are unsure

Amakhosi faithful took to social media to show their doubts about Mosimane taking over as Chiefs as they felt the former Abha FC coach might be too expensive.

Real Jerry Mahosi thinks Pitso wants the job:

"Mind games. He needs a job there."

Moses Jere says Chiefs is a downgrade:

"Pitso is bigger than Kaizer Chiefs."

Kgothatso Kutumela says Chiefs can't afford Pitso:

"Pitso might be interested, but unfortunately, Chiefs won't afford him!"

Bravo Sebone is against the move:

"I don't want this guy at my club."

Sbusiso Nsele is hesitant about Pitso:

"He is very good, but we need a committed coach, not the greedy man who is all about himself."

Pitso Mosiamne suffers relegation for the first time in his career

As Briefly News reported, Pitso Mosiman suffered relegation for the first time in his decorated career after he failed to keep Abha FC in the Saudi Pro League.

The South African coach took over at the relegation-threatened side midway through the season, but he failed to keep them in the top flight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News